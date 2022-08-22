ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atkinson, IL

WMBD/WYZZ

Davis Bros. Pizza in East Peoria changes ownership

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A long-standing Central Illinois pizza spot is switching ownership after two decades. Davis Brother’s Pizza, located at Fondulac Plaza in East Peoria, has been open since 1948. After 20 years in charge, owner Cheryl Scott is stepping away to focus on her future in Texas. Chad Zike, the owner of […]
EAST PEORIA, IL
starvedrock.media

Bureau County Fair Has Something for Everyone on Friday

The 167th Annual Bureau County Fair rolls into the weekend with a full schedule and something for everyone Friday. Gates open at 11 a.m. The beer garden opens at 5 and so does the carnival. The truck-and-tractor pulls kick off at 5:30. You can also check out the Ninja experience and a chainsaw artist.
PRINCETON, IL
KWQC

Paula Sands celebrates 40 Years at TV6

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -To mark Paula Sands’ 40th anniversary, the show’s team throws an hourlong party that includes remembering the year 1982 throughout--plus features special friends, co-workers, and former co-workers offering congratulations. Her original audition tape (featuring a cucumber prop from her father-in-law’s garden) is included in Part...
DAVENPORT, IA
97X

A Tiny Iowa Town Has A Massive $1.2 Million House You Can Buy

If owning a cabin has been a dream of yours, then we have good news for you. There is a home that has the feel of a luxurious Wisconsin cabin for sale and shortly, you'll see why. It will cost you a pretty penny, but it will give you those outdoor living vibes you've been wanting in a home. The other plus is that it's really close to the Quad Cities.
CALAMUS, IA
KWQC

New eatery featuring fresh-baked breads now open at The Current

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -City Loafers at The Current has opened in the space once known as VIVA! at 215 North Main Street, Davenport. Kimberlin Richardson, City Loafers, discussed this new hot spot for delicious, chef-inspired, fresh-baked breads, sandwiches, soups, and salads served all day---including for breakfast. These artisan breads can also be purchased by the loaf.
DAVENPORT, IA
hoiabc.com

Looking ahead to a positive harvest season across central Illinois

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The first U.S.D.A Illinois crop forecast was released this month. Mark Schleusener, an Illinois State Statistician for the U.S.D.A said, “Corn in Illinois is forecast to yield 203 bushels per acre, that’s up one from the previous year. Soybeans, the yield forecast is 66, that’s up 2 from last year. And last year was a record high at 64.”
ILLINOIS STATE
Local 4 WHBF

Man missing out of Port Byron

The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing person from Port Byron On August 23 at about 10:46 p.m. the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Missing Person complaint in Port Byron. Steven R. Mudd was last seen on August 23 at approximately 6 a.m. when he left his […]
PORT BYRON, IL
hoiabc.com

Theft on the rise at local hardware stores

(Heart of Illinois ABC) - Employees at a local hardware store recently stopped a big theft attempt, but the owners say that’s not always the case. Big ticket items at Nena Hardware stores in Peoria and Morton were stolen recently, including a $2000 chair and a couple of expensive canopies.
MORTON, IL
geneseorepublic.com

Judge transfers Warner from Mary Davis Home to Henry County Jail

Judge James Cosby signed an order Tuesday transferring a Kewanee woman charged with two counts of Aggravated DUI from the Mary Davis Detention Home in Galesburg to the Henry County Jail. Jerni Warner, 18, has been in the custody of the juvenile detention center since October 2021, when she was...
HENRY COUNTY, IL
starvedrock.media

Rider From Mendota Dead After Route 6 Crash

A motorcyclist from Mendota is dead after a wreck at the intersection of Route 6 and Interstate 39. Thirty-three-year-old David Whitmore died at St. Margaret's Health-Peru. His motorcycle was hit at around 4:30 Wednesday afternoon by a pickup truck driven by 62-year-old Michael Ketter of La Salle. Ketter was fine...
MENDOTA, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Motorcyclist Injured When Deer Runs Out and Strikes the Bike

Early Wednesday morning, Ogle County deputies responded to a single vehicle accident in the 11,000 block of North Conger Road. After an investigation, it was learned that 49-year-old Lawrence Rodriguez of Byron was heading northbound on Conger on his Harley Davidson motorcycle, when a deer ran out in front of him and he struck it.
OGLE COUNTY, IL
Q985

You Won’t Believe Where Abandoned Antique Train Was Found In IL

This abandoned antique train is a very unique find in the middle of nowhere in Illinois. Finding Abandoned Trains Isn't A Normal Thing In Illinois. A few months ago, I found a video and photos of an abandoned Illinois train. This wasn't just any old locomotive. It was used in the popular movie, "The Fugitive." Check it out, HERE.
ILLINOIS STATE
geneseorepublic.com

Here's what to expect this fall from Geneseo High School's sports teams

Geneseo High School fall sports are underway and coaches as well as players are excited and optimistic about the 2022 season. The Green Machine varsity football team will kick off its regular season with a home game on Friday, Aug. 26, against Chicago Noble/Comer. The team held a scrimmage on Friday, Aug. 19.
GENESEO, IL
aledotimesrecord.com

Who are 5 largest employers in Mercer County? We have the answer

ALEDO — Here are the top employers in Mercer County, whose last measured population stood at 15,503. What they do: Manufacture machine parts for various industries including agriculture, construction, mining, gas, oil, firearms, rail, automotive and aerospace. According to their website, this private business was first established in 1976.
MERCER COUNTY, IL
KWQC

Man dead after vehicle pursuit ends in Davenport crash

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A motorcycle driver is dead after crashing into a car while being pursued by Iowa State Police, according to an ISP sergeant. Police say they were pursuing a man due to him driving at high speeds of over 100 mph. At 9:55p, the driver crashed into the back of a white Ford Fusion, near the intersection of Fairmount Street, and River Drive. According to ISP, a woman sustained minor injuries but she refused medical services. The man was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
DAVENPORT, IA

