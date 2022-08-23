Read full article on original website
Norfolk in midst of driest year on record as drought endures
OMAHA — Enduring drought continues to take its toll on the agricultural community, and this week a couple of unenviable records have been extended. About 75% of Nebraska is in drought, with Norfolk this week extending its claim to its driest year on record, said Taylor Nicolaisen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. Records for that community date to the 1890s, which means Norfolk has been drier this year than during the Dust Bowl or 2012, Nebraska’s hottest, driest year on record.
Louisiana casino revenues down for fifth consecutive month
BATON ROUGE, La. - For the fifth month in a row, winnings at Louisiana's state-regulated casinos were down year-to-year, as high inflation and gas prices continue to take a toll on the gambling industry. The 13 riverboat casinos, four racinos and Harrah’s land-based casino brought in $204.2 million during July,...
New toll discount program to go into effect Sept. 1 in Florida
(The Center Square) – A new toll discount program will go into effect Sept. 1 to reduce costs for Floridians using the state’s turnpike system and toll facilities to help offset inflation. Florida commuters will be able to take advantage of a new rewards program called “SunPass Savings”...
Arizona lawmaker to survey damage and assist in recovery in Duncan after flood
(The Center Square) – A state senator will be in Duncan, Arizona, in response to the Gila River overflowing and causing flood damage to homes and small businesses in the community. Duncan experienced an emergency mass evacuation on Monday after heavy monsoon rain caused the Gila River to overflow....
Luxury home developer expands to Lake Martin
A major real estate partnership has occurred in Lake Martin. Last week, a luxury homes developer, Centennial Homes, joined a list of approved builders for several upcoming Russell Lands developments. The company has announced a deal with Russell Lands to construct several neighborhoods on Lake Martin in the near future.
Cox declares state of emergency as floods sweep through part of Utah
(The Center Square) - Gov. Spencer Cox declared a state of emergency for three counties hit with torrential rains that caused flash flooding, leading to one death. Extreme drought conditions exacerbated the flooding risk, Cox said in his emergency order. “We’ve seen destructive flash floods tear through communities, damage homes...
Illinois is second in nation for small business owners unable to pay August rent
(The Center Square) – A new survey shows a record high rent delinquency rate in August among small business owners, especially in Illinois. Alignable, a small business referral network, asked 7,331 small businesses around the country and 40% indicated that they couldn’t pay their rent in August on time or in full, the highest rate in 18 months.
Some Nebraska physicians worry that abortion restrictions could impact training, care
The prospect of additional restrictions on abortion in Nebraska has some physicians concerned that such measures could impact the care they provide patients as well as the state's ability to recruit and retain specialists. Recently, a handful of fertility specialists and obstetrician/gynecologists formed a political action committee called Campaign for...
Indiana rated 7th on economic outlook; 22nd on performance
(The Center Square) – Indiana ranks 7th among all states in economic outlook but 22nd in economic performance, according to a report by American Legislative Exchange Council. Indiana outscored its regional neighbors on economic outlook, including Michigan, 17th; Ohio, 19th; Kentucky, 34th; and Illinois, 45th. The report, “Rich States,...
Louisiana woman carrying fetus without skull calls on governor, lawmakers to change abortion law
BATON ROUGE, La. - Nancy Davis, the Baton Rouge woman who was denied an abortion for a fetus without a skull, stood on the steps of the state capitol Friday and called on Louisiana lawmakers to make changes to the state’s trigger laws as soon as possible. Davis and...
Report: Absentee fathers in Mississippi cost taxpayers hundreds of millions each year
(The Center Square) – A new report from Mississippi’s state auditor shows that taxpayers in the state foot the bill for current and future costs associated with absent fathers. State Auditor Shad White released “Dads Matter: The Taxpayer Cost of Fatherlessness,” which details how state taxpayers are forced...
Majority of funds for climate change program went to repave Bloomsburg parking lots
(The Center Square) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture is sending $740,000 to Pennsylvania for “critical infrastructure to combat climate change” – but most of the money will go toward repaving parking lots. The USDA Rural Development program provides taxpayer money for all sorts of programs,...
DeSoto jury convicts Keachi woman of murder
MANSFIELD, La. -- A DeSoto Parish jury today convicted a Keachi woman in the shooting death of a man two years ago. Valeria Nichelle Robinson, 50, was found guilty of second-degree murder following a week-long trial. She faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison. Robinson shot Roy Long, 64,...
Population loss hits local legislative delegation
Four decades ago, St. Joseph residents wouldn’t have doubted that all politics is local. In 1982, someone from this city didn’t have to travel far to knock on the door and say hello to members of St. Joseph’s legislative delegation. State Sen. Truman Wilson and all three of St. Joseph’s state representatives lived within the city limits.
AG Nessel opposes requested Consumers Energy rate increase
(The Center Square) – Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office voiced her office's opposition to the Michigan Public Service Commission's granting Consumers Energy request for a rate increase. Consumers Energy filed its application to the MPSC seeking a rate increase of about $266 million for its Michigan jurisdiction on...
Minnesota identifies 371 schools needing extra support
(The Center Square) – The Minnesota Department of Education identified 371 public schools, including 15 entire school districts, that will get various extra support through the North Star program over the next three years. "While our lives are returning to a sense of normalcy, we know our schools are...
Pennsylvania program sends out 10,000 anti-overdose medications
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania has some of the highest rates of drug overdoses in the nation, and a program to distribute anti-overdose medication has hit a new milestone. The Wolf administration announced that its mail-based naloxone program has filled 10,000 requests for naloxone, which helps reverse overdoses. “Across...
Border agents saved two lives in Arizona last week
(The Center Square) – U.S. Border Patrol agents bookended last week by saving two lives in Arizona. U.S. Customs and Border Protection says that U.S. Border Patrol agents saved a life near Douglas, Arizona on Sunday, Aug. 14, and another near Ajo, Arizona, on Saturday, Aug. 20. On Aug....
Trio of alcohol measures qualify for November ballot
(The Center Square) – Coloradans will get a say in changing the landscape of retail alcohol sales in the state come November after a trio of alcohol-related measures qualified for the ballot. Backers of each of the three measures – Initiative #96, Initiative #121, and Initiative #122 – collected...
Hochul calls remote learning during pandemic 'a mistake'
(The Center Square) – New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday called it “a mistake” the state switched to remote learning in schools at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic more than two years ago. Hochul, a Democrat running to serve a full term in November, made...
