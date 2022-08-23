ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

CBS 42

Tuscaloosa developer wants to build a 34 condominium community

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tuscaloosa land developer announced plans to build a condominium community along Lake Tuscaloosa Wednesday. The proposed project is called Hill House and would be located in the North River Yacht Club neighborhood. Developer Andy Turner is hoping the Tuscaloosa City Council will approve it. “The property is 15 acres. It has […]
CBS 42

Mae Jemison to speak at the University of Alabama Friday

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Former NASA astronaut and Alabama native Mae Jemison will be speaking at an event on the University of Alabama campus Friday. A post on UA’s official Facebook page announced Jemison will be the opening keynote speaker for the Blackburn Institute’s 2022 Symposium. The closing keynote speakers will be World Games Birmingham CEO […]
vestaviavoice.com

Metro Roundup: Bluff Park Art Show moving out of Bluff Park this year

For the first time in 59 years, The Bluff Park Art Show is moving to a new location for 2022. The show has always been held at the Park at Shades Cliff on Cloudland Drive in Bluff Park, but construction of a new pavilion there prompted the Bluff Park Art Association to move this year’s show to Hoover Metropolitan Stadium, said Heather Skaggs, a board member and spokeswoman for the association.
southernhomemagazine.com

Adam Gerndt Brings Tried and True Texas Style to Birmingham

When a Texas couple imagined building a new property that would provide a home base for their extended family, they set their sights on a rambling stretch of Alabama land called Wash Creek Farm. Located on 1,200 acres just 45 minutes south of Birmingham, the property is a scenic combination of pastureland with ponds and rolling hills backdropped by pine and hardwood forests. The land also boasts two miles of shoreline on Wash Creek, a tributary that feeds into Lay Lake.
Nick 97.5

Oak City Market Helps Local Ministry Aid Tuscaloosa Families

Tuscaloosa's Oak City Market, a charity event with a flea market atmosphere, is returning for its second year to help benefit S.D. Allen Ministries, a local nonprofit organization that has served more than 2,000 families since 2014. According to a press release “Oak City Market is looking to expand upon...
AL.com

Birmingham Water Works makes billing changes

This story first appeared in the Lede, a digital news publication delivered to our subscribers every morning. Go here to subscribe. Birmingham Water Works PR manager Rick Jackson announced at this week’s board meeting that the company would soon be rolling out newly designed bills as part of their plan to address longtime issues that have been plaguing customers.
vestaviavoice.com

Vestavia Hills native now morning voice at WBHM

Miranda Fulmore never had career aspirations in journalism and radio news broadcasting. For a long time, Fulmore wanted to create a life of music, singing and theater. She performed with Red Mountain Theatre Company for many years while growing up in Vestavia Hills and even completed a semester at Middle Tennessee State University for commercial music, but ultimately decided it was not how she wanted to spend her career.
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Freshman Announces First NIL Deal

Although freshman running back Emmanuel Henderson has only been on campus since June, he has already begun to build his brand. Henderson inked the first of likely many NIL deals this week, partnering with Life + Style by Laura, a brand based out of Dallas, TX, owned and operated by Laura Fedock. The exciting freshman tweeted out the announcement on Thursday.
wbrc.com

Hale County prepares for massive one-of-a-kind tornado exercise

HALE COUNTY, Ala, (WBRC) - Emergency Management Agency Officials in Hale County are putting the final touches on an exercise to simulate a major tornado and disaster in Hale County. People who live in Hale County know what the real thing is like, after a deadly storm passed through earlier...
Nick 97.5

Nick 97.5

Nick 97.5 plays the greatest hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nick975.com/

