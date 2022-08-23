ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownstown, IL

St. Elmo-Brownstown Beats Vandalia in Three Set Battle

The annual early season matchup between St. Elmo-Brownstown and Vandalia is known for being a battle each year and the 2022 meeting of the two teams followed tradition, going 3 sets with SEB winning this year’s matchup over the Vandals 25-23, 18-25, 25-19. The win puts SEB at 2-1 on the young season and they will be back at home on Monday to take on Nokomis. For Vandalia, the match was their first of the season so they are now 0-1 and will have their home opener on Tuesday when they host South Central Conference rival Pana.
VANDALIA, IL
i70sports.com

Vandals Football getting to open season tomorrow night versus Pana

The Vandals will open the 2022 season with a big time game against a rival and top level opponent when they host the Pana Panthers tomorrow night at Mark Greer Field. Vandals Coach Jason Clay says there is always a case of nerves for everyone on that first game night.
PANA, IL
i70sports.com

Lady Vandals Tennis gets second win of the week

No. 1 – Gracie Philpot, VANDALIA COMMUNITY HIGH SCHOOL def. Aleah Wallis, SHELBYVILLE HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0 , 6-1 , -; No. 2 – Faith Budny-Clymer, VANDALIA COMMUNITY HIGH SCHOOL def. M Owens, SHELBYVILLE HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0 , 6-0 , -; No. 3 – Carlie Graumenz, VANDALIA COMMUNITY HIGH SCHOOL def. T Koehler, SHELBYVILLE HIGH SCHOOL, 6-2 , 6-1 , -; No. 3 – Delaney Ward, VANDALIA COMMUNITY HIGH SCHOOL def. L Kirkbride, SHELBYVILLE HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;
VANDALIA, IL
Illinois Business Journal

New lake lifestyle community opens at Lake Lou Yaeger in Litchfield

Eagle Ridge is located one hour north of St. Louis and offers 41 custom homesites. A new lakeside living community with 41 custom homesites spread over 70 acres has opened on the shores of Lake Lou Yaeger, located one hour north of St. Louis in Litchfield, Ill. Eagle Ridge offers potential residents a variety of waterfront and wooded homesites to design and build their own new custom homes for weekend or year-round living using their own architect and builder.
LITCHFIELD, IL
heraldpubs.com

Mascoutah School Superintendent Announces Retirement

MASCOUTAH – After 11 years as superintendent of Mascoutah District 19, it was announced at the monthly meeting of the District 19 School Board that Dr. Craig Fiegel will be retiring at the end of the current school year. Dr. Fiegel has served as superintendent for the past 11 years.
MASCOUTAH, IL
hoiabc.com

Looking ahead to a positive harvest season across central Illinois

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The first U.S.D.A Illinois crop forecast was released this month. Mark Schleusener, an Illinois State Statistician for the U.S.D.A said, “Corn in Illinois is forecast to yield 203 bushels per acre, that’s up one from the previous year. Soybeans, the yield forecast is 66, that’s up 2 from last year. And last year was a record high at 64.”
ILLINOIS STATE
smilepolitely.com

Five places in Champaign-Urbana for a solid Italian beef sandwich

When I moved to Illinois, a thing I noticed was that people here love an Italian beef sandwich. I did not know the greatness of the Italian beef sandwich until I tried my first Italian beef at Portillo's (dipped beef with hot peppers) outside a mall in Chicago years ago, and it was everything. I was hooked on the Chicago sandwich.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
KWQC

Hints of a record-breaking Illinois State Fair

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The final attendance numbers for the 2022 Illinois State Fair won’t be in for weeks, but there are several indications that it was successful year. Overall, nearly 4,500 youth exhibitors participated in showing livestock, 4-H projects and hobby arts and crafts projects during the 11-day...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
qrockonline.com

Trio Charged in Illinois Video Gaming Burglary Ring

Three people are facing charges in a statewide video game burglary ring. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced that charges were filed against Giulia and Gino Wuttke and Alyssa Slouka. Raoul says the trio broke into businesses around Illinois and robbed video gaming machines of around 400-thousand-dollars.
ILLINOIS STATE
thebengilpost.com

Macoupin County Courthouse News

Cases filed during-August 7-20, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Amy Bolletto, 45 of Virden, is charged with possession of meth and possession of a controlled substance in connection with an August 6 incident. Bryce Cumberworth, 25 of...
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
newschannel20.com

Man finds son pinned under mower in deadly accident

PARIS, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — A man is dead after a tragic farm mowing accident in Edgar County. The Edgar County Coroner's Office says the man's father found him pinned underneath a mower just after midnight Thursday. The victim was identified as 24-year-old Joshua Grant Blue, of rural Paris. Upon...
EDGAR COUNTY, IL
Q985

Don’t Believe in Ghosts? Travel This Very Haunted Illinois Road

We are getting closer to the season of ghosts, spirits, and hauntings and one Illinois road have all of that and more. Cuba Road is located in the Northern part of Illinois and is known to many of the locals as being extremely active when it comes to the paranormal. Onlyinyourstate.com says people have seen orbs of light, a couple walking up and down the road holding hands, a young woman hailing a ride, and then disappearing. But one reported sighting gives me the chills. There have been reports (so more than one person has experienced this) where a house is there one minute and gone the next. A freakin' house. Explain that one to me, non-believers.
ILLINOIS STATE

