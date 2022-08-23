ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

metroatlantaceo.com

AH Board Votes to Negotiate Master Developer Agreement For Atlanta Civic Center

The Atlanta Housing Board of Commissioners voted Wednesday to negotiate with a development partner to embark on an ambitious path to create a vibrant, mixed-use community that includes affordable and market-rate housing, office, retail, hospitality, education and open space in Atlanta's historic Civic Center site. "The vision for this development...
ATLANTA, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

Live Thrive Fundraiser Featuring Yacht Rock Revue, Oct 20

Live Thrive, a nonprofit sustainability organization and founder of CHaRM, the Center for Hard to Recycle Materials, has announced its annual fundraiser A CHaRM’ing Evening. A CHaRM’ing Evening is the annual fundraiser for Live Thrive in support of its educational initiatives and the operational costs to run CHaRM, Atlanta’s only permanent drop-off facility that aims to improve environmental health by encouraging reuse and diverting thousands of pounds of household hazardous waste and hard-to-recycle items from Metro-Atlanta landfills and water systems.
ATLANTA, GA

