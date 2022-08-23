The annual early season matchup between St. Elmo-Brownstown and Vandalia is known for being a battle each year and the 2022 meeting of the two teams followed tradition, going 3 sets with SEB winning this year’s matchup over the Vandals 25-23, 18-25, 25-19. The win puts SEB at 2-1 on the young season and they will be back at home on Monday to take on Nokomis. For Vandalia, the match was their first of the season so they are now 0-1 and will have their home opener on Tuesday when they host South Central Conference rival Pana.

VANDALIA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO