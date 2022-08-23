ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, VA

NRVNews

Childs & Metzler Anniversary

We need your help. Someone in the community knows what happened to Heidi Childs and David Metzler the night they were murdered at Caldwell Fields on August 26, 2009. Tips that lead to an arrest could earn you $100,000 reward. Do us a favor. Please share this to your Facebook and ask your friends to share. Roanoke, Giles, Roanoke County, Montgomery County. Flood the newsfeeds with the flyer. These families need closure and they need justice. #TheAWAREFoundation.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Demolition of former Ramada Inn underway in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s easy to see why the demolition crew calls the machine ‘the muncher.’. The heavy equipment is taking down the former Ramada Inn on Franklin Road one bite at a time. The city of Roanoke bought the property in April, and crews spent about...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Act of kindess: Roanoke first responders stay after call, finish mowing yard

ROANOKE, Va. – An act of kindness by Roanoke Fire & EMS caught on camera was shared on social media, touching the hearts of those in the Roanoke community and beyond. First responders were called to help a woman having a medical emergency while she was mowing her yard, but their work didn’t stop when the call was over.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

45th Annual Rockbridge Community Festival returns to Lexington

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The 45th Annual Rockbridge Community Festival will be in downtown Lexington Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. More than 150 venders will be in attendance ranging from artists to local businesses. Live music will also be playing in the downtown court house area. Organizers...
LEXINGTON, VA
Franklin News Post

Rocky Mount jewelry store closes after 36 years

Yet another longtime Rocky Mount small business is closing its doors. After 36 years, Carter’s Fine Jewelers and Gifts is going out of business. The news comes less than a month after Franklin Street-based Arrington Flowers closed after 57 years. Both closures were caused by the desire of the...
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
WSET

State of the City: Roanoke Mayor addresses increase in gun violence

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Mayor Sherman Lea addressed the community at Roanoke's State of the City address on Thursday morning. Lea spoke about how inflation, the pandemic, violence, and homelessness have impacted the City of Roanoke in 2022. Over the last year, he said millions of dollars have been...
ROANOKE, VA
wallstreetwindow.com

Another Win For Pittsylvania County As Tradesman Trucking Breaks Ground on Gretna Facility, Investing $4.5 Million and Creating 30 Jobs

Pittsylvania County officials and community leaders joined representatives from Tradesman Trucking to celebrate the groundbreaking of a new 22,500-square-foot facility in the Gretna Industrial Park. A growing trucking and transit company that provides freight and other services, Tradesman Trucking is investing $4.5 million and creating 30 new jobs with this project.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Roanoke teen to be featured in Inspiring Teens Magazine

ROANOKE, Va. – Most days you’ll find Ida Sheldon tap dancing in the studio but her mom took on a new beat to showcase her daughter. Sheldon first put on a pair of tap dancing shoes when she was five, and now nine years later, the teen took home a 16th place victory at Nationals with her performance “Club Nine.”
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Road collapse repairs underway in Botetourt County

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Crews are working to repair a road collapse in Botetourt County. The incident happened on Highland Drive off of Sanderson Drive in the Cloverdale area. VDOT Spokesperson Jason Bond said it was caused by a drainage pipe failure because of the recent heavy rain. No...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
cardinalnews.org

Provider warns ‘the child care industry will collapse’

Simone Martinez started looking for child care four months into her pregnancy. By the time Zelaina was born, the Lebanon resident still didn’t have a provider. “I was debating quitting my job even though we really can’t afford it,” said Martinez, who had managed to get her name on a waiting list in March.
LEBANON, VA
cardinalnews.org

Does Southside now have more solar farms than tobacco farms?

I recently went to a meeting in South Boston and took Virginia 40 east out of Rocky Mount, which skirts south of the Smith Mountain Lake dam and then heads east through Penhook, Gretna and lots of lots of countryside. Along the way, I saw:. a) a murky waterway with...
VIRGINIA STATE
smithmountainlake.com

Proposed short-term rental denied by Franklin County supervisors

Members of a tight-knit Smith Mountain Lake neighborhood may have driven away newcomers over private road maintenance concerns. With a 5-1 August vote to deny a special use permit request, the Franklin County Board of Supervisors ended two months of back and forth over a possible short-term tourist rental on Smith Mountain Lake in the county’s Gills Creek District.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Search ongoing for man missing from Amherst County

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a man missing since August 8. Melvin Keith Taylor is 5′10″ and 175 pounds, according to the sheriff’s office. He was driving a red 2009 Toyota Camry with license plate number ID46420.
AMHERST COUNTY, VA

