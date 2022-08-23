Read full article on original website
Ramsey boys golf goes 1-1 in triangular at Centralia
RHS competed Tuesday, Aug 23rd in a triangular meet with Fr.Mcgivney and CORL at Greenview Golf Club in Centralia. Girls did not compete but played the second nine holes for fun.
St. Elmo-Brownstown Beats Vandalia in Three Set Battle
The annual early season matchup between St. Elmo-Brownstown and Vandalia is known for being a battle each year and the 2022 meeting of the two teams followed tradition, going 3 sets with SEB winning this year’s matchup over the Vandals 25-23, 18-25, 25-19. The win puts SEB at 2-1 on the young season and they will be back at home on Monday to take on Nokomis. For Vandalia, the match was their first of the season so they are now 0-1 and will have their home opener on Tuesday when they host South Central Conference rival Pana.
Altamont Volleyball Falls in Season Opener
Altamont volleyball opened up their 2022 season on the road Thursday night, falling to Carlyle in two sets 22-25, 17-25. The Indians start the season at 0-1 and will be back in action on Tuesday when they host Newton in their home opener. Lady Indian Stats:. Lanie Tedrick – 5...
Vandals Football hosts Pana tonight to open the 2022 season
It is here—the start of the high school football season in the state of Illinois is here and ready to go tonight. The Vandals will open their season at home as they will welcome the Pana Panthers to Mark Greer Field tonight. Vandals Coach Jason Clay says the Panthers, who are coming off an undefeated regular season and an appearance in the playoff quarterfinals, are always a tough opponent.
Jr. Vandals Softball Wins 4th In a Row With Comeback Win Over Salem Franklin Park
Vandalia Jr. High softball won their fourth game in a row with a late inning comeback victory over Salem Franklin Park, 5-4, on Wednesday. After falling behind 4-0 after three innings, the Vandals got on the board in bottom of the 4th with Mady McCall driving a triple down the right field line to score Arian Dunaway and cut the Salem lead to 4-1. After holding the Bobcats scoreless in the top of the 5th, the Vandals got some small ball going to get things moving on the bases. Katy Sefton would single to start the inning followed by Kenlie Finn getting hit by a pitch to put runners first and second. Briley Sefton would then get on base by fielder’s choice after laying down a bunt, moving the runners up and loading the bases. Kinlee Gelsinger then ground out to shortstop to bring K. Sefton home and advance Finn and B. Sefton to second and third. Bella Walk then ground out to shortstop as well to again move the runners, with Finn scoring and B. Sefton moving up to 3rd base, putting the Vandals down by just one run, 4-3. Dunaway then reached base on a groundball to shortstop after the first baseman would drop the throw, allowing B. Sefton to score and tie the game up at 4-4 before a flyout to left field would end the inning. After holding Salem scoreless in the top of the 6th, the Vandals began the bottom half of the inning with Elaina Hagy drawing a walk and stealing 2nd before Liah Hoyle would bunt and reach first by way of fielder’s choice, advancing Hagy to 3rd. K. Sefton then ground into a fielder’s choice to score Hagy and give the Vandals their first lead of the game at 5-4. The Vandals would strand two runners on base though, with three straight strikeouts to end the inning. Vandalia was able to then get three straight groundouts to end the inning and close out their comeback victory. The Vandals are now 7-2 on the season and will take their 4-game win streak on the road, traveling to T-Town on Thursday for their fifth game in 6 days.
Vandals Football getting to open season tomorrow night versus Pana
The Vandals will open the 2022 season with a big time game against a rival and top level opponent when they host the Pana Panthers tomorrow night at Mark Greer Field. Vandals Coach Jason Clay says there is always a case of nerves for everyone on that first game night.
South Central’s Watwood Throws Perfect Game as Cougars Get 3rd Straight Win
South Central’s Ethan Watwood had a career day on Wednesday, as the senior hurler threw a perfect game in the Cougars 6-inning, 10-0 win over Wayne City. Watwood faced the minimum 18 batters, striking out 14 with his teammates backing him up to get the other four outs by way of two pop outs and two groundouts. South Central has been rolling since their season opening loss, racking up three wins in a row and outscoring their opponents 40-3 after Wednesday’s win. Offensively, Maddox Robb went 3-3 at the plate with a run, RBI and a walk while Chase Thompson and Anthony Buonaura had two hits and 2 RBI each in the game. South Central is now 3-1 on the season and will have a National Trail Conference matchup with Windsor/Stew-Stras on Friday at 7pm.
Lady Vandals Tennis gets second win of the week
No. 1 – Gracie Philpot, VANDALIA COMMUNITY HIGH SCHOOL def. Aleah Wallis, SHELBYVILLE HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0 , 6-1 , -; No. 2 – Faith Budny-Clymer, VANDALIA COMMUNITY HIGH SCHOOL def. M Owens, SHELBYVILLE HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0 , 6-0 , -; No. 3 – Carlie Graumenz, VANDALIA COMMUNITY HIGH SCHOOL def. T Koehler, SHELBYVILLE HIGH SCHOOL, 6-2 , 6-1 , -; No. 3 – Delaney Ward, VANDALIA COMMUNITY HIGH SCHOOL def. L Kirkbride, SHELBYVILLE HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;
