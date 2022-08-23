Read full article on original website
Fugitive and multi-state suspected bank robber captured in Garland County after brief chase
Deputies in Garland County captured an alleged multi-state bank robber early Friday afternoon after a brief chase.
Arkansas mayor convicted for theft, abuse and resigns
A mayor in Arkansas resigned after pleading guilty to charges of theft and abuse of office.
kjluradio.com
Missing Arkansas teen could be in either Pulaski County or Columbia
A sheriff’s department in Arkansas is asking for your help in locating a missing teen who may be in mid-Missouri. Joni Templer, 17, of Henderson, Arkansas, was last seen at her residence late Sunday morning. She said she was going to a picnic with her boyfriend, Brandon Wheat, but never returned.
Arkansas man arrested after being suspected of bank robberies by FBI
GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. — The Garland County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division received information on Friday morning regarding a suspect vehicle in Garland County that had allegedly been involved in various bank robberies in Kentucky and Illinois. According to reports, patrol deputies were able to spot the vehicle...
wsiu.org
Suspect in Murphysboro bank robbery caught in Arkansas
The man wanted for Thursday morning's robbery at Regions Bank in Murphysboro was taken into custody Friday afternoon in Garland County Arkansas. The Murphysboro Police Department reports the suspect has been identified as 58-year-old John Earl Hall from Hot Springs, Arkansas. Officers say the suspect got away with about $3,500...
East Arkansas man sentenced to prison for supporting Al-Qai’da
He helped an Al Qa'ida group and was sentenced to prison.
Arkansas deputy in violent arrest video faces more accusations
An Arkansas deputy under investigation for a violent caught-on-camera arrest is facing more accusations of excessive force. KNWA's Alex Angle reports.Aug. 25, 2022.
swark.today
Rutledge Announces Conviction of Southwest Arkansas Mayor
LITTLE ROCK– Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced the conviction of Glenwood Mayor Billy T. Smith who pleaded guilty to a Class A misdemeanor of Theft of Property and Abuse of Office. Smith will pay restitution to the City of Glenwood in the amount of $3,000, a $250 fine and court costs. Billy Smith tendered his letter of immediate resignation as the Mayor of the City of Glenwood. In August 2021, the Attorney General’s Public Integrity Division revealed Smith hired a private company to transport $4,000 worth of asphalt millings from the Arkansas Highway 70 resurfacing project to his home and to the home of his son-in-law to resurface their private driveways.
Arkansas man sentenced to over 5 years in prison for supporting terrorist organization
He helped an Al Qa'ida group and was sentenced to prison.
New video shows interaction that led to viral Arkansas arrest where suspect was struck 21 times
Millions have seen the cell phone video of a man being punched and kneed 21 times during an arrest in Arkansas, and now surveillance footage shows what led up to the violent incident.
Kait 8
Northeast Arkansas school district the fastest growing in the state
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Students are heading back to the classrooms, but one district is seeing more students than ever. Brookland School District is the fastest-growing district in the state of Arkansas. Now with school choice, the district gets new students every year. The net maximum limit on school choice...
kasu.org
COVID cases in Arkansas seem to be following familiar pattern
For a third day in a row, Arkansas reported more than a thousand new infections of COVID-19 on Thursday. The Department of Health’s website showed there were 1,192 new known cases. State Epidemiologist Dr. Mike Cima says the number of new infections is following a familiar pattern. “This is...
KATV
Arkansas ranks 5th as most dangerous state for drivers in the nation
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — In recent weeks, it was reported that Little Rock was listed as number three in the country for cities with the best drivers. However, a new study released on Wednesday shows Arkansas as the fifth most dangerous state to be a driver in. The research...
KTLO
Arkansas FBI Looking for Wire Fraud Fugitive
Law enforcement is asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted by federal authorities. Johnathan Juan Lawrence is wanted by the FBI for wire fraud and conspiracy to commit bank fraud. He was last seen in the central Arkansas area. Lawrence is described as a 25-year-old male,...
3 Arkansas officers suspended after video captures beating
MULBERRY, Ark. — (AP) — Federal authorities said Monday they have started a civil rights investigation following the suspension of three Arkansas law enforcement officers after a video posted on social media showed two of them beating a man while a third officer held him on the ground.
Arkansas ranked as fifth most dangerous state to drive based on data from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration
ARKANSAS, USA — Arguss Law Firm, a personal injury and consumer rights firm, conducted research using data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) which revealed that Arkansas ranked fifth in a compilation of the most dangerous states for drivers. The Natural State was found to have just...
neareport.com
Scrap tires pile up in Arkansas as state recycling funds fall short
Arkansas is on the cusp of a big rubber problem. Unusable tires are piling up at tire shops, car dealerships and waste collection sites around the state. Those black rubber stacks will continue to grow unless state government acts quickly to patch up the program, which recently ran out of money.
South Carolina principal found dead in car with suspect still inside, sheriff says
A South Carolina elementary school principal who was shot to death early Sunday morning was found dead inside a car by authorities with the suspect still inside, according to the Dillon County sheriff.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Case update: Arkansas COVID-19 cases increase by 6,073 over past 7 days
Arkansas COVID-19 cases increased by 6,073 over the last seven days, according to the Arkansas Department of Health website update on Tuesday. The increase is down from the 6,289 cases reported over the previous seven-day period. This week's count averages to about 867 new cases per day in the state,...
kuaf.com
Arkansas' Largest United Methodist Church Considers Disaffiliation
More than 80 United Methodist Churches in Arkansas are looking to enter the process of disconnecting from the denomination over the issue of "human sexuality." Gary Mueller, the bishop of the Arkansas Annual Conference, says the division breaks his heart, but some churches are upholding what they consider the "biblical view of marriage between a man and woman."
