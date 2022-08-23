Read full article on original website
i70sports.com
Ramsey boys golf goes 1-1 in triangular at Centralia
RHS competed Tuesday, Aug 23rd in a triangular meet with Fr.Mcgivney and CORL at Greenview Golf Club in Centralia. Girls did not compete but played the second nine holes for fun.
i70sports.com
St. Elmo-Brownstown Beats Vandalia in Three Set Battle
The annual early season matchup between St. Elmo-Brownstown and Vandalia is known for being a battle each year and the 2022 meeting of the two teams followed tradition, going 3 sets with SEB winning this year’s matchup over the Vandals 25-23, 18-25, 25-19. The win puts SEB at 2-1 on the young season and they will be back at home on Monday to take on Nokomis. For Vandalia, the match was their first of the season so they are now 0-1 and will have their home opener on Tuesday when they host South Central Conference rival Pana.
Watch People Stuck on Skylift During Storm at Illinois State Fair
Talk about being in the wrong place at the wrong time. Last week at the Illinois State Fair, a storm came in fast leaving 2 people trapped on the skylift in the middle of the deluge. This new video was just shared out of Springfield, Illinois with this brief backstory:
WAND TV
Mace used to break up fight between students at MacArthur High School
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - MacArthur High School was placed on a soft lockdown Friday morning following a fight between students. Six students were involved in the fight, the district told WAND News. An ambulance responded to the school because pepper spray was used to break up the fight. All of...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Thursday, August 25th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested a 32-year-old Centralia woman for alleged possession of a controlled substance and on an outstanding Fayette County warrant. Lindsey Elliot of South Cherry was taken to the Marion County Jail. Four others were picked up on outstanding warrants and remained in the Marion County Jail. 27-year-old...
WAND TV
Officials: Two water main breaks on Jasper street in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- City officials announce two water main breaks on Jasper street in Decatur. According to officials, around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, an SUV driven by a private citizen flipped and hit a City hydrant causing two main breaks. Officials said Jasper St Mobile Community will be out of...
977wmoi.com
IL State Police Announce First Counties to Go Live with Next Generation 911 System
The Illinois State Police is starting to roll out the new next generation 9-1-1 system. Basically, next generation brings 9-1-1 emergency systems into the 21st century says State Police Director Brendan Kelly…moving on from a time when people called for help from their landline phones. “We are a much...
newschannel20.com
2 arrested after Hillsboro High School burglary
HILLSBORO, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Two people are behind bars facing burglary charges after an incident at Hillsboro High School over the weekend. Hillsboro Police say the staff reviewed security camera footage and discovered the burglary happened during the early morning hours on Saturday, Aug. 20. Several tools and items...
spotonillinois.com
Goats, chickens dominate Zoning Board meeting
EDWARDSVILLE - Requests dealing with goats and chickens dominated much of the Madison County Zoning Board of Appeals meeting Tuesday. The ZBA approved seven separate items, two involving special use permits for chickens, and one to rezone almost 17 acres in Edwardsville Township...
starvedrock.media
Country Classic Cars, a Route 66 mainstay in Illinois, sold to new owners
STAUNTON, Ill. — A rare 1957 Chevrolet coupe got Russ Noel into the classic car business. Now, after more than 20 years, he’s retiring and heading out on the road in a modern Chevrolet Cruze. Noel and his wife, Anita, have sold Country Classic Cars in Staunton, Illinois,...
thebengilpost.com
Macoupin County Courthouse News
Cases filed during-August 7-20, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Amy Bolletto, 45 of Virden, is charged with possession of meth and possession of a controlled substance in connection with an August 6 incident. Bryce Cumberworth, 25 of...
Madison County Coroner’s Office Releases Names After Fatal Manhole Incident
EDWARDSVILLE – The Madison County Coroner’s Office released the names the two men that died after becoming unconscious after doing work in a manhole at a construction site in the 100 block of East Union on Friday in Edwardsville.
KMOV
Man found guilty in Madison County highway shooting
EDWARDSVILLE (KMOV) -- A Madison County jury found 35-year-old Mantia Johnson guilty of first-degree murder in the 2021 killing of Ahmaad Nunley. Nunley and another person were found shot multiple times around 2 a.m. on August 2, 2021, at the intersection of Illinois Route 3 and Niedringhaus Avenue in Granite City. They were both taken to the hospital, where Nunley died of his injuries.
southernillinoisnow.com
Six teens formally charged in Marion County Court with attack on 15-year-old Centralia boy
Formal charges were filed Wednesday against all six teens arrested by Centralia Police in connection with an attack on a 15-year-old boy late Monday afternoon. The Marion County State’s Attorney charged the one adult, 18-year-old Keion Dalton of Hickory Ridge Apartments in Centralia, and five juveniles ages 13 to 17 with felony mob action and misdemeanor battery.
southernillinoisnow.com
Marion County Sheriff’s office locates most stolen cows as investigation continues
Marion County Sheriff’s officials say they have returned most of the 78 cows and calves stolen from a field off the 9100 block of Farthing Road in rural Vernon. So far no arrests have been made, but Detective Kevin Cripps told the county board Tuesday night he feels they will eventually locate those responsible for setting up the theft.
Springfield man arrested during narcotics search
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Springfield was arrested on Thursday when Springfield Police officers executed a narcotics search warrant. Officers with the Pro-Active Crime Unit converged on a house on East Cook Street near South 23rd Street and found the homeowner, 42-year-old Joseph Meacham outside. He was arrested without incident. Inside the home, […]
WAND TV
Peoria, Macon, and Clinton counties first to go live with Next Generation 911
MORRIS, Ill. (WAND) – Peoria, Macon, and Clinton counties announced the first counties in Illinois to go live with the Next Generation 911. Illinois State Police Director Brendan F. Kelly was joined by Illinois Statewide 911 Administrator Cindy Barbera-Brelle, Grundy County Sheriff/Emergency Telephone System Board Director of Electronic Operations Chris Kindelspire, and KenCom Public Safety Dispatch Director Lynette Bergeron, on Tuesday, to make the formal announcement.
Decatur Police: Woman dies after domestic violence situation with son
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police said a woman is dead after a domestic violence situation with her son. In a news release, Sergeant Steven Carroll stated 43-year-old Monique N. McKissic was taken to a Decatur hospital on August 14. She had blunt force trauma to her head. McKissic was transported to a Springfield hospital […]
newschannel20.com
6 central Illinois residents indicted for wire fraud
PEORIA, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Five Springfield residents and one from Lincoln were indicted last week on wire fraud charges related to the Paycheck Protection Program. The fraud was in connection with the Small Business Association loans and/or unemployment benefits. Philip Lovelace, Sr., 51, of Springfield, Illinois, was charged with...
Coroner ID’s 2 men who died in Illinois manhole
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) – Two young men who died last week after they entered a southern Illinois manhole where toxic gases were present have been identified by a coroner. Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn said Jack M. Pfund, 19, of Edwardsville and Cody W. Toenyes, 22, of Bethalto died Friday at a construction site […]
