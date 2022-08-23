ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
KTUL

Missouri high school launches new school year with no phones

MOBERLY, Mo. (KRCG) — The Moberly School District's high school is doubling down on a virtually zero-tolerance policy on cell phones after the district's board of education approved the policy this summer. Moberly High School students, who returned to campus on Tuesday, are no longer allowed to carry cell...
KYTV

NEW LAWS: Several new laws into effect Sunday across Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Several new laws will go into effect on Sunday across Missouri. SB987 - Current law defines a “nonfloating facility” for the purposes of licensing excursion gambling boats as a structure within one thousand feet of the Missouri or Mississippi River. This act requires such structure to be within one thousand feet from the closest edge of the main channel of the Missouri or Mississippi River. This act also allows the water beneath or inside of such facility to be in tanks in addition to rigid or semirigid storage containers or structures.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Missouri Education
City
Newtown, MO
Jefferson City, MO
Education
Local
Missouri Government
Jefferson City, MO
Government
State
Missouri State
City
Jefferson City, MO
State
Connecticut State
krcgtv.com

Universal school lunches end in Mid Missouri

Jefferson City — School lunches are regulated by the federal government and before the pandemic in 2020 regulations on who received free or reduced school lunches were determined based on a household’s income. After two years of free lunches for all those regulations are back in place for...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

New Missouri Law to Expand Property Rights Protections

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signs legislation limiting the during of local public health orders during a ceremony Tuesday, June 15, 2021, outside the state Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo. The new law took effect immediately and was passed in response to local restrictions imposed during the coronavirus pandemic. Among its supporters were state Sen. Sandy Crawford, left, and House Speaker Pro Tem John Wiemann. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb)
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Security#School Shootings#School Violence#School Safety#K12
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Thursday, August 25, 2022

(Blue Springs, MO) -- A suspect is dead after being shot by police in western Missouri’s Blue Springs. Officers say they were assisting another agency in apprehending two people Tuesday when one of them fired at the officers. Investigators say officers returned fire, killing the suspect. The other person was arrested. The Missouri State Highway Patrol is leading the investigation.
MISSOURI STATE
921news.com

CAPITOL REPORT: REPRESENTATIVE PATRICIA PIKE

Special Session Planned to Provide Tax Relief and Support Agriculture. Dear Citizens: For several weeks now the members of the Missouri House of Representatives have anticipated the need to return to Jefferson City for a special session to make historic income tax cuts and extend key agriculture tax credit programs. Gov. Mike Parson has officially issued the call for the extra session that is set to begin Tuesday, September 6 at noon.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
republicmonitor.com

Vogel named to the Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame

A Perryville man has been named to the Hall of Fame.Curt Vogel will be inducted into the Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame as part of the 2022 class. Inductees require a Missouri connection, honorable military service, and must have contributed exceptionally to the community, the state and/or the nation. The 2022 class inductees are: Vogel, Michael K. Harris, Sr, Jonas N. Matthews, Robert G. Schemenauer, Stephen L. Taylor, Billy D. Tudor, General John J. (Black Jack) Pershing of Laclede has been selected as an Honorary Inductee.
PERRYVILLE, MO
myqcountry.com

Proposed tax cut gets backing of area Missouri lawmakers

Area legislators back Governor Mike Parson’s call to cut the. state income tax and say the state budget can handle the $700 million price. Lawmakers will return to the state Capitol in Jefferson City. the day after Labor Day and a week before the annual veto session. State Rep....
MISSOURI STATE
missouri.edu

The double life of Emily Newell Blair

Suffragist Emily Newell Blair bucked convention in the world of work and marriage. At a time when most women didn’t even think about having it all, suffragist Emily Newell Blair bucked conventions in the world of work and marriage as she attempted to balance a happy, fulfilled personal life of the Victorian era with the respected professional life of a more modern moment. But it cost her. In Blair’s effort to do both, she ended up living two lives, neither of which was as complete as it might have been in another age.
COLUMBIA, MO
FOX 2

More hummingbirds are expected in Missouri before fall migration

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Hummingbirds in the northern United States will start heading back to Mexico soon. You’ll want to keep your hummingbird feeder out until Thanksgiving to help fuel their incredible journey. The ruby-throated hummingbirds seen in Missouri will start their southward journey in August and September. The Missouri Department of Conservation says that […]
MISSOURI STATE
vandalialeader.com

Surveying begins for addition of third lane on Hwy. 54

Pike and Audrain County officials met last Thursday at the Eastern Family YMCA in Vandalia for an update on the efforts to make Hwy 54 a three-lane highway from Mexico to Louisiana. Those present for the 54 Coalition meeting included representatives from MoDOT and first-time guests Tim Carter, mayor of Louisiana, and Jim Arico, mayor of Bowling Green. Presiding Commissioner of Audrain County, Alan Winders opened the meeting by welcoming the guests.
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy