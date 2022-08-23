Vandalia Jr. High softball won their fourth game in a row with a late inning comeback victory over Salem Franklin Park, 5-4, on Wednesday. After falling behind 4-0 after three innings, the Vandals got on the board in bottom of the 4th with Mady McCall driving a triple down the right field line to score Arian Dunaway and cut the Salem lead to 4-1. After holding the Bobcats scoreless in the top of the 5th, the Vandals got some small ball going to get things moving on the bases. Katy Sefton would single to start the inning followed by Kenlie Finn getting hit by a pitch to put runners first and second. Briley Sefton would then get on base by fielder’s choice after laying down a bunt, moving the runners up and loading the bases. Kinlee Gelsinger then ground out to shortstop to bring K. Sefton home and advance Finn and B. Sefton to second and third. Bella Walk then ground out to shortstop as well to again move the runners, with Finn scoring and B. Sefton moving up to 3rd base, putting the Vandals down by just one run, 4-3. Dunaway then reached base on a groundball to shortstop after the first baseman would drop the throw, allowing B. Sefton to score and tie the game up at 4-4 before a flyout to left field would end the inning. After holding Salem scoreless in the top of the 6th, the Vandals began the bottom half of the inning with Elaina Hagy drawing a walk and stealing 2nd before Liah Hoyle would bunt and reach first by way of fielder’s choice, advancing Hagy to 3rd. K. Sefton then ground into a fielder’s choice to score Hagy and give the Vandals their first lead of the game at 5-4. The Vandals would strand two runners on base though, with three straight strikeouts to end the inning. Vandalia was able to then get three straight groundouts to end the inning and close out their comeback victory. The Vandals are now 7-2 on the season and will take their 4-game win streak on the road, traveling to T-Town on Thursday for their fifth game in 6 days.

