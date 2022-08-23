Read full article on original website
This Iconic Old-Time Drive-In Food Joint Is A Must In Yankton
If you grew up in Yankton or spent any time in the Yankton area at all, what you're about to read will come as no surprise to you. Growing up in Yankton back in the day meant a couple of things, one car dealership, everyone hung out at Lewis & Clark Lake on weekends, and fast food joints were few but favorites.
Should Sioux Falls Move to a Four-Day Week School Year?
Now that school is back in session for another year here in the Sioux Empire, I have a quick question for all the students, parents, and educators, can we please see a show of hands on who would be in favor of the Sioux Falls School District switching to a 4-day school week?
Spike in Crime Has Sioux Falls Residents Getting Home Security
With crime on the rise seemingly everywhere these days, police are relying on surveillance cameras more and more as a method to help them solve a number of the crimes being committed. Over the past week alone, here in Sioux Falls, two different homicides were committed. As Dakota News Now...
South Dakota Scores Least Student Debt In U.S.
And topping the list once again, South Dakota. Yes, the Rushmore State is making headlines again in a good way. Students who attend public college or university here reportedly have the least student loan debt. As we have heard more and more this week about President Biden's student loan plan...
NSIC Announces 2022-2023 Championship Information
BURNSVILLE, Minn. – The NSIC has announced the dates, formats and locations for the 2022-23 league championships and post-season tournaments. The NSIC sponsors 18 sports, with teams advancing to post-season tournaments in the sports of soccer, volleyball, men’s & women’s basketball, baseball, softball and women’s tennis. Championship meets are held in the sports of men’s & women’s cross country, women’s swimming & diving, men’s and women’s indoor/outdoor track & field, and men’s & women’s golf. Football and wrestling regular season championships are based on regular season standings, with no NSIC post-season tournament.
Some Major Sioux Falls Streets Will Be Closed This Weekend
Sioux Falls residents are going to notice even more road closures this weekend and this time they have nothing to do with construction. The Sioux Falls Marathon will be running through the streets of Sioux Falls this Sunday and there will be numerous road closures. Here is the complete release...
Do You Want To Know How To Win Free Sioux Falls Chipotle?
If you're a fan of this popular Tex-Mex joint, then of course you want free food from Chipotle! However, they aren't just going to hand you a burrito and chips. You have to earn it by playing a little game. Chipotle locations across the country want to test the knowledge...
Two Sioux Falls Intersections to Close Temporarily
An ongoing major road constriction project in Sioux Falls is going to force the closure of pair of intersections in the southeast part of town. Starting Monday (August 29), the South Dakota Department of Transportation will shut down the intersections at 41st Street with Madelyn and Meadow Avenues as crews prepare and place concrete. Both intersections are scheduled to reopen at the end of the workday, Friday, September 2.
Sioux Falls Airport Major Upgrades Include More Snacks!
The Sioux Falls Regional Airport may not be one of the biggest hubs in the Midwest. However, airport management has been putting forth maximum effort to make traveling easier for Sioux Falls residents as well as for visitors just passing through the Sioux Empire. In case you haven’t noticed, many new amenities have been added to the airport.
Busted! Sioux Falls Police Arrest Bank Robber Still inside Bank
Thanks to the quick response of a Sioux Falls bank employee and Sioux Falls law enforcement, a potential bank robbery was thwarted on Tuesday morning (August 23) while it was still underway. On Wednesday, police announced that they took the man responsible for attempting to rob a Sioux Falls bank...
South Dakota 2nd, SDSU 5th in Preseason Summit VB Coaches Poll
College Volleyball season has just about arrived, and both USD and South Dakota State find themselves in the top 5 of the preseason coaches poll for the Summit League. USD earned second place on the poll, and also picked up a total of 3 first place votes after a 20-10 finish to last season.
Unbelievably Big Sioux Falls Arts Festival Will Blow Your Mind!
I love the holidays. All of them. But, in particular, the fall and winter ones. I'm actually one of those people who is always on the lookout for holiday decorations and gifts. If you are or you just absolutely love everything about fall festivals, this is one not to be missed!
Sioux Falls Man Makes a Living Flipping Stuff at Garage Sales – How You Can Too
Meet Matt Groll, a Sioux Falls man known online as Thrifter Sifter, who went from working long hours at a cleaning business to self-employed all thanks to one thing - garage sales. He says he got the idea when he was walking his dog past a garage sale in his...
Sioux Falls Police Closes Intersection After ‘Suspicious Package’
Update: The Sioux Falls Police Department re-opened the Rice Street and Cliff Avenue interaction on Tuesday afternoon. Here's the official announcement from the Sioux Falls Police Department:. After suspicious package was found outside a business at Rice Street and Cliff Avenue, the intersection was closed to all vehicle and pedestrian...
