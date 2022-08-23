South Central’s Ethan Watwood had a career day on Wednesday, as the senior hurler threw a perfect game in the Cougars 6-inning, 10-0 win over Wayne City. Watwood faced the minimum 18 batters, striking out 14 with his teammates backing him up to get the other four outs by way of two pop outs and two groundouts. South Central has been rolling since their season opening loss, racking up three wins in a row and outscoring their opponents 40-3 after Wednesday’s win. Offensively, Maddox Robb went 3-3 at the plate with a run, RBI and a walk while Chase Thompson and Anthony Buonaura had two hits and 2 RBI each in the game. South Central is now 3-1 on the season and will have a National Trail Conference matchup with Windsor/Stew-Stras on Friday at 7pm.

WAYNE CITY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO