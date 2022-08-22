Read full article on original website
Sharon Osbourne Reveals Black Sabbath Member She Thought Wasn’t a Good Fit
For 11 years, Ozzy Osbourne served as the frontman and vocalist for the legendary heavy metal band Black Sabbath. In 1979, however, the iconic singer’s substance abuse issues became too much for the band to handle and he was replaced by Rainbow vocalist Ronnie James Dio. Though Dio was,...
Eric Clapton wasn't happy with Ozzy Osbourne rejecting Jesus Christ on Patient Number 9 collaboration
Ozzy Osbourne predicts that the lyrics of One Of Those Days, his collaboration with Eric Clapton, will "cause shit"
Ozzy Osbourne Claims He Was Snubbed by Led Zeppelin Legend
Although he has had some pretty well-known collaborations over the years, Ozzy Osbourne said that he was unsuccessful in reaching out to Led Zeppelin legend Jimmy Page for a guest spot on his new album Patient Number 9. During a recent interview with Metal Hammer, Ozzy Osbourne discussed how he...
NME
Ozzy Osbourne gave up taking acid after talking to horse for an hour
Ozzy Osbourne has revealed that he gave up taking acid in the ’70s after a trip left him chatting to a horse. The rock legend was speaking in a new interview about the making of his former band Black Sabbath‘s fourth album, ‘Vol. 4’, which was in the groups’s chaotic heyday.
Prison, poison and murder: the crazed story of Zakk Wylde's first show with Ozzy
In 1987, the 19-year-old Zakk Wylde was hired to replace Jake E Lee in Ozzy Osbourne's band... and his first show was in London's most infamous prison
Sasha Obama shows off her California Boho style as she stops by the salon
Sasha Obama is getting ready to go back to school. The 21-year-old, who attends the University of Southern California, was photographed on her way to the salon, getting ready for a new school year. RELATED: Michelle Obama’s birthday message for her daughter Sasha will melt...
Naomi Judd autopsy confirms country singer’s cause of death
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — An autopsy report in the death of country singer Naomi Judd that was obtained Friday by The Associated Press confirmed what family members have already said about how she died. Judd, 76, killed herself with a gun on April 30 at her home in Tennessee.
ETOnline.com
Sarah Hyland Stuns in Two Romantic Wedding Gowns: See Her Bridal Looks
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams walked down the aisle over the weekend and their wedding was nothing short of romantic, so it only made sense that the Love Island USA host had the perfect gowns to match. Designer Vera Wang shared the first look at Hyland's custom Vera Wange Haute ceremony dress Monday morning.
Ozzy Osbourne Predicts Backlash Over Contents of New Song
There are few rock stars more iconic than Ozzy Osbourne. His lyrics delve into some of the darker parts of the human mind. He’s touched on monsters, the occult, serial killers, drug abuse, and all manner of other dark topics. Osbourne earned the nickname “The Prince of Darkness” more than 40 years ago when he was with Black Sabbath and continues to live up to that image in his music. Currently, Ozzy is waiting to release his 13th studio album Patient Number 9.
Wolf Van Halen Lashes Out at ‘Immature Harassment’ Over His Dad’s Death
Inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007, the rock band Van Halen, known for their live performances, influenced the music industry since they first banded together in 1972. Although the band went through several changes over the years, the heart of Van Halen, led by Eddie Van Halen, never changed. Throughout their tours and albums, the band sold more than 56 million records in the United States alone. Looking at the worldwide sales, that number climbs to 80 million. Sadly, on October 6, 2020, news broke that singer Eddie Van Halen passed away. And although it has been two years, his son, Wolf Van Halen, continues to get asked about his late father’s music.
This video of Slipknot's Corey Taylor and Shawn Crahan proudly watching their sons killing it onstage is wholesome AF
Iowa metallers Vended, featuring Corey Taylor and Shawn 'Clown' Crahan's offspring, are touring Europe for their first time with Slipknot, and their daddies couldn't be more proud
Lars Ulrich Reportedly Snuck Into a Turnstile Show in a Very Unique Way
Metallica's Lars Ulrich reportedly snuck into a Turnstile show incognito last month (July 31) at the Chicago venue Subterranean. The gig was a Lollapalooza 2022 aftershow following the distinctive punk band's festival performance the day before. And the heavy metal drummer got into the show — evidently to watch only...
musictimes.com
Jerry Allison Cause of Death: Crickets' Last Surviving Member Dead at 82
Jerry Allison, Buddy Holly and The Crickets' drummer, died. He was 82. The Crickets lost its last surviving member after its drummer, Allison, passed away. The musician's other collaborator, Buddy Holly, revealed the news on Monday through a Facebook post. It described Allison as an inspiring member who helmed eternal...
The chaotic, utterly unbelievable story of Black Sabbath's Vol 4: only in the new Classic Rock
Also in this issue: Ozzy Osbourne, Jethro Tull, Walter Trout, Rival Sons, Gary Moore, Lemonheads, Bam Bam, The Struts, Thundermother, Ministry and more
musictimes.com
Diddy A Hypocrite? Usher Reacts To 'R&B Is Dead' Claims
In early August, Diddy and Timbaland had a heated exchange on Instagram live about R&B, specifically about its alleged "death." R&B artist Usher is not too happy with Diddy's claims: "When I do hear people, even like Puff saying, you know R&B is dead, he sounds nuts to me." "It...
bravotv.com
See Scheana Shay’s “Absolutely Stunning” Custom Wedding Gown
The Vanderpump Rules bride looked gorgeous in a lace dress and sparkling shoes as she married Brock Davies in Mexico. As Scheana Shay married Brock Davies in Mexico on August 23, the Vanderpump Rules bride looked beyond beautiful in a custom gown featuring the prettiest lace design. For the couple’s...
People
Watch the Sweet Moment Jenna Johnson Shares Her Pregnancy News with Husband Val Chmerkovskiy
Jenna Johnson is opening up about how she shared her pregnancy news. In her YouTube channel debut, the Dancing with the Stars pro revealed how she told husband Val Chmerkovskiy, their family and friends that she is pregnant with the couple's first baby. Val's portion of the video, also shared...
musictimes.com
Demi Lovato Exploited? Singer Details Horrific Experiences as a Disney Star
Demi Lovato may have become popular due to her appearances on several shows and films produced by Disney, but she recently revealed that her stardom took a toll on her mental and physical health. In a recent interview with "Call Her Daddy," the "Substance" hitmaker recalled the time when she...
musictimes.com
Nicki Minaj Husband's Acusser Committed Perjury? Jennifer Hough's LEAKED Video Online Says So
#JusticeForThePettys has been a trending topic on Twitter since last night after an old video of Nicki Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty's accuser Jennifer Hough, resurfaced online. In the clip, Hough, who had publicly reaffirmed that Kenneth Petty attempted to assault her when she was 16 years old sexually, is seen...
musictimes.com
Riley McShane Bids Goodbye to Allegaeon: Future of 2022 Tour Without Vocalist Revealed
Riley McShane, the vocalist of metal band Allegaeon, has shocked fans as he recently shared an announcement on social media, saying that he's leaving the band; will their European tour still push through later this year?. Taking to his official Instagram account, the singer shared a lengthy statement, saying he's...
