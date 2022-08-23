ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 0

Related
kjluradio.com

Missing Arkansas teen could be in either Pulaski County or Columbia

A sheriff’s department in Arkansas is asking for your help in locating a missing teen who may be in mid-Missouri. Joni Templer, 17, of Henderson, Arkansas, was last seen at her residence late Sunday morning. She said she was going to a picnic with her boyfriend, Brandon Wheat, but never returned.
HENDERSON, AR
THV11

Arkansas man arrested after being suspected of bank robberies by FBI

GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. — The Garland County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division received information on Friday morning regarding a suspect vehicle in Garland County that had allegedly been involved in various bank robberies in Kentucky and Illinois. According to reports, patrol deputies were able to spot the vehicle...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
wsiu.org

Suspect in Murphysboro bank robbery caught in Arkansas

The man wanted for Thursday morning's robbery at Regions Bank in Murphysboro was taken into custody Friday afternoon in Garland County Arkansas. The Murphysboro Police Department reports the suspect has been identified as 58-year-old John Earl Hall from Hot Springs, Arkansas. Officers say the suspect got away with about $3,500...
MURPHYSBORO, IL
swark.today

Rutledge Announces Conviction of Southwest Arkansas Mayor

LITTLE ROCK– Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced the conviction of Glenwood Mayor Billy T. Smith who pleaded guilty to a Class A misdemeanor of Theft of Property and Abuse of Office. Smith will pay restitution to the City of Glenwood in the amount of $3,000, a $250 fine and court costs. Billy Smith tendered his letter of immediate resignation as the Mayor of the City of Glenwood. In August 2021, the Attorney General’s Public Integrity Division revealed Smith hired a private company to transport $4,000 worth of asphalt millings from the Arkansas Highway 70 resurfacing project to his home and to the home of his son-in-law to resurface their private driveways.
GLENWOOD, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#South Arkansas#Prison
Kait 8

Northeast Arkansas school district the fastest growing in the state

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Students are heading back to the classrooms, but one district is seeing more students than ever. Brookland School District is the fastest-growing district in the state of Arkansas. Now with school choice, the district gets new students every year. The net maximum limit on school choice...
BROOKLAND, AR
kasu.org

COVID cases in Arkansas seem to be following familiar pattern

For a third day in a row, Arkansas reported more than a thousand new infections of COVID-19 on Thursday. The Department of Health’s website showed there were 1,192 new known cases. State Epidemiologist Dr. Mike Cima says the number of new infections is following a familiar pattern. “This is...
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KTLO

Arkansas FBI Looking for Wire Fraud Fugitive

Law enforcement is asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted by federal authorities. Johnathan Juan Lawrence is wanted by the FBI for wire fraud and conspiracy to commit bank fraud. He was last seen in the central Arkansas area. Lawrence is described as a 25-year-old male,...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
neareport.com

Scrap tires pile up in Arkansas as state recycling funds fall short

Arkansas is on the cusp of a big rubber problem. Unusable tires are piling up at tire shops, car dealerships and waste collection sites around the state. Those black rubber stacks will continue to grow unless state government acts quickly to patch up the program, which recently ran out of money.
ARKANSAS STATE
fayettevilleflyer.com

Case update: Arkansas COVID-19 cases increase by 6,073 over past 7 days

Arkansas COVID-19 cases increased by 6,073 over the last seven days, according to the Arkansas Department of Health website update on Tuesday. The increase is down from the 6,289 cases reported over the previous seven-day period. This week's count averages to about 867 new cases per day in the state,...
ARKANSAS STATE
kuaf.com

Arkansas' Largest United Methodist Church Considers Disaffiliation

More than 80 United Methodist Churches in Arkansas are looking to enter the process of disconnecting from the denomination over the issue of "human sexuality." Gary Mueller, the bishop of the Arkansas Annual Conference, says the division breaks his heart, but some churches are upholding what they consider the "biblical view of marriage between a man and woman."
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy