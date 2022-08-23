Read full article on original website
hoodline.com
Dave's Hot Chicken now serving its ultra-spicy items in Sunnyvale
A fried chicken chain that has items that are so hot they’ve sent people to the emergency room has opened its third Bay Area location. Dave’s Hot Chicken is now serving its small but mighty menu at a new location in Sunnyvale at the intersection of El Camino Real and Sunnyvale Saratoga Road. The shop has plenty of competition within a couple of blocks away. It will be competing with Chick-fil-A, Popeyes, Chicken BonChon, and bb.q Chicken. However, Dave’s will stand out as the one that serves the spiciest chicken varieties.
hoodline.com
Ramen hot spot from Iron Chef Morimoto is finally about to open in San Jose
San Jose’s Santana Row is about to get a new restaurant that will surely further its reputation as one of the best dining destinations in the Bay Area. The Iron Chef, Masaharu Morimoto, is about to open Momosan Santana Row as part of his sake and ramen chain, which has locations in New York City, Seattle, Waikiki, and a few other cities. The acclaimed chef and TV star also has a number of restaurants called Morimoto, including Morimoto Napa, which has been his only Bay Area restaurant until the new San Jose location.
This sauce debuted at Bay Area farmers markets. Now it's in Williams Sonoma.
They want their sauce in every kitchen in the Bay Area.
NBC Bay Area
Clear the Shelters: Pets Find Forever Homes in the Bay Area
NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 once again teamed up with our partners across the nation Saturday, to help in the annual “Clear the Shelters” event and help animals find their forever homes. Since 2015, NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48’s Clear the Shelter campaigns have helped more...
Popular San Francisco restaurant awarded Michelin star is closing after 7 years
(Jay Wennington/Unsplash) One of San Francisco’s most celebrated Michelin-starred restaurants, which Bon Appetit previously ranked the greatest new restaurant in the nation, is permanently shutting down.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Bay Area Man Says Receding Lake Mead Waters Unraveled 20 Year Mystery of His Dad's Disappearance
Bay Area Man Says Receding Lake Mead Waters Unraveled 20 Year Mystery of His Dad's Disappearance. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. The receding waters of...
7x7.com
7 Classic Diners in San Francisco
Diners have a special place in the American psyche. Divey enough to come as we are, hearty enough to cure what ails us, they are as comforting as they are nourishing. And even though San Francisco has never had the same frenzied love affair with the greasy spoon as L.A. or New York, a good diner still draws a crowd morning, noon, or in the wee hours of the night.
KSBW.com
El Charrito Express to open Sept. 1 in Monterey
MONTEREY, Calif. — Popular Salinas restaurant El Charrito is opening a second location, this time on the Monterey Peninsula, on Sept. 1. It was announced that El Charrito Express and alejandro's will open as a 2-for-1 restaurant on Alvarado Street and Calle Prinicpal in Monterey. El Charrito Express will...
Burning man returns this weekend
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Burning Man is back! Thousands from the Bay Area are starting to make their way to Black Rock City for the experience that officially starts Sunday. Gates opened today at noon, allowing work crews to get in and start setting up their camps. KRON 4 caught up with some burners […]
kblx.com
Win Tickets: R&B Music Experience
HOW TO WIN – WEEK of 8/29:. Every morning (Monday-Friday) with Billy Vidal during at 2pm, 3pm, 4pm and 5pm. • CALL 415-888-1029 when you hear the cue to call. • CALLER 25 WINS a pair of tickets to Bay Area R&B Music Experience. ENTER BELOW for a bonus...
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose to construct 204 apartment-style units for the unhoused
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The city of San Jose is looking to have at least 1,000 new units of housing for the homeless before the end of the year. On Thursday, the city announced a big milestone in the effort to reach that goal with the addition of 204 apartment-style units.
Thrillist
Where to Get Mooncakes in San Francisco
The Mid-Autumn Festival symbolizes peaceful family togetherness under the brightest full moon of the year, and mooncakes, mooncakes, everywhere. The moon is full and huge, down low close to the horizon, and almost orange in color. Cultures that use the lunar calendar celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival, including but not limited to Chinese, Korean, and Vietnamese communities. The San Francisco Bay Area is more familiar with the traditional Cantonese mooncakes, which feature elaborately molded round or square-shaped pastries with a dense, slightly sweetened paste made from lotus seeds or red beans, encased by a thin, chewy, alkaline dough. Some have a dried, salted egg yolk in the middle to represent the full moon, and double or more egg yolks are for extra prosperity. You only need to eat a couple of small wedges from the pastry, since it’s so dense. We recommend sharing and washing it down with hot tea.
Incorrect heavy pavers sit in SJ front yard for 2 months after contractors forget forklift 6 times
The homeowner informed the contractor doing the pickup that the pavers were heavy and would require a forklift. The contractor missed their first date, and on the second, forgot the forklift. Then they forgot it on the third, fourth, fifth and sixth pickup dates.
Earthquake strikes outside of San Jose
An earthquake shook things up a bit just outside of San Jose on Saturday afternoon, according to data from the United States Geological Survey.
Event highlights East San Jose streetwear
A movement to elevate streetwear and promote local artists is bringing cultural pride to East San Jose. Rap artists, hip hop dancers and live painters entertained crowds at KixCon, an inaugural event held at the Eastridge Center mall last weekend. Featuring brands born from hip hop culture, the goal of the event was to uplift the East San Jose community and inspire youth by hearing how artists built their businesses.
San Jose gets millions for prefab homeless housing
With an influx of $50 million from the state, San Jose is gearing up to build more than 200 prefabricated units in the southern part of the city. A new housing site on Branham Lane and Monterey Road will be a the first of its kind in the state—a three-story prefab modular project with 204 rooms with private bathrooms. The city is partnering with prolific interim housing site operator LifeMoves to develop the site and offer staffing services that include case management to formerly homeless residents who will be living there.
SFist
Sausalito Cleared Homeless Out Of Marinship Park — By Paying Them Each $18,000 to Leave
Sausalito managed to clear a sprawling encampment in Marinship Park this month that had been growing more unsanitary and problematic over the last two years, but they did it via a court settlement that included cash payments. There's already been plenty of tweeting to the effect of "Why doesn't San...
luxurytravelmagazine.com
Iconic Hayes Mansion in Bay Area Unveils $20 Million Renovation
The Hayes Mansion San Jose, a California historical landmark, announces the completion of its transformative renovations that includes 214 revamped guest rooms and suites, 33,000-square-feet of upgraded event space and a reimagined lobby. The design was led by ForrestPerkins, a premier hospitality design group with extensive Hilton and historic hotel experience. The original luxury estate structure was constructed in 1905 and is situated on six acres of prime real estate adjacent to a 20-acre park located minutes from downtown San Jose. The property hosts a variety of premier outdoor spaces that can accommodate the most intimate of celebrations to the largest of gatherings across two pristine lawns and patio areas. Hayes Mansion is owned by a joint venture lead by JMA Ventures, LLC, and operated by Aimbridge Hospitality.
msn.com
Why David Kinch Is Leaving His Legendary Michelin-Starred Restaurant
Manresa, chef David Kinch's celebrated restaurant in Los Gatos, California, has seen a lot in its 20 years in business. Opened in 2002, according to SFGate, Manresa opened just as the sun was setting on the first dot-com bubble and continued to serve legendary dishes as Silicon Valley dusted itself off and readied itself for the next boom.
msn.com
Goodguys Car Show & Race At Alameda County Fairgrounds
PLEASANTON, CA — ‘Tis the season for flashy cars in the Tri-Valley. Last Sunday, 270 exotic cars were parked in downtown Danville for its annual Hot Summer Sunday. Pleasanton is upping the ante by hosting the Goodguys 35th RaceDeck West Coast Nationals at the Alameda County Fairgrounds. From...
