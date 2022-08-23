Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Behind the Scenes at the Bart Starr ShowDennis RaabeGreen Bay, WI
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
thecomeback.com
48-year-old Terrell Owens runs insane 40-yard dash
Six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Terrell Owens is 48 years old and hasn’t played in the NFL since his 2010 season with the Cincinnati Bengals. But according to a recent video, it sure looks like Owens still has every bit of his blazing speed. On Wednesday evening, Owens decided...
NFL・
Four Takeaways From the Chiefs 17-10 Win Over the Packers
Here are some major takeaways from the Chiefs' final game of the 2022 preseason.
NFL World Reacts To The Packers, Jaguars Trade
The Green Bay Packers and Jacksonville Jaguars executed a minor trade on Tuesday. Jacksonville sent an undisclosed draft pick to Green Bay in exchange for second-year offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen. Van Lanen was the Packers' sixth-round pick in 2021 and appeared in one game as a rookie. The Jaguars...
Packers, Jaguars Reportedly Agreed To Trade Tuesday
The Green Bay Packers are reportedly sending a homegrown player Jacksonville. Per Rob Demovsky of ESPN, "The Packers are trading OL Cole Van Lanen, a Green Bay native, to the Jaguars, a source said." Adding, "It’s for an undisclosed draft pick." Van Lanen was a sixth-round pick of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Former Packers Receiver Teaches Bears Lessons from the North
Wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown occasionally has some wisdom for the Bears based on his time in Green Bay working in their current offense, or with Aaron Rodgers.
Yardbarker
Packers Process Four Roster Moves
Packers WR Danny Davis and S Vernon Scott also reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers. Scott, 24, was selected with the No. 236 overall pick in the seventh round by the Packers. He was entering the third year of a four-year, $3,378,687 rookie contract that included a $83,687 signing bonus.
Aaron Rodgers gets 100% real on Packers’ offense amid wide receiver questions
The Green Bay Packers entered the 2022 training camp with plenty of questions, particularly on their offense after the departure of Davante Adams. After weeks of full practices, however, superstar QB Aaron Rodgers like what he has seen so far from the attack that he is going to lead. Sure...
FOX Sports
Packers have new look as Rodgers continues Super Bowl chase
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will try to earn his elusive second Super Bowl berth without many of the guys who helped him earn MVP honors each of the last two seasons. Two-time All-Pro receiver Davante Adams is now in Las Vegas. Former...
RELATED PEOPLE
Inactives for Chiefs vs. Packers, preseason Week 3
The Kansas City Chiefs have released their list of inactive players for their preseason Week 3 matchup against the Green Bay Packers. The preseason is a little different from the regular season in that players aren’t formally made inactive. They’re simply not expected to play either due to injury or otherwise.
Yardbarker
NFC Notes: Lions, Packers, Vikings, J.C. Tretter
Lions HC Dan Campbell named WR Kalif Raymond their starting punt returner and RB Godwin Igwebuike the kick returner. (Tim Twentyman) Campbell said DL Levi Onwuzurike hasn’t had a setback from his back and hip injuries but is “progressing at a snail’s pace.” (Justin Rogers) Campbell...
Pistons forward Isaiah Stewart's next drive: Establish free basketball camp
The upcoming season is number three for Isaiah Stewart in the NBA. While this is a short period of time inside the National Basketball Association, Stewart is moving very close to reaching one of his goals as a pro. There were very few basketball camps in the city of Rochester...
Comments / 0