Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 17 notes!
(Echinacea, photographed by Arlene Rubin) Mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here’s what’s happening today:. While we remove the work platforms on the eastern span of the high bridge, people accessing Terminal 102 will be rerouted as a safety measure to avoid the work area. These traffic impacts will occur again today. Those traveling east and westbound on SW Spokane St will not be impacted. Detour signs will be in place for those traveling to and from Terminal 102.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE WEEKEND SCENE: 2nd annual Lowrider Block Party
The cars are of course a big draw at the 2nd annual Lowrider Block Party, happening until 6 pm on 17th SW between Delridge and Roxbury – we spotted a two-wheeler too:. Art is a centerpiece as well, creating it as well as admiring it:. The custom cars are...
westseattleblog.com
Admiral Junction Funktion, Lowrider Block Party, Seattle Folklorico Festival, and what else to know about on your West Seattle Saturday
(California Scrub-jay, photographed by Jerry Simmons) So many options for today, all around the peninsula! From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, and other previews, here’s what’s happening on your Saturday:. TRAFFIC ALERTS: Here’s what SDOT has announced for today:. Expect minor traffic impacts on Harbor Island at the...
westseattleblog.com
FOLLOWUP: Amanda Winans completes Tacoma-to-West Seattle swim
Carl Furfaro August 27, 2022 (7:27 pm) Went to Lincoln Park today, spur of the moment decision and if I’d read that she was doing this today I had forgotten. Got there maybe forty minutes before she completed her amazing feat. Was interesting that a harbor seal was hanging out near the crowd that was waiting for her, and then a few minutes before she reached the beach a mature sea lion was approaching from the south and seemed pretty intrigued by all the activity. The sea lion was at most a hundred feet from the support team’s boat as she swam the last seventy feet or so.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
westseattleblog.com
FOUND DOG: Taken to shelter – August 27, 2022 2:38 pm
Neutered male mixed breed dog found at SW Alaska and California Way SW today. Brought to Seattle Animal Shelter by a Good Sam. Owner can call (206)386-4294 and/or email animalcare@seattle.gov.
westseattleblog.com
SIGNUP TIME: Lessons at Mode Music Studios – with a bonus
Looking for music lessons? Mode Music Studios (WSB sponsor) is looking for you – and offering an incentive to sign up now:. It’s almost back-to-school season and that means it’s time to fill up those after-school hours with activities for the kids – and if you’ve got some aspiring rock stars/singer-songwriters/composers in the family, there’s no better after-school activity than private music lessons at West Seattle’s Mode Music Studios.
westseattleblog.com
WEEKEND PREVIEW: Four aquatic athletic attempts on Puget Sound
We’ve already previewed a multitude of big events this weekend – street parties and more – but if you’re watching the water, you might see these four aquatic attempts:. THE GREAT CROSS-SOUND RACE: Sound Rowers and Paddlers will be back in the water on Saturday for their almost-annual big race from Alki to South Bainbridge Island and back, starting at 9 am.
westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Friday updates + weekend alerts
The big cooldown is here. Clouds are expected today, and the high could be only in the low 70s. (Thursday’s high was 89, two degrees short of the record for that date, and 12 degrees above normal.) FERRIES, BUSES, WATER TAXI. Ferries: WSF continues the 2-boat schedule for Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth....
IN THIS ARTICLE
westseattleblog.com
UPDATE: Crash blocking southbound Delridge at Alaska
Josh August 28, 2022 (10:04 am) Are motorists lined up behind the crash constantly honking their horn at the crashed car and driver demanding they move to the side and threatening to run them over if they don’t move out the way as though they are quick moving cyclists in the same section? Of course not because they aren’t harmless cyclists causing no harm to no one but rather a likely inebriated and hence truly dangerous motorist who deserves no correction or harassment/s.
westseattleblog.com
LOST DOG: Seen Gertie? – August 26, 2022 10:52 am
Our dog Gertie got out of our yard around 10:30 pm, Thursday 8/26. We live at 4813 48th Ave SW in SeaView. My name is Kirby and my wife is Shannon. Our cell numbers are 206-550-9484 and 425-830-2661. She did not have a collar on and is 13 years old...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Police to resume regular community meetings
It’s been many months since the last general community meeting with Southwest Precinct police leadership, under the auspices of the West Seattle Crime Prevention Council. Just got word that the meetings will be revived, starting next month. The anouncement is from the precinct’s Crime Prevention Coordinator Jennifer Danner:
westseattleblog.com
Short-lived ‘rescue extrication’ call on Harbor Avenue
That crash on Harbor Avenue by Don Armeni Boat Ramp was briefly dispatched as a “rescue extrication” call a few hours ago, but all units were dismissed within three minutes when it was determined no one was trapped and no one was injured. As our photo shows, the primary need at the scene was for cleanup.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Business burglaries; cars vandalized; dumped-likely-stolen bicycle
Four Five reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch today:. TRUEVALUE BREAK-IN: After a tip we called to ask about this, and store staff told us it happened at the 44th/Edmunds store between 3 and 4 am today, Three burglars who appeared to be in their late teens or early 20s broke in through the front door and made off with a large amount of Sawzall blades and a small safe. Security video shows their faces were obscured because they were wearing hoodies, They left in a newer-model Jeep Gladiator pickup with Bill Pierre tags. Police responded but lost them after a short pursuit, If you have any tips, SPD incident # is 22-226293.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE: Another visit to find out what’s been done and what’s left to do, as September 18th reopening nears
For the second time in a little over two weeks, we were back up on the 2 1/2-years-closed West Seattle Bridge today,. Last time, SDOT and repair contractor Kraemer North America hosted WSB and The Seattle Times. This time, it was an open-invitation tour for media from around the metro area.
westseattleblog.com
FOLLOWUP: Seattle Police chief search almost over
Five months after announcing the search process for a permanent police chief, Mayor Bruce Harrell‘s office announced today that those involved in the process are close to choosing three finalists. Those finalists will be forwarded to the mayor on September 8th, and a public Q&A session with the finalists will be held a week later. Questions for that event are being accepted here. Adrian Diaz has been serving as interim Seattle Police Chief since Carmen Best announced her resignation two years ago.
Comments / 0