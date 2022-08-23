Read full article on original website
Related
i70sports.com
St. Elmo-Brownstown Beats Vandalia in Three Set Battle
The annual early season matchup between St. Elmo-Brownstown and Vandalia is known for being a battle each year and the 2022 meeting of the two teams followed tradition, going 3 sets with SEB winning this year’s matchup over the Vandals 25-23, 18-25, 25-19. The win puts SEB at 2-1 on the young season and they will be back at home on Monday to take on Nokomis. For Vandalia, the match was their first of the season so they are now 0-1 and will have their home opener on Tuesday when they host South Central Conference rival Pana.
i70sports.com
Vandals Football getting to open season tomorrow night versus Pana
The Vandals will open the 2022 season with a big time game against a rival and top level opponent when they host the Pana Panthers tomorrow night at Mark Greer Field. Vandals Coach Jason Clay says there is always a case of nerves for everyone on that first game night.
i70sports.com
Lady Vandals Tennis gets second win of the week
No. 1 – Gracie Philpot, VANDALIA COMMUNITY HIGH SCHOOL def. Aleah Wallis, SHELBYVILLE HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0 , 6-1 , -; No. 2 – Faith Budny-Clymer, VANDALIA COMMUNITY HIGH SCHOOL def. M Owens, SHELBYVILLE HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0 , 6-0 , -; No. 3 – Carlie Graumenz, VANDALIA COMMUNITY HIGH SCHOOL def. T Koehler, SHELBYVILLE HIGH SCHOOL, 6-2 , 6-1 , -; No. 3 – Delaney Ward, VANDALIA COMMUNITY HIGH SCHOOL def. L Kirkbride, SHELBYVILLE HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;
muddyriversports.com
Illinois prep football state rankings: Central only area team cracking preseason top 10
Central coach Brad Dixon and the Panthers head into Friday's season opener ranked 10th in the Class 1A state preseason poll. | Photo courtesy Mike Pritchard. Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:. Class 8A.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
geneseorepublic.com
Check out the Illinois high school football state rankings and poll for 2022
Here are the state rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class heading into the season, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters. Teams listed with first-place votes and total points. They were released on Aug. 24, 2022. Class 8A. Lincoln-Way East (7) 95. Wilmette Loyola (2)...
WAND TV
As heat and humidity builds, showers and storm chances go up for Central Illinois
(WAND WEATHER) - Wet weather is on the way to Central Illinois. A few showers are possible this morning and scattered showers and storms will be more likely this afternoon and early tonight. Highs will be in the low-to-mid-80s through Saturday. Mostly dry conditions are in the forecast Friday and...
Illinois Business Journal
New lake lifestyle community opens at Lake Lou Yaeger in Litchfield
Eagle Ridge is located one hour north of St. Louis and offers 41 custom homesites. A new lakeside living community with 41 custom homesites spread over 70 acres has opened on the shores of Lake Lou Yaeger, located one hour north of St. Louis in Litchfield, Ill. Eagle Ridge offers potential residents a variety of waterfront and wooded homesites to design and build their own new custom homes for weekend or year-round living using their own architect and builder.
heraldpubs.com
Mascoutah School Superintendent Announces Retirement
MASCOUTAH – After 11 years as superintendent of Mascoutah District 19, it was announced at the monthly meeting of the District 19 School Board that Dr. Craig Fiegel will be retiring at the end of the current school year. Dr. Fiegel has served as superintendent for the past 11 years.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hoiabc.com
Looking ahead to a positive harvest season across central Illinois
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The first U.S.D.A Illinois crop forecast was released this month. Mark Schleusener, an Illinois State Statistician for the U.S.D.A said, “Corn in Illinois is forecast to yield 203 bushels per acre, that’s up one from the previous year. Soybeans, the yield forecast is 66, that’s up 2 from last year. And last year was a record high at 64.”
Watch People Stuck on Skylift During Storm at Illinois State Fair
Talk about being in the wrong place at the wrong time. Last week at the Illinois State Fair, a storm came in fast leaving 2 people trapped on the skylift in the middle of the deluge. This new video was just shared out of Springfield, Illinois with this brief backstory:
Last natural mineral spa in Illinois to be auctioned off
Illinois' last natural mineral spa is being auctioned off next month.
Illinois' Largest Water Park Will Soon Close For The Season
With warm temperatures behind us and earlier sunsets on the way, it's getting a little too cold to go for a swim. And that means water parks across the state -- including the largest one in Illinois -- is about to close up shop for its 15th season. Raging Waves,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
smilepolitely.com
Five places in Champaign-Urbana for a solid Italian beef sandwich
When I moved to Illinois, a thing I noticed was that people here love an Italian beef sandwich. I did not know the greatness of the Italian beef sandwich until I tried my first Italian beef at Portillo's (dipped beef with hot peppers) outside a mall in Chicago years ago, and it was everything. I was hooked on the Chicago sandwich.
KWQC
Hints of a record-breaking Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The final attendance numbers for the 2022 Illinois State Fair won’t be in for weeks, but there are several indications that it was successful year. Overall, nearly 4,500 youth exhibitors participated in showing livestock, 4-H projects and hobby arts and crafts projects during the 11-day...
starvedrock.media
Country Classic Cars, a Route 66 mainstay in Illinois, sold to new owners
STAUNTON, Ill. — A rare 1957 Chevrolet coupe got Russ Noel into the classic car business. Now, after more than 20 years, he’s retiring and heading out on the road in a modern Chevrolet Cruze. Noel and his wife, Anita, have sold Country Classic Cars in Staunton, Illinois,...
qrockonline.com
Trio Charged in Illinois Video Gaming Burglary Ring
Three people are facing charges in a statewide video game burglary ring. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced that charges were filed against Giulia and Gino Wuttke and Alyssa Slouka. Raoul says the trio broke into businesses around Illinois and robbed video gaming machines of around 400-thousand-dollars.
Temperatures, Precipitation Levels Could Impact Fall Colors in Illinois This Year
The state of Illinois is still in the middle of summer, but for those who can’t wait for the leaves to start changing and for flannel shirts to come out of hibernation, the weather could pose some challenges to the annual explosion of color in our local forests. Fall...
thebengilpost.com
Macoupin County Courthouse News
Cases filed during-August 7-20, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Amy Bolletto, 45 of Virden, is charged with possession of meth and possession of a controlled substance in connection with an August 6 incident. Bryce Cumberworth, 25 of...
newschannel20.com
Man finds son pinned under mower in deadly accident
PARIS, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — A man is dead after a tragic farm mowing accident in Edgar County. The Edgar County Coroner's Office says the man's father found him pinned underneath a mower just after midnight Thursday. The victim was identified as 24-year-old Joshua Grant Blue, of rural Paris. Upon...
Don’t Believe in Ghosts? Travel This Very Haunted Illinois Road
We are getting closer to the season of ghosts, spirits, and hauntings and one Illinois road have all of that and more. Cuba Road is located in the Northern part of Illinois and is known to many of the locals as being extremely active when it comes to the paranormal. Onlyinyourstate.com says people have seen orbs of light, a couple walking up and down the road holding hands, a young woman hailing a ride, and then disappearing. But one reported sighting gives me the chills. There have been reports (so more than one person has experienced this) where a house is there one minute and gone the next. A freakin' house. Explain that one to me, non-believers.
Comments / 0