Live Thrive, a nonprofit sustainability organization and founder of CHaRM, the Center for Hard to Recycle Materials, has announced its annual fundraiser A CHaRM’ing Evening. A CHaRM’ing Evening is the annual fundraiser for Live Thrive in support of its educational initiatives and the operational costs to run CHaRM, Atlanta’s only permanent drop-off facility that aims to improve environmental health by encouraging reuse and diverting thousands of pounds of household hazardous waste and hard-to-recycle items from Metro-Atlanta landfills and water systems.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO