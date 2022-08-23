Amy's kids are recently back in school and it's brought up some conversations about members of the Bobby Bones Show, and times in school. The Bobby Bones Show confessed some moments where they got in trouble during school. Amy recalled her always being late to math class because she loved talking to people in the hallways. So one day her mom showed up and walked her to math class so she couldn't be late. She was never late after that. Eddie remembered being in choir class in 7th grade when a kid kept rubbing the back of his neck. He asked the kid to stop, otherwise, he would punch him. The kid didn't stop and Eddie turned around and punched him. He got in trouble during the next period.

