Merit Financial Advisors, a Georgia-based financial advisory firm that specializes in financial planning and wealth management solutions for high-net-worth individuals and families and those navigating life transitions, announced today it has partnered with Mersberger Financial Group. The firm, which has offices in Sheboygan Falls and Appleton, Wisconsin, will establish Merit’s presence in the region and across Montana and Illinois. The partnership also increases Merit’s assets under management by $830 million and assets under advisement of Merit’s newly established Retirement Plan division by $489 million.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO