Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Tuscaloosa City Schools Braces for Milk Shortage Ahead of Plant Closures
The Tuscaloosa City Schools system is bracing for a milk shortage as two major dairy plants prepare to permanently close at the end of September. In a Thursday morning email, a TCS spokesperson said Borden Dairy will close its plants in Dothan, Alabama and Hattiesburg, Mississippi on September 30th. Borden...
Tuscaloosa developer wants to build a 34 condominium community
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tuscaloosa land developer announced plans to build a condominium community along Lake Tuscaloosa Wednesday. The proposed project is called Hill House and would be located in the North River Yacht Club neighborhood. Developer Andy Turner is hoping the Tuscaloosa City Council will approve it. “The property is 15 acres. It has […]
City of Tuscaloosa Hosting Meter, Landscaping and Fleet Services Job Fair Thursday
The City of Tuscaloosa will host a job fair Thursday to fill several positions currently available with the city, including meter-reading and landscaping positions. The job fair will take place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Tuscaloosa River Market where members of the human resource department will assist applicants with completing applications.
Former Alabama, Fayette County QB Lance Tucker returns to home state to face Hoover
One of Alabama’s native sons returns home tonight. Former Fayette County quarterback and head coach Lance Tucker brings his Bartlett, Tenn., team to the Birmingham area to play perennial power Hoover. Coaching in a new state, Tucker wants his team and fans to experience a Friday night in Alabama.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mae Jemison to speak at the University of Alabama Friday
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Former NASA astronaut and Alabama native Mae Jemison will be speaking at an event on the University of Alabama campus Friday. A post on UA’s official Facebook page announced Jemison will be the opening keynote speaker for the Blackburn Institute’s 2022 Symposium. The closing keynote speakers will be World Games Birmingham CEO […]
vestaviavoice.com
Metro Roundup: Bluff Park Art Show moving out of Bluff Park this year
For the first time in 59 years, The Bluff Park Art Show is moving to a new location for 2022. The show has always been held at the Park at Shades Cliff on Cloudland Drive in Bluff Park, but construction of a new pavilion there prompted the Bluff Park Art Association to move this year’s show to Hoover Metropolitan Stadium, said Heather Skaggs, a board member and spokeswoman for the association.
“Learning to Loaf”: Founder of Tuscaloosa’s Rama Jama’s Restaurant Hangs Up Apron
After more than a quarter-century cooking hamburgers in the shadow of Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gary Lewis is hanging up his apron and trying to retire -- again. Lewis founded Rama Jama's, now a Tuscaloosa institution, in September 1996 and has been involved with the day-to-day operations there in some capacity ever since.
southernhomemagazine.com
Adam Gerndt Brings Tried and True Texas Style to Birmingham
When a Texas couple imagined building a new property that would provide a home base for their extended family, they set their sights on a rambling stretch of Alabama land called Wash Creek Farm. Located on 1,200 acres just 45 minutes south of Birmingham, the property is a scenic combination of pastureland with ponds and rolling hills backdropped by pine and hardwood forests. The land also boasts two miles of shoreline on Wash Creek, a tributary that feeds into Lay Lake.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Oak City Market Helps Local Ministry Aid Tuscaloosa Families
Tuscaloosa's Oak City Market, a charity event with a flea market atmosphere, is returning for its second year to help benefit S.D. Allen Ministries, a local nonprofit organization that has served more than 2,000 families since 2014. According to a press release “Oak City Market is looking to expand upon...
Birmingham Water Works makes billing changes
This story first appeared in the Lede, a digital news publication delivered to our subscribers every morning. Go here to subscribe. Birmingham Water Works PR manager Rick Jackson announced at this week’s board meeting that the company would soon be rolling out newly designed bills as part of their plan to address longtime issues that have been plaguing customers.
vestaviavoice.com
Vestavia Hills native now morning voice at WBHM
Miranda Fulmore never had career aspirations in journalism and radio news broadcasting. For a long time, Fulmore wanted to create a life of music, singing and theater. She performed with Red Mountain Theatre Company for many years while growing up in Vestavia Hills and even completed a semester at Middle Tennessee State University for commercial music, but ultimately decided it was not how she wanted to spend her career.
wvtm13.com
From SRO to sergeant, Birmingham officer known for inspiring students is promoted
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Birmingham Police Department held a promotion ceremony Friday where Richard Mason, a former school resource officer who inspired multiple students to join the police force, was promoted to sergeant. Watch the story in the video above. Mason spent years in various Birmingham schools as an...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Alabama Basketball Lands Top-Ranked In-State Recruit
Guard RJ Johnson is the No. 1 ranked player in the state of Alabama.
Alabama Freshman Announces First NIL Deal
Although freshman running back Emmanuel Henderson has only been on campus since June, he has already begun to build his brand. Henderson inked the first of likely many NIL deals this week, partnering with Life + Style by Laura, a brand based out of Dallas, TX, owned and operated by Laura Fedock. The exciting freshman tweeted out the announcement on Thursday.
‘This is absolutely unacceptable’: Woodfin rips Birmingham Water Works Board ‘mismanagement’
Mayor Randall Woodfin voiced his frustration at the Birmingham Water Works Board’s “mismanagement” on Thursday, saying complaints about overcharges and unpredictable billing top the list of gripes residents file with his office. “Whether it’s one of our seniors suddenly getting hit with an overpriced bill, or residents...
Shopping Center to Add Whataburger, 2 New-to-Tuscaloosa Restaurants to the Strip
The University Town Center is looking to bring several new restaurants to their shopping center on the Strip just off the campus of the University of Alabama, including the city's third Whataburger. The University shared the news in a press release from UA's News Center announcing the addition of short-term...
Just A Minute: Kudos to Greg Byrne For Making the "Rights" Choice
Alabama's athletic director didn't blink when deciding how the Crimson Tide's coaching family would grow with recent hires.
How Big is it? Step Inside the Largest House in Tuscaloosa County Alabama
The biggest home for sale in Tuscaloosa County Alabama is a stunning work of art with Lake Tuscaloosa serving as the backdrop. This home is stacked with tons of custom features and lots of unique touches. Did I mention it is HUGE?. It is located in the Holly Springs subdivision...
wbrc.com
Hale County prepares for massive one-of-a-kind tornado exercise
HALE COUNTY, Ala, (WBRC) - Emergency Management Agency Officials in Hale County are putting the final touches on an exercise to simulate a major tornado and disaster in Hale County. People who live in Hale County know what the real thing is like, after a deadly storm passed through earlier...
Central High School Principal Speaks Out Amid Monkey Pox Rumors
Although COVID-19 is still a concern in Alabama, there is a new outbreak that residents are worried about. Across the country, Monkey Pox is threatening the safety of not only adults but our children. Alabamians are especially on high alert since students are returning to classrooms across the state. Recently,...
Nick 97.5
Tuscaloosa, AL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
701K+
Views
ABOUT
Nick 97.5 plays the greatest hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://nick975.com/
Comments / 0