St. Elmo-Brownstown Beats Vandalia in Three Set Battle
The annual early season matchup between St. Elmo-Brownstown and Vandalia is known for being a battle each year and the 2022 meeting of the two teams followed tradition, going 3 sets with SEB winning this year’s matchup over the Vandals 25-23, 18-25, 25-19. The win puts SEB at 2-1 on the young season and they will be back at home on Monday to take on Nokomis. For Vandalia, the match was their first of the season so they are now 0-1 and will have their home opener on Tuesday when they host South Central Conference rival Pana.
Altamont Volleyball Falls in Season Opener
Altamont volleyball opened up their 2022 season on the road Thursday night, falling to Carlyle in two sets 22-25, 17-25. The Indians start the season at 0-1 and will be back in action on Tuesday when they host Newton in their home opener. Lady Indian Stats:. Lanie Tedrick – 5...
South Central’s Watwood Throws Perfect Game as Cougars Get 3rd Straight Win
South Central’s Ethan Watwood had a career day on Wednesday, as the senior hurler threw a perfect game in the Cougars 6-inning, 10-0 win over Wayne City. Watwood faced the minimum 18 batters, striking out 14 with his teammates backing him up to get the other four outs by way of two pop outs and two groundouts. South Central has been rolling since their season opening loss, racking up three wins in a row and outscoring their opponents 40-3 after Wednesday’s win. Offensively, Maddox Robb went 3-3 at the plate with a run, RBI and a walk while Chase Thompson and Anthony Buonaura had two hits and 2 RBI each in the game. South Central is now 3-1 on the season and will have a National Trail Conference matchup with Windsor/Stew-Stras on Friday at 7pm.
