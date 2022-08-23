AUSTIN – The Texas Public Safety Commission along with Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw presented two Adolph Thomas Distinguished Service Awards, four Lifesaving Awards and a Unit Citation to department personnel at the PSC meeting on Thursday, Aug. 25, at DPS Headquarters in Austin. Two Director’s Awards were presented to partner agency members at the meeting and additional department personnel were recognized for awards recently received from outside the agency. “These awards are a huge testament to the incredible work taking place inside the department and the…

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO