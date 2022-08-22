Th, United Way of North Central Iowa kicked off its 2022 Fundraising Campaign. The Campaign Kickoff marks the start of United Way’s annual fundraising effort and the start of the fundraising season. This year, our campaign slogan is “United Way is All of Us” recognizing that all of us together are truly creating change in north Iowa through volunteering, donating, and advocating. We believe that if we all come together, we can make landmark changes in our north central Iowa communities.

MASON CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO