Read full article on original website
Related
Ranking These 6 Michigan Pizza Spots Based On Slice Sizes
Pizza is one of the foods that has been around for as long as anyone can remember. An Italian dish that has made its way around the world and everyone has added their two cents of flavor. As the delicious pie was making its rounds around the world it continued to evolve and has turned into the world of pizza we know now.
Robots Are Invading Beaches In Michigan and Ohio For Litter Patrol
Skynet is REAL, and the Robots are popping up EVERYWHERE, And now, they're on our own shores in Michigan!!!. Oh... well, actually... not so much. These robots on the beach in Michigan are actually doing some good by cleaning up our trash... but they're not happy about it, I'm sure.
There’s Actually a LOT of Alligators In Michigan, And They’re in Athens
There's been a LOT of Alligators in the news around Kalamzoo lately. Earlier this summer, an alligator was found in the Kalamazoo River in Calhoun County. Then, Tuesday, Police in Kalamazoo captured a young alligator crossing Lake Street. It's baffling as to HOW these alligators ended up in Michigan, but...
Do You Regret Not Doing One of These Things This Summer in SW Michigan?
School's starting soon... for some, it's already a reality. Colleges are back in session, teachers are back in their classrooms, preparing for students to pile back in for the fall semester. Sadly, that means the end of summer, and for some reason, it feels like it comes and goes SO...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Haunted Houses in the Kalamazoo Area 2022
Here's a quick guide to haunted houses from Niles to Jackson and all Michigan haunts in between. Looking for a haunted attraction that is within driving distance of Kalamazoo? The guide below has what you're looking for if you dare. You'll find Haunted Houses and other Haunted Attractions in Niles, Kalamazoo, Dorr, Jackson, and other Michigan towns within about a 1 hour and 10-minute drive or less from Kalamazoo. Whether it's a date night or a family outing, here's the info you need.
The Only Floating Post Office In The World Sits In Michigan’s Detroit River
This has got to be one of the more notable pieces of Michigan trivia! With the Great Lakes surrounding us it's no wonder we've learned to adapt to this "water wonderland." For example, we've got pizza delivery by plane or jet ski, we've got water taxis, and we can lay claim to the fact that we've got the "only floating post office in the world."
What’s a Ghost Plant? Pale Flower Spotted in Michigan’s U.P.
Have you ever heard of the Ghost Pipe? Sometimes called the Ghost Plant, Corpse Plant, or Indian Pipe, it's a plant known for its distinct white color. And, I, in my 34 years of life, had never heard of it until today. I was casually scrolling through Facebook, dodging the...
Michigan’s New Haunting Experience Announces Fall Schedule
As fall and Halloween come creeping slower, the spooky season vibes are ramping up. The Halloween movies are starting to come on TV, the new ones are coming out in theaters, the candy is filling the shelves, and the commercials are all over the airwaves. Everyone knows what time of the year is coming and as some are gathering candy, making plans with friends, and picking out costumes over the next few weeks, others have different plans.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Your Guide on When & Where to Pick Fresh Apples in SW Michigan
Michigan's Fall season is right around the corner. With it comes sweater weather, pumpkin patches, and apple picking. Did you know that Michigan is the nation's third largest producer of apple trees? That's according to michiganapples.com. They go on to say that,. There are more than 14.9 million apple trees...
Michigan Dogs are Dying Within Three Days of Getting this Virus
A mysterious parvo-like virus is rapidly working its way through Michigan. Here's what we know so far. 50 or more dogs have died in Michigan recently due to this unknown illness. State and Federal authorities are now investigating this outbreak according to the New York Post,. The Michigan Department of...
To Heck With Amazon! Shop These 6 Independent SW Michigan Bookstores Instead
Now, not everyone can afford to buy books, new or used. And, that's okay. Here in SW Michigan, we have plenty of affordable, local bookstores, yes, but we also have local libraries. A few of them have even done away with late fees for the most part. Check them out below:
Do Southwest Michigan Restaurants Offer Free Birthday Specials?
One day out of 365. We all have one, and we all share one with strangers. Birthdays are the one day in the year where the day is about you as an individual. Considering this one day is technically like the other 364, a person still has to eat. While living in the U.P. and Minnesota, I was able to quickly find all sorts of deals from restaurants and other businesses for free or discounted items on your birthday. Does Kalamazoo businesses offer similar birthday specials?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Niles Scream Park Hears Customer Pleas For Upcoming Season
It’s almost that season boys and ghouls. There is a thin, cold crisp to the approaching autumn air. Leaves are beginning to drop off their branches, curling on their descent down, now ready to be crunched under heavy footsteps. Apple orchards and pumpkin patches approach their harvest, ready for their fall visitors to take them home. Hauntings and scares are ready for any and all unsuspecting visitors.
Michigan Residents Could Lose $500 Thanks To A School Bus
Driving in Michigan has always been a huge debate, many people say we don't know how to drive here in the Mitten state. I think we drive just fine, but I don't think all of us know the rules of the road. Better yet, I don't think all of us follow the rules of the road and that leads to some messy situations, and the lawmakers and enforcers have been doing their best to make the roads safer for pedestrians, bikers, and other drivers.
Is It Against the Law to Drive Barefoot in the State of Michigan?
There's always been a debate on whether or not it was illegal to drive barefoot in Michigan. You've probably heard the myth that it's illegal to drive barefoot in the state. Well, that's precisely what it is...a myth. If you want to get in your car, kick off your shoes, and start driving down the road, go right ahead.
Is It Illegal To Move Your Car After An Accident In Michigan?
One of the worst things that can happen to anyone is to get into a car accident. Even a 'simple' fender bender can cause a lot of stress, and that includes what to do when you're on the scene. Do you keep your car where it was when you're in...
When Can you Pass or Not Pass a School Bus in Michigan? Great Question!
School is back in session for most school districts, and thousands of students will be riding the bus. It's a time to really be careful when driving and you approach a stopping or stopped school bus. Why? The kids, of course. But, the age old question pops up every year, when must I stop, or when can I pass.
Did This Amazon Driver Really Just Steal a Michigan Homeowner’s Expensive Puppy?
An Amazon worker is being accused of driving off with a Michigan man's expensive puppy. And he's got a video that seems to back up his story. Amazon is supposed to drop off packages at your home. In some cases, it's lots and lots of packages on a semi-regular basis. Guilty as charged, Your Honor. But a man in Center LIne says this Amazon employee did just the opposite. Center Line is a suburb of Northern Detroit, just a few miles south of Sterling Heights.
“Humongous Bones” Found in West Michigan Were From Juvenile Mastodon 12,000 Years Ago
It's been a few days now, since construction workers found Wooly Mammoth bones (Not a dinosaur) in west Michigan, so there's been some time to process and observe the find. Now, those working to unearth the bones, and scientists are saying this is an incredible find. Ken Yonker works as...
Faygo Returns Flavor Not Seen in 15 Years to Michigan Store Shelves
As the old adage goes: you don't know what you've got 'til it's gone. That saying rang true with one of my personal Faygo flavors, Jazzin' Bluesberry. It seems I had only just discovered its jazzy, bluesberry goodness when it was pulled from store shelves nearly 15 years ago. Although the flavor never left entirely, having been available in southern states this whole time, Faygo has once again decided to grace us with this delectable and delicious fan favorite.
95.3 WBCKFM
Battle Creek, MI
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
95.3 WBCKFM has the best news coverage for Battle Creek, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wbckfm.com
Comments / 0