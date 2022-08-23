Suffragist Emily Newell Blair bucked convention in the world of work and marriage. At a time when most women didn’t even think about having it all, suffragist Emily Newell Blair bucked conventions in the world of work and marriage as she attempted to balance a happy, fulfilled personal life of the Victorian era with the respected professional life of a more modern moment. But it cost her. In Blair’s effort to do both, she ended up living two lives, neither of which was as complete as it might have been in another age.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO