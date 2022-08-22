Read full article on original website
Mason City woman accused of stealing from disabled people
MASON CITY — A Mason City woman is in jail after being accused of stealing from disabled people she was hired to take care of. A criminal complaint says between January 2019 and May of this year that 24-year-old Katelyn Roberts allegedly committed dependent adult abuse by financial exploitation. Roberts is accused of stealing over $30,000 by making inappropriate purchases coupled with obtaining cash for her own personal use for a combined ten dependent adults under her care while employed as a caretaker for the disabled at OneVision.
United Way of North Central Iowa kicked off its 2022 Fundraising Campaign
Th, United Way of North Central Iowa kicked off its 2022 Fundraising Campaign. The Campaign Kickoff marks the start of United Way’s annual fundraising effort and the start of the fundraising season. This year, our campaign slogan is “United Way is All of Us” recognizing that all of us together are truly creating change in north Iowa through volunteering, donating, and advocating. We believe that if we all come together, we can make landmark changes in our north central Iowa communities.
