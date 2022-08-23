Read full article on original website
Desert flooding damages Los Angeles to Phoenix highway
DESERT CENTER, Calif. (AP) — The main highway from Los Angeles to Phoenix was damaged by a flash flood that washed out part of the road through the Southern California desert in the latest bout of punishing monsoonal thunderstorms that have hit the region this summer. The newest round...
Police solve mystery of human remains found in Southern California desert in 1991
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Police in Southern California have used genealogical DNA to crack another cold case -- this one involving a set of human remains that were found in the desert more than three decades ago. The bones were found in the Coachella Valley, near Indio, in January 1991....
A California city is named the happiest in America, according to new study
(Thought Catalog/Unsplash) If you had to guess right now, which city in California do you think it is?. According to a new study, the Bay Area is home to the happiest city in the country. It might not be the city that comes to the mind of many, though. It is not San Francisco or San Jose.
KTVU FOX 2
Derek Chauvin moved from Minnesota to federal prison in Arizona
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who murdered George Floyd, has been moved from a state prison in Oak Park Heights, Minnesota, to federal prison in Tucson, Arizona. The Minnesota Department of Corrections says U.S. Marshals picked Chauvin up from Oak Park Heights on Wednesday. He...
Third Duck Found with Beak Removed in Park Near L.A., Authorities Investigating Human Involvement
Three ducks have been found with their beaks removed in a southern California park in recent weeks, continuing an alarming trend that has animal activists concerned. The ducks, all found at Mile Square Regional Park in Fountain Valley, California, were unable to eat due to the nature of their injuries, and either died or had to be euthanized.
Can you remain anonymous when claiming California lottery winnings?
Chad Fry just won $20 million from a California lottery scratch-off ticket purchased in Placer County. It’s the largest prize from a scratcher in California Lottery history. The California Lottery announced his winnings this week, and as part of the announcement, released his name, his total winnings, as well as where he purchased the ticket. […]
SFGate
California man pleads guilty to smuggling 1,700 animals
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California man who smuggled more than 1,700 wild animals into the United States, including 60 reptiles hidden in his clothing, pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal charges. Jose Manuel Perez, 30, of Oxnard, entered pleas to two counts of smuggling and a charge of wildlife...
This is the Best Donut in California
Locals love this mom-and-pop donut shop so much that Yelp found it had the best donut in California. What is the best donut in California? Let's find out / image: Adobe. You know the scene: you're driving down the highway, and you see a sign for a donut shop. You're hungry—but not just any kind of hungry. You want something special. Something that will make your day better, or at least make you feel like you've made the right decision when it comes to breakfast.
NBC Los Angeles
Two Arrested in Armed Robbery of Men Followed From Crazy Girls Nightclub
Two men were arrested in the armed robbery of three men in Los Angeles' Fairfax Area who were targeted after they were followed out of a Hollywood adult nightclub. Michael Moore, 27, of Fairfield, and Amough Keyana Bonton, 21, of Sacramento, were arrested on Monday, Los Angeles police said in a news release Thursday. Both men were out on bail on gun charges at the time of the heist early last month.
SFGate
California may allow more ill, dying inmates to leave prison
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California would allow more ill and dying inmates to be released from state prisons under legislation that cleared the state Senate without opposition on Thursday and heads to the Assembly for final approval. It would ease the current standard, which critics say is so restrictive...
California Wildlife Left to Rot in Baking Sun as Drought Dries Lakes
Aquatic wildlife living in two particular lakes in Bakersfield are being left without a home as water levels continue to recede, per KGET.
zachnews.net
Barstow, CA: Man from Apple Valley, California arrested during the night last Monday for first degree robbery of an inhabited dwelling.
Source: Barstow Police Department (Information and Press Release) Picture: Barstow Police Department (Courtesy) Barstow, California: Officers from the Barstow Police Department have arrested a man from Apple Valley, California on Monday, August 22nd, 2022 for first degree robbery of an inhabited dwelling. According to a press release from the Barstow...
NBC Bay Area
Northern California Man Scores Record $20 Million Jackpot on Lottery Scratchers Ticket
A Northern California man hit the all-time jackpot on a lottery Scratchers ticket, winning $20 million in the Set For Life Millionaire Edition game, according to the California Lottery. Chad Fry bought the record-breaking ticket at Foothill Market in Auburn, a city in Placer County about 33 miles northeast of...
Fact Check: Will Californians Have to Use Water Restrictor During Drought?
Photos on social media show a pinhole filter for restricting water use in drought-hit California. But the images lack important context.
Burbank rape, burglary suspect arrested in Riverside County
A 24-year-old man suspected of raping a woman in Burbank was arrested Wednesday. Burbank Police Department officers were called about 4:45 a.m. Monday to a residence in the 400 block of South Third Street, near the Golden State (5) Freeway, on reports of the assault and made contact with the victim, who told police she was assaulted in her bedroom by a man she did not know who fled the scene following a struggle.
This Is California's Signature Cheap Food
Cheapism put together a list of the most popular cheap food in each state.
4 Best Places in California for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
One of the nation's biggest financial crises centers on retiring: people just can't afford to do it. According to 2021 data from the Natixis Global Retirement Index, 36% of Americans said they...
Washington Examiner
Seven in 10 released as part of California's zero-bail push committed new crimes: Study
A California zero-bail policy designed to clear the jails during the initial stages of COVID-19 has led to more crime, a prosecutor has discovered. More than 70% of the suspects released with zero bail between 2020 and 2021 went on to commit new crimes in the rural Northern County of Yolo, a study revealed. Many counties have kept the policy in place even though it was rescinded by the California Judicial Council in June 2020, District Attorney Jeff Reisig said Monday.
Teen girl sought for shooting of two people in San Pedro
A boy and woman were hospitalized after being shot in San Pedro, authorities said. The suspect, described as a teenage girl, remained at large.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Drug and Human Trafficking Organization Dismantled in Ventura County
Starting in March 2021, Human Trafficking Investigators assigned to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Special Crimes Unit and FBI received information that sex and labor trafficking was taking place at several massage parlors and skin care businesses in Ventura County. These businesses were owned and operated by family members living in Oxnard.
