Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Get Your Passports to Travel the World at Two Cobb LibrariesDeanLandCobb County, GA
We Got a BOGO Price on a Fabulous Anniversary Celebration at ATL's Canoe Restaurant on the 'HoochDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Schlotzsky's Makes Some Key Changes In BrandsBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, GA
New 1950s themed Adult day care facility opens in Sandy SpringsMalika BowlingSandy Springs, GA
Restaurants supporting CURE Childhood cancer in SeptemberMalika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Related
metroatlantaceo.com
TK Elevator Procures 100% Renewable Electricity at Innovation and Qualification Center in Atlanta
TK Elevator has achieved 100% renewable electricity through a green tariff at its Innovation and Qualification Center (IQC) in Atlanta since opening the highly sustainable building at the start of 2022. The energy supplier for the IQC is Cobb EMC (Electric Membership Corporation), which serves approximately 200,000 homes and businesses in the metro Atlanta area.
metroatlantaceo.com
Carvana Brings New Co-Signer Financing to Atlanta Residents
Carvana, the industry pioneer for buying and selling used cars online, makes its vehicle financing qualification process even easier by offering Atlanta residents the ability to add a co-signer to buy the vehicle they love. By sharing responsibility for the vehicle loan, Carvana customers in Atlanta who qualify may unlock more attractive financing offers, including lower down payments, lower interest rates, or lower monthly payments.
metroatlantaceo.com
Live Thrive Fundraiser Featuring Yacht Rock Revue, Oct 20
Live Thrive, a nonprofit sustainability organization and founder of CHaRM, the Center for Hard to Recycle Materials, has announced its annual fundraiser A CHaRM’ing Evening. A CHaRM’ing Evening is the annual fundraiser for Live Thrive in support of its educational initiatives and the operational costs to run CHaRM, Atlanta’s only permanent drop-off facility that aims to improve environmental health by encouraging reuse and diverting thousands of pounds of household hazardous waste and hard-to-recycle items from Metro-Atlanta landfills and water systems.
metroatlantaceo.com
MARTA: Funding to Purchase 25 Electric Buses & Charging Infrastructure to Serve West Atlanta
The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA)’s nationally recognized Sustainability Commitment Program received a federal funding boost recently with the award of a $19.3 million Federal Transit Administration (FTA) Low or No Emission Grant which will be used to purchase 25 electric buses and charging infrastructure. The buses and charging stations will be housed at MARTA’s Perry Bus Garage and service multiple bus routes in west Atlanta, many in disadvantaged communities, and connect to rail stations on both the East/West and North/South Lines.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
metroatlantaceo.com
Georgia State Welcomes Second-Largest Incoming Class in History
Georgia State University this week welcomed the second-largest incoming class in its history, with 5,133 first-year students starting classes on its Atlanta Campus. The university received a record number of applications for enrollment this fall, with 28,158 looking to join the Panther family. It was a 4.13 percent increase over the number of applications a year ago. The first-year class is also highly qualified, with a 3.61 grade point average, 0.04 points over the previous class.
Comments / 0