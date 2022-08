Despite calling J.T. Daniels the “smartest quarterback” that he’s ever been around, West Virginia head coach Neal Brown isn’t ready to name a starting quarterback. During his weekly press conference, Brown alluded to there still being an open competition with just over a week left before the Backyard Brawl against Pitt to open up the 2022 season.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO