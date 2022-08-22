ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Ozzy Osbourne Claims He Was Snubbed by Led Zeppelin Legend

Although he has had some pretty well-known collaborations over the years, Ozzy Osbourne said that he was unsuccessful in reaching out to Led Zeppelin legend Jimmy Page for a guest spot on his new album Patient Number 9. During a recent interview with Metal Hammer, Ozzy Osbourne discussed how he...
Ozzy Osbourne Predicts Backlash Over Contents of New Song

There are few rock stars more iconic than Ozzy Osbourne. His lyrics delve into some of the darker parts of the human mind. He’s touched on monsters, the occult, serial killers, drug abuse, and all manner of other dark topics. Osbourne earned the nickname “The Prince of Darkness” more than 40 years ago when he was with Black Sabbath and continues to live up to that image in his music. Currently, Ozzy is waiting to release his 13th studio album Patient Number 9.
Wolf Van Halen Lashes Out at ‘Immature Harassment’ Over His Dad’s Death

Inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007, the rock band Van Halen, known for their live performances, influenced the music industry since they first banded together in 1972. Although the band went through several changes over the years, the heart of Van Halen, led by Eddie Van Halen, never changed. Throughout their tours and albums, the band sold more than 56 million records in the United States alone. Looking at the worldwide sales, that number climbs to 80 million. Sadly, on October 6, 2020, news broke that singer Eddie Van Halen passed away. And although it has been two years, his son, Wolf Van Halen, continues to get asked about his late father’s music.
Jerry Allison Cause of Death: Crickets' Last Surviving Member Dead at 82

Jerry Allison, Buddy Holly and The Crickets' drummer, died. He was 82. The Crickets lost its last surviving member after its drummer, Allison, passed away. The musician's other collaborator, Buddy Holly, revealed the news on Monday through a Facebook post. It described Allison as an inspiring member who helmed eternal...
Diddy A Hypocrite? Usher Reacts To 'R&B Is Dead' Claims

In early August, Diddy and Timbaland had a heated exchange on Instagram live about R&B, specifically about its alleged "death." R&B artist Usher is not too happy with Diddy's claims: "When I do hear people, even like Puff saying, you know R&B is dead, he sounds nuts to me." "It...
See Scheana Shay’s “Absolutely Stunning” Custom Wedding Gown

The Vanderpump Rules bride looked gorgeous in a lace dress and sparkling shoes as she married Brock Davies in Mexico. As Scheana Shay married Brock Davies in Mexico on August 23, the Vanderpump Rules bride looked beyond beautiful in a custom gown featuring the prettiest lace design. For the couple’s...
