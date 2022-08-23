Read full article on original website
KSLA
Jefferson announces run for Texarkana mayor
343 firefighters, 70 police officers, and nine EMS workers died when the Twin Towers fell. The grant comes from President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. One resident describes the water as looking like “vomit and slime.”. Community finds art, food & music at La. Soul Food Festival. Updated:...
KSLA
Texarkana businessman to challenge incumbent mayor in upcoming election
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Texarkana, Ark.’s incumbent mayor, Allen Brown, will have an opponent in the upcoming November election. Texarkana businessman, Tederal Jefferson, has put his name in the hat to become the next mayor of Texarkana. The 51-year-old is the owner of Dapper Restaurant. This is Jefferson’s first time seeking public office.
hopeprescott.com
SWEPCO begins embankment project at Allen’s Ferry
SHREVEPORT, La. – Fulton, area residents may experience increased traffic in the coming weeks due to the transportation of material to an embankment stabilization project on Little River near Turk Power Plant. Southwestern Electric Power Company has announced a stabilization project to prevent erosion on the eastern embankment of...
KTAL
Paddlefish to become official fish of Jefferson, Marion Counties
MARION COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – The City of Jefferson and Marion County took a step toward the preservation of one of the oldest fish species in America with a new proclamation. The Paddlefish dates back to the Jurassic era, more than 350 million years ago, and Jeffersonians are doing...
foxsportstexarkana.com
TWU to close E. 18th St., Nix Creek on Aug. 24
TEXARKANA — Texarkana Water Utilities (TWU) says they will be working on East 18th and Nix Creek on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Both lanes of traffic will be closed starting at 8:00 a.m. in order to conduct the repair. Road closure and detour signs will be posted. Maintenance and repair personnel will be in the area.
‘Be Like CJ’ Foundation holding clothing drive in Texarkana
The ‘Be Like CJ’ foundation is holding a back-to-school clothing drive in Texarkana this weekend.
KSLA
Texarkana Texas Police Dept. welcomes new K-9 to the force
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - The Texarkana Texas Police Department is welcoming its newest member. On Wednesday, Aug. 24, TTPD introduced Thor, the department’s newest K-9. Thor and his handler, Cole Bredenberg, have only been together since June, but have already made several arrests, TTPD says. Thor, a full-blooded Dutch Shepherd, is 13-months-old. He is trained as a patrol dog, meaning he can track, perform article searches, detect drugs, and make apprehensions.
hopeprescott.com
House Fire On East Oak in Hope
Firemen responded to a vacant house on fire Wednesday at 5:03 am in Hope in the 900th block of East Oak. After extinguishing the fire, firemen were called back about 10:30 am when the fire blazed back up. There were no injuries. The house was owned by Loretta Sims of Camden. Hope Fire Chief Todd Martin says the cause of the fire is unknown.
KSLA
Hooks woman dead after rear-ending 18-wheeler near Texarkana
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A woman from Hooks, Texas is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Bowie County involving an 18-wheeler. The Texas Department of Public Safety says the wreck happened Thursday, Aug. 25 around 5:20 p.m. on I-30 about three miles west of Texarkana. Preliminary findings show the driver of the 18-wheeler had slowed down in traffic because of a previous crash in the westbound lane. That’s when the driver of the other vehicle, a 2002 Mercury Grand Marquis, rear-ended the 18-wheeler.
Texarkana College Presents ‘Knife Skills 101′ September 22
Texarkana College Presents a course on 'Knife Skills 101' on September 22 in Texarkana. This is what Texarkana College had to say about the upcoming event:. Explore the fundamentals of knife skills with Chef Tyler Standridge in this hands-on course. Learn how to select the right knife for the job, knife safety, knife care, and several different knife cuts to use in your culinary adventures.
ktoy1047.com
Texarkana Regional Airport will no longer offer Houston flights beginning in September
United Airlines had acted as carrier at the TRA and will no longer offer the service. Airport Director Paul Mehrlich has said that despite losing the direct flights, passengers are still flying with American Airlines with over 70% of seats being occupied. Mehrlich said this trend will bring larger American aircraft to TRA, increasing the amount of seating on flights from 50 to 65. The larger flights will begin in October.
Texas Schools Receive Their Latest Grades, Did Your School Improve?
Students are graded on each and every subject they take, those grades, good or bad follow them for life in one way or another. So too are the schools they learn in, and this year is the first year those grades are being publicized by the Texas Education Agency. This...
westcentralsbest.com
New Caddo Parish 'village' to provide permanent homes for the homeless
BETHANY, La. - Tiny homes are a solution a local nonprofit is working toward to provide a more permanent solution for the homeless community of Shreveport. It is called Settled Inn Village and sits on about 48 acres. There's some existing mobile homes with tenants already there. Settled Inn Village...
easttexasradio.com
Some Counties Are Lifting Burn Bans
Some counties are lifting burn bans after the heavy rain. Camp, Cass, Cooke, Franklin, Hopkins, Marion, Rusk, Panola, Titus, and Upshur are listed. The state had not posted Hopkins and Titus when we captured this image.
Texarkana Man Arrested in Shooting Incident on N. State Line
On Thursday, Texarkana Arkansas Pollice Department made an arrest in a shooting incident that occurred in the 4100 block of North Stateline Avenue early Sunday morning August 21, 2022. After substantial evidence was gathered by Texarkana Arkansas Police they were able to obtain a felony warrant for the arrest of...
easttexasradio.com
FM 1000 Closed Sunday At Cookville
ATLANTA — Motorists who usually travel FM 1000 in Cookville will need to find an alternate route on Sunday, August 28. Union Pacific Railroad plans to conduct maintenance work on their crossing at FM 1000. As a result, the area will be closed to traffic on this date. Crews...
‘Haircuts For My Homies’ Free Event Sunday In Texarkana
'Haircuts For My Homies' is a community-driven event to help the homeless in Texarkana. This event will be on Sunday, August 28th at 1618 West &th. Street in Texarkana Texas from 1 until 3 pm. There will be free haircuts, free entertainment, free clothing, free hygiene kits, and free food and drinks.
KTEN.com
Marietta students tour new school campus
MARIETTA Okla. (KTEN) — Marietta students got a chance Wednesday to look inside their new school building and see the construction progress. After the tour, they signed their names on the building's beams. “The building looks awesome, and I was so excited I was able to sign the new...
Nostalgic Vintage Store Like a Trip Back in Time in Jefferson, TX
As I am writing this story it is Throwback Thursday and if you love nostalgic items as I do then you are going to love the store Vinyl aka Caddo Mercantile Antiques in Jefferson, Texas. Caddo Mercantile Antiques - Vinyl. While there are plenty of vintage antiques, Vinyl takes you...
westcentralsbest.com
Big rig crash partially closes Highway 169
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo deputies are asking drivers to avoid the 4100 block of state Highway 169 between Blanchard Furrh Road and Blanchard Latex Road as they investigate a crash, said Sheriff Steve Prator. The crash happened just before 2:30 p.m. when an 18-wheeler flipped over. Caddo Fire District 3...
