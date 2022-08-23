Read full article on original website
Related
i70sports.com
Altamont Volleyball Falls in Season Opener
Altamont volleyball opened up their 2022 season on the road Thursday night, falling to Carlyle in two sets 22-25, 17-25. The Indians start the season at 0-1 and will be back in action on Tuesday when they host Newton in their home opener. Lady Indian Stats:. Lanie Tedrick – 5...
i70sports.com
St. Elmo-Brownstown Beats Vandalia in Three Set Battle
The annual early season matchup between St. Elmo-Brownstown and Vandalia is known for being a battle each year and the 2022 meeting of the two teams followed tradition, going 3 sets with SEB winning this year’s matchup over the Vandals 25-23, 18-25, 25-19. The win puts SEB at 2-1 on the young season and they will be back at home on Monday to take on Nokomis. For Vandalia, the match was their first of the season so they are now 0-1 and will have their home opener on Tuesday when they host South Central Conference rival Pana.
i70sports.com
Vandals Football hosts Pana tonight to open the 2022 season
It is here—the start of the high school football season in the state of Illinois is here and ready to go tonight. The Vandals will open their season at home as they will welcome the Pana Panthers to Mark Greer Field tonight. Vandals Coach Jason Clay says the Panthers, who are coming off an undefeated regular season and an appearance in the playoff quarterfinals, are always a tough opponent.
i70sports.com
Vandals Football getting to open season tomorrow night versus Pana
The Vandals will open the 2022 season with a big time game against a rival and top level opponent when they host the Pana Panthers tomorrow night at Mark Greer Field. Vandals Coach Jason Clay says there is always a case of nerves for everyone on that first game night.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
extrainningsoftball.com
SIU Edwardsville Names Ben Sorden as Head Coach
SIU Edwardsville has hired Ben Sorden as the program’s new head coach. Sorden spent the last five seasons on staff at Michigan State, serving as the program’s primary pitching coach. Under Sorden’s tutelage, Ashley Miller rose to become the Spartans’ ace in the circle, including recording 244 strikeouts and a perfect game during the 2022 season.
Belleville Township High School District 201 opens the CAVE
BELLEVILLE, Illinois — Students in Belleville Township High School District 201 have a new place to call school. The Center for Vocational and Academic Excellence, otherwise known as the CAVE, opened just in time for the new school year. Superintendent Dr. Brian Mentzer said the CAVE was an early...
KSDK
The CAVE opens for students in Belleville
The Alternative Day Program is an extension of Belleville East and West high schools. Trades taught will include welding, construction, auto repair, tech and more.
heraldpubs.com
Mascoutah School Superintendent Announces Retirement
MASCOUTAH – After 11 years as superintendent of Mascoutah District 19, it was announced at the monthly meeting of the District 19 School Board that Dr. Craig Fiegel will be retiring at the end of the current school year. Dr. Fiegel has served as superintendent for the past 11 years.
RELATED PEOPLE
thebengilpost.com
Macoupin County Courthouse News
Cases filed during-August 7-20, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Amy Bolletto, 45 of Virden, is charged with possession of meth and possession of a controlled substance in connection with an August 6 incident. Bryce Cumberworth, 25 of...
2022 State Fair by the numbers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The fairgrounds have been closed for less than a week, but some are already calling the Illinois State Fair a success. Fair officials are still working on the final ticket sales for the 2022 state fair, but have released some statistics about the fair. Many food vendors declared this year as […]
Impulsive purchase leads St. Louis woman to $7.5M jackpot
A St. Louis lottery player bought a Lotto ticket by impulse and won a $7.5 million prize. Now, she has money to pay for her daughters' weddings.
FOX 2 anchors share first day of school photos
ST. LOUIS – Many FOX 2 fans sent in back-to-school photos Monday, and our talented anchors got in on the fun when they shared throwback photos from their time in school. Jasmine Huda shared a photo of her and her mother sitting on the couch before she headed off to kindergarten. Vic Faust also shared […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
spotonillinois.com
Owens-Glassworks reunion set Sept. 17
Former Owens-Illinois Glass employees will gather on Saturday, Sept. 17 to celebrate 39th minus one Annual Glassworkers Reunion at the Russell E. Dunham Memorial Post 1308, 4445 N. Alby St., Alton. Bob Myers of Jerseyville, chairman of the group, said that they are calling it the 39th...
Last natural mineral spa in Illinois to be auctioned off
Illinois' last natural mineral spa is being auctioned off next month.
mycouriertribune.com
‘Fireball’ flashes over St. Louis, seen from multiple states
An unusually bright meteor blazed across the St. Louis sky this week before disappearing from view — but not before catching the eye of people from Arkansas to Michigan. The flash followed by a glowing tail occurred around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, moving east to west — and was bright enough to count as a “fireball,” according to the American Meteor Society.
Mercy mourns loss of Sister Mary Roch Rocklage
Mercy mourns the loss of an iconic health care leader. Sister Mary Roch Rocklage died Tuesday at the age of 87 after a lengthy battle with an illness.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSDK
St. Louis forecast: Chance of storms later this weekend
Warm and dry through the end of the week. Chance of rain and storms in the St. Louis area late this weekend.
Missouri Woman Wins Huge Lottery Prize With Impulsive Ticket
The story of a last minute multi-millionaire.
Man wins $2M from scratchers game in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis man won one of the top prizes when he played the “200X” Scratchers game. The man purchased the $2 million winning ticket at Veteran’s Currency Exchange on North Grand Boulevard. “When I started scratching it and saw the ‘200X,’ I thought it would be a $10 prize,” he said. […]
Big Mama's in East St. Louis Thrives on Word of Mouth
The top-rated barbecue spot is renowned for its snoot, cooter sandwich and otherworldly pork steaks
Comments / 0