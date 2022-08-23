Read full article on original website
KTUL
Missouri high school launches new school year with no phones
MOBERLY, Mo. (KRCG) — The Moberly School District's high school is doubling down on a virtually zero-tolerance policy on cell phones after the district's board of education approved the policy this summer. Moberly High School students, who returned to campus on Tuesday, are no longer allowed to carry cell...
KYTV
NEW LAWS: Several new laws into effect Sunday across Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Several new laws will go into effect on Sunday across Missouri. SB987 - Current law defines a “nonfloating facility” for the purposes of licensing excursion gambling boats as a structure within one thousand feet of the Missouri or Mississippi River. This act requires such structure to be within one thousand feet from the closest edge of the main channel of the Missouri or Mississippi River. This act also allows the water beneath or inside of such facility to be in tanks in addition to rigid or semirigid storage containers or structures.
ktvo.com
Governor Parson visits Kirksville to promote September special session
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Missouri Governor Mike Parson paid a visit to Truman State University on Thursday in Kirksville to talk about the special session he has called for on September 6. The special session will give lawmakers a chance to vote on two legislations that would be groundbreaking for...
Missouri declines help from summer meals program; Gov. Parson defends decision
The Summer Food Service Program provides grab-and-go meals for students in need during the summer break in 49 of 50 states. Missouri was the only state to opt out of the program, according to exclusive analysis released Tuesday by NBC News.
School safety investigation: Moberly, Eldon and New Bloomfield districts
ABC 17 News asked for 41 Mid-Missouri school districts' security plans, maintenance records and expenses ahead of the 2022-2023 school year. The post School safety investigation: Moberly, Eldon and New Bloomfield districts appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Universal school lunches end in Mid Missouri
Jefferson City — School lunches are regulated by the federal government and before the pandemic in 2020 regulations on who received free or reduced school lunches were determined based on a household’s income. After two years of free lunches for all those regulations are back in place for...
northwestmoinfo.com
New Missouri Law to Expand Property Rights Protections
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signs legislation limiting the during of local public health orders during a ceremony Tuesday, June 15, 2021, outside the state Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo. The new law took effect immediately and was passed in response to local restrictions imposed during the coronavirus pandemic. Among its supporters were state Sen. Sandy Crawford, left, and House Speaker Pro Tem John Wiemann. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb)
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Thursday, August 25, 2022
(Blue Springs, MO) -- A suspect is dead after being shot by police in western Missouri’s Blue Springs. Officers say they were assisting another agency in apprehending two people Tuesday when one of them fired at the officers. Investigators say officers returned fire, killing the suspect. The other person was arrested. The Missouri State Highway Patrol is leading the investigation.
921news.com
CAPITOL REPORT: REPRESENTATIVE PATRICIA PIKE
Special Session Planned to Provide Tax Relief and Support Agriculture. Dear Citizens: For several weeks now the members of the Missouri House of Representatives have anticipated the need to return to Jefferson City for a special session to make historic income tax cuts and extend key agriculture tax credit programs. Gov. Mike Parson has officially issued the call for the extra session that is set to begin Tuesday, September 6 at noon.
Eden Village and others react to controversial Missouri House Bill
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Last week the Springfield nonprofit Eden Village filed a lawsuit against the state of Missouri, over a portion of the bill that they say will limit how much they can help the homeless. Nate Schlueter, Chief Visionary Officer, said that while House Bill 1606 was overall good, a last-minute addition will work to […]
Record number of students enrolled at Columbia Public Schools
A record number of students were enrolled on the first day of the year at Columbia Public Schools. The post Record number of students enrolled at Columbia Public Schools appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
republicmonitor.com
Vogel named to the Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame
A Perryville man has been named to the Hall of Fame.Curt Vogel will be inducted into the Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame as part of the 2022 class. Inductees require a Missouri connection, honorable military service, and must have contributed exceptionally to the community, the state and/or the nation. The 2022 class inductees are: Vogel, Michael K. Harris, Sr, Jonas N. Matthews, Robert G. Schemenauer, Stephen L. Taylor, Billy D. Tudor, General John J. (Black Jack) Pershing of Laclede has been selected as an Honorary Inductee.
myqcountry.com
Proposed tax cut gets backing of area Missouri lawmakers
Area legislators back Governor Mike Parson’s call to cut the. state income tax and say the state budget can handle the $700 million price. Lawmakers will return to the state Capitol in Jefferson City. the day after Labor Day and a week before the annual veto session. State Rep....
These 2 Missouri Drive-In Theaters Have Stood the Test of Time
Technology may have pushed some of these outdoor cinemas to the brink, but the passion of movie fans has proven greater in some parts of Missouri as I've learned of two more drive-in theaters that have stood the test of time. Over the weekend, I shared 2 Missouri drive-in movie...
KYTV
Missouri law bans books, calls for jail time and fines for any educators found in violation
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A new Missouri law goes into effect Sunday. Missouri SB 775 calls for a limit on reading materials in public and private schools. “Books are and always have been a gateway to the past and the future,” said Colleen Norman. She and other members of...
kcur.org
You now need a photo ID to vote in Missouri. Here’s a guide to help you get one
Under a new law set to go into effect at the end of this month, Missourians will need to present a government-issued photo ID when casting their ballots in November and in future elections. Republicans in the state legislature have attempted to pass a photo ID law a number of...
missouri.edu
The double life of Emily Newell Blair
Suffragist Emily Newell Blair bucked convention in the world of work and marriage. At a time when most women didn’t even think about having it all, suffragist Emily Newell Blair bucked conventions in the world of work and marriage as she attempted to balance a happy, fulfilled personal life of the Victorian era with the respected professional life of a more modern moment. But it cost her. In Blair’s effort to do both, she ended up living two lives, neither of which was as complete as it might have been in another age.
More hummingbirds are expected in Missouri before fall migration
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Hummingbirds in the northern United States will start heading back to Mexico soon. You’ll want to keep your hummingbird feeder out until Thanksgiving to help fuel their incredible journey. The ruby-throated hummingbirds seen in Missouri will start their southward journey in August and September. The Missouri Department of Conservation says that […]
vandalialeader.com
Surveying begins for addition of third lane on Hwy. 54
Pike and Audrain County officials met last Thursday at the Eastern Family YMCA in Vandalia for an update on the efforts to make Hwy 54 a three-lane highway from Mexico to Louisiana. Those present for the 54 Coalition meeting included representatives from MoDOT and first-time guests Tim Carter, mayor of Louisiana, and Jim Arico, mayor of Bowling Green. Presiding Commissioner of Audrain County, Alan Winders opened the meeting by welcoming the guests.
