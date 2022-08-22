Read full article on original website
Related
KWQC
Rock Island Auction prepares for hundreds to preview a large collection of historic firearms
ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) - Hundreds are expected at the August Premier Auction Thursday, as more than 2,500 historic firearms will be on display for the preview. Organizers say some of the items include Smith & Wesson, firearms from popular Hollywood films like Star Wars and Tomb Raider. The auction...
Davis Bros. Pizza in East Peoria changes ownership
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A long-standing Central Illinois pizza spot is switching ownership after two decades. Davis Brother’s Pizza, located at Fondulac Plaza in East Peoria, has been open since 1948. After 20 years in charge, owner Cheryl Scott is stepping away to focus on her future in Texas. Chad Zike, the owner of […]
starvedrock.media
Bureau County Fair Has Something for Everyone on Friday
The 167th Annual Bureau County Fair rolls into the weekend with a full schedule and something for everyone Friday. Gates open at 11 a.m. The beer garden opens at 5 and so does the carnival. The truck-and-tractor pulls kick off at 5:30. You can also check out the Ninja experience and a chainsaw artist.
geneseorepublic.com
Bishop Hill's Chautauqua, held this weekend, celebrates 'History in Person'
Bishop Hill’s 9th Annual Chautauqua looks back at the history of the ChautauquaMovement. “We have invited these voices from the past who have something to say to our audiences today,” says Artistic Director Brian “Fox” Ellis. On Saturday Aug. 27 and Sunday Aug. 28, the Bishop...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KWQC
Paula Sands celebrates 40 Years at TV6
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -To mark Paula Sands’ 40th anniversary, the show’s team throws an hourlong party that includes remembering the year 1982 throughout--plus features special friends, co-workers, and former co-workers offering congratulations. Her original audition tape (featuring a cucumber prop from her father-in-law’s garden) is included in Part...
A Tiny Iowa Town Has A Massive $1.2 Million House You Can Buy
If owning a cabin has been a dream of yours, then we have good news for you. There is a home that has the feel of a luxurious Wisconsin cabin for sale and shortly, you'll see why. It will cost you a pretty penny, but it will give you those outdoor living vibes you've been wanting in a home. The other plus is that it's really close to the Quad Cities.
KWQC
New eatery featuring fresh-baked breads now open at The Current
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -City Loafers at The Current has opened in the space once known as VIVA! at 215 North Main Street, Davenport. Kimberlin Richardson, City Loafers, discussed this new hot spot for delicious, chef-inspired, fresh-baked breads, sandwiches, soups, and salads served all day---including for breakfast. These artisan breads can also be purchased by the loaf.
aledotimesrecord.com
'Worst I've ever seen': 198 dogs found without water on rural Illinois property, state says
SHERRARD — A collie with skin ulcers, muscle necrosis and “large amounts of maggots” in its wounds was removed from a woman’s property in rural Sherrard on Aug. 12. The collie, according to Mercer County court documents, could not stand on its own and was later euthanized.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hoiabc.com
Looking ahead to a positive harvest season across central Illinois
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The first U.S.D.A Illinois crop forecast was released this month. Mark Schleusener, an Illinois State Statistician for the U.S.D.A said, “Corn in Illinois is forecast to yield 203 bushels per acre, that’s up one from the previous year. Soybeans, the yield forecast is 66, that’s up 2 from last year. And last year was a record high at 64.”
This is the Last Time You’ll Get To Enjoy This QC Favorite
It's been a roller coaster of emotions for Pickerman's fans as of late. "Our family has had the amazing opportunity and experience the past three years of owning and operating Pickerman’s Deli. The time has come to close this chapter of our lives and open a new one." But...
Man missing out of Port Byron
The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing person from Port Byron On August 23 at about 10:46 p.m. the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Missing Person complaint in Port Byron. Steven R. Mudd was last seen on August 23 at approximately 6 a.m. when he left his […]
hoiabc.com
Theft on the rise at local hardware stores
(Heart of Illinois ABC) - Employees at a local hardware store recently stopped a big theft attempt, but the owners say that’s not always the case. Big ticket items at Nena Hardware stores in Peoria and Morton were stolen recently, including a $2000 chair and a couple of expensive canopies.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
geneseorepublic.com
Judge transfers Warner from Mary Davis Home to Henry County Jail
Judge James Cosby signed an order Tuesday transferring a Kewanee woman charged with two counts of Aggravated DUI from the Mary Davis Detention Home in Galesburg to the Henry County Jail. Jerni Warner, 18, has been in the custody of the juvenile detention center since October 2021, when she was...
starvedrock.media
Rider From Mendota Dead After Route 6 Crash
A motorcyclist from Mendota is dead after a wreck at the intersection of Route 6 and Interstate 39. Thirty-three-year-old David Whitmore died at St. Margaret's Health-Peru. His motorcycle was hit at around 4:30 Wednesday afternoon by a pickup truck driven by 62-year-old Michael Ketter of La Salle. Ketter was fine...
nrgmediadixon.com
Motorcyclist Injured When Deer Runs Out and Strikes the Bike
Early Wednesday morning, Ogle County deputies responded to a single vehicle accident in the 11,000 block of North Conger Road. After an investigation, it was learned that 49-year-old Lawrence Rodriguez of Byron was heading northbound on Conger on his Harley Davidson motorcycle, when a deer ran out in front of him and he struck it.
You Won’t Believe Where Abandoned Antique Train Was Found In IL
This abandoned antique train is a very unique find in the middle of nowhere in Illinois. Finding Abandoned Trains Isn't A Normal Thing In Illinois. A few months ago, I found a video and photos of an abandoned Illinois train. This wasn't just any old locomotive. It was used in the popular movie, "The Fugitive." Check it out, HERE.
geneseorepublic.com
Here's what to expect this fall from Geneseo High School's sports teams
Geneseo High School fall sports are underway and coaches as well as players are excited and optimistic about the 2022 season. The Green Machine varsity football team will kick off its regular season with a home game on Friday, Aug. 26, against Chicago Noble/Comer. The team held a scrimmage on Friday, Aug. 19.
iowa.media
Pleasant Valley students required to answer preferred pronoun question in PE survey
Students at Pleasant Valley were required to answer a question on a survey asking about their preferred pronouns. The question had an asterisk next to it, meaning it was a required field. The survey was reportedly given by the PE teacher. The Iowa Standard reached out to the teacher who...
aledotimesrecord.com
Who are 5 largest employers in Mercer County? We have the answer
ALEDO — Here are the top employers in Mercer County, whose last measured population stood at 15,503. What they do: Manufacture machine parts for various industries including agriculture, construction, mining, gas, oil, firearms, rail, automotive and aerospace. According to their website, this private business was first established in 1976.
KWQC
Man dead after vehicle pursuit ends in Davenport crash
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A motorcycle driver is dead after crashing into a car while being pursued by Iowa State Police, according to an ISP sergeant. Police say they were pursuing a man due to him driving at high speeds of over 100 mph. At 9:55p, the driver crashed into the back of a white Ford Fusion, near the intersection of Fairmount Street, and River Drive. According to ISP, a woman sustained minor injuries but she refused medical services. The man was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Comments / 0