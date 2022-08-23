Read full article on original website
Delta Flies at Top of Forbes 'Best Employers' in Georgia List
Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines tops the list of Forbes' "Best Employers" in Georgia list released on Wednesday. One hundred companies made the list in Georgia. The list, compiled by market research company Statista, anonymously surveyed 70,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 500 employees to come up with the state-by-state rankings. See more.
Carvana Brings New Co-Signer Financing to Atlanta Residents
Carvana, the industry pioneer for buying and selling used cars online, makes its vehicle financing qualification process even easier by offering Atlanta residents the ability to add a co-signer to buy the vehicle they love. By sharing responsibility for the vehicle loan, Carvana customers in Atlanta who qualify may unlock more attractive financing offers, including lower down payments, lower interest rates, or lower monthly payments.
Georgia Farmers Stepping in to Mentor the Next Generation
The average Georgia farmer is almost 60 years old. That’s according to the latest Agriculture Census. Now some Georgia farmers say they’re willing to mentor the next generation. Adam McLendon said if you are a parent, farmers like him are willing to invest in your child’s future. Reaching...
Georgia's Absentee Ballot Request Window Now Open
Georgia voters choosing to vote by mail for the November election may now submit applications for absentee ballots online, by email, mail, fax, or in person up until October 28th. In order to avoid any potential delays, voters are encouraged to submit their requests for ballots as soon as possible. Applications should be submitted to your local county elections office.
Live Thrive Fundraiser Featuring Yacht Rock Revue, Oct 20
Live Thrive, a nonprofit sustainability organization and founder of CHaRM, the Center for Hard to Recycle Materials, has announced its annual fundraiser A CHaRM’ing Evening. A CHaRM’ing Evening is the annual fundraiser for Live Thrive in support of its educational initiatives and the operational costs to run CHaRM, Atlanta’s only permanent drop-off facility that aims to improve environmental health by encouraging reuse and diverting thousands of pounds of household hazardous waste and hard-to-recycle items from Metro-Atlanta landfills and water systems.
Atlanta Financial Advisory Firms Establishes Presence in Wisconsin
Merit Financial Advisors, a Georgia-based financial advisory firm that specializes in financial planning and wealth management solutions for high-net-worth individuals and families and those navigating life transitions, announced today it has partnered with Mersberger Financial Group. The firm, which has offices in Sheboygan Falls and Appleton, Wisconsin, will establish Merit’s presence in the region and across Montana and Illinois. The partnership also increases Merit’s assets under management by $830 million and assets under advisement of Merit’s newly established Retirement Plan division by $489 million.
goBeyondProfit CEO Interview: Heath Fountain of Colony Bank
Colony Bank is a $2.70 billion dollar financial services company with 41 locations throughout Georgia and Northern Alabama and is the largest Georgia based community bank headquartered outside of Atlanta. And while you may think of community banking as a traditional business mold, Heath Fountain, President and CEO of Colony Bank, shared several innovative and even thought-provoking approaches for generous leadership.
TK Elevator Procures 100% Renewable Electricity at Innovation and Qualification Center in Atlanta
TK Elevator has achieved 100% renewable electricity through a green tariff at its Innovation and Qualification Center (IQC) in Atlanta since opening the highly sustainable building at the start of 2022. The energy supplier for the IQC is Cobb EMC (Electric Membership Corporation), which serves approximately 200,000 homes and businesses in the metro Atlanta area.
MARTA: Funding to Purchase 25 Electric Buses & Charging Infrastructure to Serve West Atlanta
The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA)’s nationally recognized Sustainability Commitment Program received a federal funding boost recently with the award of a $19.3 million Federal Transit Administration (FTA) Low or No Emission Grant which will be used to purchase 25 electric buses and charging infrastructure. The buses and charging stations will be housed at MARTA’s Perry Bus Garage and service multiple bus routes in west Atlanta, many in disadvantaged communities, and connect to rail stations on both the East/West and North/South Lines.
Securities & Charities Division Highlights Best Practices with State Law Enforcement
On Tuesday, the Secretary of State Securities and Charities Division led the Investment and Donor Fraud: Detect and Investigate Financial Exploitation seminar during the GBI’s Georgia Crime Information Center (GCIC) Training Symposium in Savannah. The Securities and Charities Division was selected due to the division’s ongoing collaboration with state and local law enforcement agencies to protect Georgians from financial scams.
Gov. Kemp Dedicates $100M to Strengthen Public Safety and Reinforce Local Law Enforcement
Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that he will dedicate $100 million to address public safety concerns and the rise in violent crime during and following the COVID-19 pandemic in Georgia communities. "Public safety has always been my top priority, because every Georgian should feel safe in their own communities"...
