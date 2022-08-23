ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunnyvale, CA

hoodline.com

Dave’s Hot Chicken now serving its ultra-spicy items in Sunnyvale

A fried chicken chain that has items that are so hot they’ve sent people to the emergency room has opened its third Bay Area location. Dave’s Hot Chicken is now serving its small but mighty menu at a new location in Sunnyvale at the intersection of El Camino Real and Sunnyvale Saratoga Road. The shop has plenty of competition within a couple of blocks away. It will be competing with Chick-fil-A, Popeyes, Chicken BonChon, and bb.q Chicken. However, Dave’s will stand out as the one that serves the spiciest chicken varieties.
SUNNYVALE, CA
hoodline.com

Ramen hot spot from Iron Chef Morimoto is finally about to open in San Jose

San Jose’s Santana Row is about to get a new restaurant that will surely further its reputation as one of the best dining destinations in the Bay Area. The Iron Chef, Masaharu Morimoto, is about to open Momosan Santana Row as part of his sake and ramen chain, which has locations in New York City, Seattle, Waikiki, and a few other cities. The acclaimed chef and TV star also has a number of restaurants called Morimoto, including Morimoto Napa, which has been his only Bay Area restaurant until the new San Jose location.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Clear the Shelters: Pets Find Forever Homes in the Bay Area

NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 once again teamed up with our partners across the nation Saturday, to help in the annual “Clear the Shelters” event and help animals find their forever homes. Since 2015, NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48’s Clear the Shelter campaigns have helped more...
SAN JOSE, CA
Sunnyvale, CA
7x7.com

7 Classic Diners in San Francisco

Diners have a special place in the American psyche. Divey enough to come as we are, hearty enough to cure what ails us, they are as comforting as they are nourishing. And even though San Francisco has never had the same frenzied love affair with the greasy spoon as L.A. or New York, a good diner still draws a crowd morning, noon, or in the wee hours of the night.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KSBW.com

El Charrito Express to open Sept. 1 in Monterey

MONTEREY, Calif. — Popular Salinas restaurant El Charrito is opening a second location, this time on the Monterey Peninsula, on Sept. 1. It was announced that El Charrito Express and alejandro's will open as a 2-for-1 restaurant on Alvarado Street and Calle Prinicpal in Monterey. El Charrito Express will...
MONTEREY, CA
KRON4 News

Burning man returns this weekend

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Burning Man is back! Thousands from the Bay Area are starting to make their way to Black Rock City for the experience that officially starts Sunday. Gates opened today at noon, allowing work crews to get in and start setting up their camps. KRON 4 caught up with some burners […]
POLITICS
kblx.com

Win Tickets: R&B Music Experience

HOW TO WIN – WEEK of 8/29:. Every morning (Monday-Friday) with Billy Vidal during at 2pm, 3pm, 4pm and 5pm. • CALL 415-888-1029 when you hear the cue to call. • CALLER 25 WINS a pair of tickets to Bay Area R&B Music Experience. ENTER BELOW for a bonus...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Thrillist

Where to Get Mooncakes in San Francisco

The Mid-Autumn Festival symbolizes peaceful family togetherness under the brightest full moon of the year, and mooncakes, mooncakes, everywhere. The moon is full and huge, down low close to the horizon, and almost orange in color. Cultures that use the lunar calendar celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival, including but not limited to Chinese, Korean, and Vietnamese communities. The San Francisco Bay Area is more familiar with the traditional Cantonese mooncakes, which feature elaborately molded round or square-shaped pastries with a dense, slightly sweetened paste made from lotus seeds or red beans, encased by a thin, chewy, alkaline dough. Some have a dried, salted egg yolk in the middle to represent the full moon, and double or more egg yolks are for extra prosperity. You only need to eat a couple of small wedges from the pastry, since it’s so dense. We recommend sharing and washing it down with hot tea.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San José Spotlight

Event highlights East San Jose streetwear

A movement to elevate streetwear and promote local artists is bringing cultural pride to East San Jose. Rap artists, hip hop dancers and live painters entertained crowds at KixCon, an inaugural event held at the Eastridge Center mall last weekend. Featuring brands born from hip hop culture, the goal of the event was to uplift the East San Jose community and inspire youth by hearing how artists built their businesses.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose gets millions for prefab homeless housing

With an influx of $50 million from the state, San Jose is gearing up to build more than 200 prefabricated units in the southern part of the city. A new housing site on Branham Lane and Monterey Road will be a the first of its kind in the state—a three-story prefab modular project with 204 rooms with private bathrooms. The city is partnering with prolific interim housing site operator LifeMoves to develop the site and offer staffing services that include case management to formerly homeless residents who will be living there.
SAN JOSE, CA
luxurytravelmagazine.com

Iconic Hayes Mansion in Bay Area Unveils $20 Million Renovation

The Hayes Mansion San Jose, a California historical landmark, announces the completion of its transformative renovations that includes 214 revamped guest rooms and suites, 33,000-square-feet of upgraded event space and a reimagined lobby. The design was led by ForrestPerkins, a premier hospitality design group with extensive Hilton and historic hotel experience. The original luxury estate structure was constructed in 1905 and is situated on six acres of prime real estate adjacent to a 20-acre park located minutes from downtown San Jose. The property hosts a variety of premier outdoor spaces that can accommodate the most intimate of celebrations to the largest of gatherings across two pristine lawns and patio areas. Hayes Mansion is owned by a joint venture lead by JMA Ventures, LLC, and operated by Aimbridge Hospitality.
SAN JOSE, CA
msn.com

Why David Kinch Is Leaving His Legendary Michelin-Starred Restaurant

Manresa, chef David Kinch's celebrated restaurant in Los Gatos, California, has seen a lot in its 20 years in business. Opened in 2002, according to SFGate, Manresa opened just as the sun was setting on the first dot-com bubble and continued to serve legendary dishes as Silicon Valley dusted itself off and readied itself for the next boom.
LOS GATOS, CA
msn.com

Goodguys Car Show & Race At Alameda County Fairgrounds

PLEASANTON, CA — ‘Tis the season for flashy cars in the Tri-Valley. Last Sunday, 270 exotic cars were parked in downtown Danville for its annual Hot Summer Sunday. Pleasanton is upping the ante by hosting the Goodguys 35th RaceDeck West Coast Nationals at the Alameda County Fairgrounds. From...
PLEASANTON, CA

