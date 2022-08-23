ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

westseattleblog.com

TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Friday updates + weekend alerts

The big cooldown is here. Clouds are expected today, and the high could be only in the low 70s. (Thursday’s high was 89, two degrees short of the record for that date, and 12 degrees above normal.) FERRIES, BUSES, WATER TAXI. Ferries: WSF continues the 2-boat schedule for Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth....
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

OVERNIGHT TRAFFIC ALERT: SW Spokane Street closure

After a couple of notes about traffic troubles in the low-bridge vicinity right now, we dug up this Metro alert about overnight work:. Overnight on Thursday, August 25, from 10:00 PM until 5:00 AM Friday morning, Metro routes 21 and the RapidRide C Line will be affected by the closure of westbound SW Spokane St between Delridge Way SW and SW Avalon Way, due to construction.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

UPDATE: Crash blocking southbound Delridge at Alaska

Josh August 28, 2022 (10:04 am) Are motorists lined up behind the crash constantly honking their horn at the crashed car and driver demanding they move to the side and threatening to run them over if they don’t move out the way as though they are quick moving cyclists in the same section? Of course not because they aren’t harmless cyclists causing no harm to no one but rather a likely inebriated and hence truly dangerous motorist who deserves no correction or harassment/s.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 17 notes!

(Echinacea, photographed by Arlene Rubin) Mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here’s what’s happening today:. While we remove the work platforms on the eastern span of the high bridge, people accessing Terminal 102 will be rerouted as a safety measure to avoid the work area. These traffic impacts will occur again today. Those traveling east and westbound on SW Spokane St will not be impacted. Detour signs will be in place for those traveling to and from Terminal 102.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Washington Traffic
westseattleblog.com

SUNDAY PREVIEW: West Seattle Nursery open house and owner celebration

One of our area’s most beloved business open houses is back – tomorrow (Sunday, August 28th) West Seattle Nursery throws the gates open for the return of its annual open house. And this one has a pre-funk of sorts – just before the open house begins, Marcia Bruno – the longtime manager who bought WSN almost three years ago but really hasn’t had a chance to celebrate – will be officially introduced as the nursery’s owner, and will offer some words on plans for its future. That’s at 11:30 am, followed by a lunch buffet with food from local businesses, including Tuxedos and Tennis Shoes Catering, Husky Deli, Flying Apron, and Baked. Then noon-3 pm, it’s open house time. That includes two free classes – at 12:30 pm, “How to Plant a Sedum Bowl,” and at 2 pm, “Building a Bouquet from Your Late Summer Garden.” The nursery’s summer clearance sale continues too. Haven’t been to WSN? It’s at 5275 California SW.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

FOLLOWUP: Amanda Winans completes Tacoma-to-West Seattle swim

Carl Furfaro August 27, 2022 (7:27 pm) Went to Lincoln Park today, spur of the moment decision and if I’d read that she was doing this today I had forgotten. Got there maybe forty minutes before she completed her amazing feat. Was interesting that a harbor seal was hanging out near the crowd that was waiting for her, and then a few minutes before she reached the beach a mature sea lion was approaching from the south and seemed pretty intrigued by all the activity. The sea lion was at most a hundred feet from the support team’s boat as she swam the last seventy feet or so.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Business burglaries; cars vandalized; dumped-likely-stolen bicycle

Four Five reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch today:. TRUEVALUE BREAK-IN: After a tip we called to ask about this, and store staff told us it happened at the 44th/Edmunds store between 3 and 4 am today, Three burglars who appeared to be in their late teens or early 20s broke in through the front door and made off with a large amount of Sawzall blades and a small safe. Security video shows their faces were obscured because they were wearing hoodies, They left in a newer-model Jeep Gladiator pickup with Bill Pierre tags. Police responded but lost them after a short pursuit, If you have any tips, SPD incident # is 22-226293.
SEATTLE, WA
#West Seattle Bridge#Ferries#Road Work#South Park#California Sw#Sdot#Wsb
westseattleblog.com

WEEKEND PREVIEW: Four aquatic athletic attempts on Puget Sound

We’ve already previewed a multitude of big events this weekend – street parties and more – but if you’re watching the water, you might see these four aquatic attempts:. THE GREAT CROSS-SOUND RACE: Sound Rowers and Paddlers will be back in the water on Saturday for their almost-annual big race from Alki to South Bainbridge Island and back, starting at 9 am.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Police to resume regular community meetings

It’s been many months since the last general community meeting with Southwest Precinct police leadership, under the auspices of the West Seattle Crime Prevention Council. Just got word that the meetings will be revived, starting next month. The anouncement is from the precinct’s Crime Prevention Coordinator Jennifer Danner:
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

FOLLOWUP: Seattle Police chief search almost over

Five months after announcing the search process for a permanent police chief, Mayor Bruce Harrell‘s office announced today that those involved in the process are close to choosing three finalists. Those finalists will be forwarded to the mayor on September 8th, and a public Q&A session with the finalists will be held a week later. Questions for that event are being accepted here. Adrian Diaz has been serving as interim Seattle Police Chief since Carmen Best announced her resignation two years ago.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

LOST DOG: Seen Gertie? – August 26, 2022 10:52 am

Our dog Gertie got out of our yard around 10:30 pm, Thursday 8/26. We live at 4813 48th Ave SW in SeaView. My name is Kirby and my wife is Shannon. Our cell numbers are 206-550-9484 and 425-830-2661. She did not have a collar on and is 13 years old...
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

SIGNUP TIME: Lessons at Mode Music Studios – with a bonus

Looking for music lessons? Mode Music Studios (WSB sponsor) is looking for you – and offering an incentive to sign up now:. It’s almost back-to-school season and that means it’s time to fill up those after-school hours with activities for the kids – and if you’ve got some aspiring rock stars/singer-songwriters/composers in the family, there’s no better after-school activity than private music lessons at West Seattle’s Mode Music Studios.
SEATTLE, WA

