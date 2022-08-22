Inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007, the rock band Van Halen, known for their live performances, influenced the music industry since they first banded together in 1972. Although the band went through several changes over the years, the heart of Van Halen, led by Eddie Van Halen, never changed. Throughout their tours and albums, the band sold more than 56 million records in the United States alone. Looking at the worldwide sales, that number climbs to 80 million. Sadly, on October 6, 2020, news broke that singer Eddie Van Halen passed away. And although it has been two years, his son, Wolf Van Halen, continues to get asked about his late father’s music.

