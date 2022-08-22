ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

95.3 WBCKFM

Ranking These 6 Michigan Pizza Spots Based On Slice Sizes

Pizza is one of the foods that has been around for as long as anyone can remember. An Italian dish that has made its way around the world and everyone has added their two cents of flavor. As the delicious pie was making its rounds around the world it continued to evolve and has turned into the world of pizza we know now.
95.3 WBCKFM

Haunted Houses in the Kalamazoo Area 2022

Here's a quick guide to haunted houses from Niles to Jackson and all Michigan haunts in between. Looking for a haunted attraction that is within driving distance of Kalamazoo? The guide below has what you're looking for if you dare. You'll find Haunted Houses and other Haunted Attractions in Niles, Kalamazoo, Dorr, Jackson, and other Michigan towns within about a 1 hour and 10-minute drive or less from Kalamazoo. Whether it's a date night or a family outing, here's the info you need.
95.3 WBCKFM

Michigan’s New Haunting Experience Announces Fall Schedule

As fall and Halloween come creeping slower, the spooky season vibes are ramping up. The Halloween movies are starting to come on TV, the new ones are coming out in theaters, the candy is filling the shelves, and the commercials are all over the airwaves. Everyone knows what time of the year is coming and as some are gathering candy, making plans with friends, and picking out costumes over the next few weeks, others have different plans.
95.3 WBCKFM

Do Southwest Michigan Restaurants Offer Free Birthday Specials?

One day out of 365. We all have one, and we all share one with strangers. Birthdays are the one day in the year where the day is about you as an individual. Considering this one day is technically like the other 364, a person still has to eat. While living in the U.P. and Minnesota, I was able to quickly find all sorts of deals from restaurants and other businesses for free or discounted items on your birthday. Does Kalamazoo businesses offer similar birthday specials?
95.3 WBCKFM

Niles Scream Park Hears Customer Pleas For Upcoming Season

It’s almost that season boys and ghouls. There is a thin, cold crisp to the approaching autumn air. Leaves are beginning to drop off their branches, curling on their descent down, now ready to be crunched under heavy footsteps. Apple orchards and pumpkin patches approach their harvest, ready for their fall visitors to take them home. Hauntings and scares are ready for any and all unsuspecting visitors.
95.3 WBCKFM

Michigan Residents Could Lose $500 Thanks To A School Bus

Driving in Michigan has always been a huge debate, many people say we don't know how to drive here in the Mitten state. I think we drive just fine, but I don't think all of us know the rules of the road. Better yet, I don't think all of us follow the rules of the road and that leads to some messy situations, and the lawmakers and enforcers have been doing their best to make the roads safer for pedestrians, bikers, and other drivers.
95.3 WBCKFM

Did This Amazon Driver Really Just Steal a Michigan Homeowner’s Expensive Puppy?

An Amazon worker is being accused of driving off with a Michigan man's expensive puppy. And he's got a video that seems to back up his story. Amazon is supposed to drop off packages at your home. In some cases, it's lots and lots of packages on a semi-regular basis. Guilty as charged, Your Honor. But a man in Center LIne says this Amazon employee did just the opposite. Center Line is a suburb of Northern Detroit, just a few miles south of Sterling Heights.
95.3 WBCKFM

Faygo Returns Flavor Not Seen in 15 Years to Michigan Store Shelves

As the old adage goes: you don't know what you've got 'til it's gone. That saying rang true with one of my personal Faygo flavors, Jazzin' Bluesberry. It seems I had only just discovered its jazzy, bluesberry goodness when it was pulled from store shelves nearly 15 years ago. Although the flavor never left entirely, having been available in southern states this whole time, Faygo has once again decided to grace us with this delectable and delicious fan favorite.
