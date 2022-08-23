ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Kickin Country 100.5

This Haunted Hotel Is So Close To Sioux Falls

Not to be confused with the hotel in Greece or Idaho Springs, Colorado, you will definitely want to be prepared for your stay at the historic Argo Hotel in Crofton, Nebraska. Because some say it's haunted!. Yes, haunted. Owner Frank Marsh says, "I'm more of a believer now. Some of...
CROFTON, NE
Kickin Country 100.5

NSIC Announces 2022-2023 Championship Information

BURNSVILLE, Minn. – The NSIC has announced the dates, formats and locations for the 2022-23 league championships and post-season tournaments. The NSIC sponsors 18 sports, with teams advancing to post-season tournaments in the sports of soccer, volleyball, men's & women's basketball, baseball, softball and women's tennis. Championship meets are held in the sports of men's & women's cross country, women's swimming & diving, men's and women's indoor/outdoor track & field, and men's & women's golf. Football and wrestling regular season championships are based on regular season standings, with no NSIC post-season tournament.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Kickin Country 100.5

The Alps Are Closer To Sioux Falls Than You Think

Always wanted to take a vacation to the Alps? If the hike of a lifetime has been on your bucket list then you won't have to travel far. Really!. Within a 4-hour drive from Sioux Falls, you can explore the not-so-famous Bohemian Alps. Just head to Omaha, Nebraska, and take a right. You'll come upon the rolling hills just north of Lincoln and an area that consists of twelve small towns filled with tradition.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Kickin Country 100.5

Two Sioux Falls Intersections to Close Temporarily

An ongoing major road constriction project in Sioux Falls is going to force the closure of pair of intersections in the southeast part of town. Starting Monday (August 29), the South Dakota Department of Transportation will shut down the intersections at 41st Street with Madelyn and Meadow Avenues as crews prepare and place concrete. Both intersections are scheduled to reopen at the end of the workday, Friday, September 2.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Kickin Country 100.5

Sioux Falls Airport Major Upgrades Include More Snacks!

The Sioux Falls Regional Airport may not be one of the biggest hubs in the Midwest. However, airport management has been putting forth maximum effort to make traveling easier for Sioux Falls residents as well as for visitors just passing through the Sioux Empire. In case you haven't noticed, many new amenities have been added to the airport.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Kickin Country 100.5

Bobby Bones Show Recall Trouble at School

Amy's kids are recently back in school and it's brought up some conversations about members of the Bobby Bones Show, and times in school. The Bobby Bones Show confessed some moments where they got in trouble during school. Amy recalled her always being late to math class because she loved talking to people in the hallways. So one day her mom showed up and walked her to math class so she couldn't be late. She was never late after that. Eddie remembered being in choir class in 7th grade when a kid kept rubbing the back of his neck. He asked the kid to stop, otherwise, he would punch him. The kid didn't stop and Eddie turned around and punched him. He got in trouble during the next period.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Kickin Country 100.5

Kickin Country 100.5

Sioux Falls, SD
Kickin Country 100.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

 https://kikn.com/

