KTVU FOX 2

Derek Chauvin moved from Minnesota to federal prison in Arizona

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who murdered George Floyd, has been moved from a state prison in Oak Park Heights, Minnesota, to federal prison in Tucson, Arizona. The Minnesota Department of Corrections says U.S. Marshals picked Chauvin up from Oak Park Heights on Wednesday. He...
KTLA

Can you remain anonymous when claiming California lottery winnings?

Chad Fry just won $20 million from a California lottery scratch-off ticket purchased in Placer County. It’s the largest prize from a scratcher in California Lottery history. The California Lottery announced his winnings this week, and as part of the announcement, released his name, his total winnings, as well as where he purchased the ticket. […]
SFGate

California man pleads guilty to smuggling 1,700 animals

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California man who smuggled more than 1,700 wild animals into the United States, including 60 reptiles hidden in his clothing, pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal charges. Jose Manuel Perez, 30, of Oxnard, entered pleas to two counts of smuggling and a charge of wildlife...
Let's Eat LA

This is the Best Donut in California

Locals love this mom-and-pop donut shop so much that Yelp found it had the best donut in California. What is the best donut in California? Let's find out / image: Adobe. You know the scene: you're driving down the highway, and you see a sign for a donut shop. You're hungry—but not just any kind of hungry. You want something special. Something that will make your day better, or at least make you feel like you've made the right decision when it comes to breakfast.
NBC Los Angeles

Two Arrested in Armed Robbery of Men Followed From Crazy Girls Nightclub

Two men were arrested in the armed robbery of three men in Los Angeles' Fairfax Area who were targeted after they were followed out of a Hollywood adult nightclub. Michael Moore, 27, of Fairfield, and Amough Keyana Bonton, 21, of Sacramento, were arrested on Monday, Los Angeles police said in a news release Thursday. Both men were out on bail on gun charges at the time of the heist early last month.
SFGate

California may allow more ill, dying inmates to leave prison

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California would allow more ill and dying inmates to be released from state prisons under legislation that cleared the state Senate without opposition on Thursday and heads to the Assembly for final approval. It would ease the current standard, which critics say is so restrictive...
zachnews.net

Barstow, CA: Man from Apple Valley, California arrested during the night last Monday for first degree robbery of an inhabited dwelling.

Source: Barstow Police Department (Information and Press Release) Picture: Barstow Police Department (Courtesy) Barstow, California: Officers from the Barstow Police Department have arrested a man from Apple Valley, California on Monday, August 22nd, 2022 for first degree robbery of an inhabited dwelling. According to a press release from the Barstow...
HeySoCal

Burbank rape, burglary suspect arrested in Riverside County

A 24-year-old man suspected of raping a woman in Burbank was arrested Wednesday. Burbank Police Department officers were called about 4:45 a.m. Monday to a residence in the 400 block of South Third Street, near the Golden State (5) Freeway, on reports of the assault and made contact with the victim, who told police she was assaulted in her bedroom by a man she did not know who fled the scene following a struggle.
Washington Examiner

Seven in 10 released as part of California's zero-bail push committed new crimes: Study

A California zero-bail policy designed to clear the jails during the initial stages of COVID-19 has led to more crime, a prosecutor has discovered. More than 70% of the suspects released with zero bail between 2020 and 2021 went on to commit new crimes in the rural Northern County of Yolo, a study revealed. Many counties have kept the policy in place even though it was rescinded by the California Judicial Council in June 2020, District Attorney Jeff Reisig said Monday.
Santa Barbara Edhat

Drug and Human Trafficking Organization Dismantled in Ventura County

Starting in March 2021, Human Trafficking Investigators assigned to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Special Crimes Unit and FBI received information that sex and labor trafficking was taking place at several massage parlors and skin care businesses in Ventura County. These businesses were owned and operated by family members living in Oxnard.
