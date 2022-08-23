OMAHA — Enduring drought continues to take its toll on the agricultural community, and this week a couple of unenviable records have been extended. About 75% of Nebraska is in drought, with Norfolk this week extending its claim to its driest year on record, said Taylor Nicolaisen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. Records for that community date to the 1890s, which means Norfolk has been drier this year than during the Dust Bowl or 2012, Nebraska’s hottest, driest year on record.

