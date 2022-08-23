Read full article on original website
metroatlantaceo.com
Georgia Cities Connect: Why a Solid IT Foundation is Important for Cities
In this Cities Connect call, Christie Williams, an Account Executive with VC3, discusses why every city needs a solid IT foundation and details the repercussions that may occur if one is not in place. You can watch her presentation below.
metroatlantaceo.com
Carvana Brings New Co-Signer Financing to Atlanta Residents
Carvana, the industry pioneer for buying and selling used cars online, makes its vehicle financing qualification process even easier by offering Atlanta residents the ability to add a co-signer to buy the vehicle they love. By sharing responsibility for the vehicle loan, Carvana customers in Atlanta who qualify may unlock more attractive financing offers, including lower down payments, lower interest rates, or lower monthly payments.
metroatlantaceo.com
Georgia Farmers Stepping in to Mentor the Next Generation
The average Georgia farmer is almost 60 years old. That’s according to the latest Agriculture Census. Now some Georgia farmers say they’re willing to mentor the next generation. Adam McLendon said if you are a parent, farmers like him are willing to invest in your child’s future. Reaching...
metroatlantaceo.com
Delta Flies at Top of Forbes 'Best Employers' in Georgia List
Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines tops the list of Forbes' "Best Employers" in Georgia list released on Wednesday. One hundred companies made the list in Georgia. The list, compiled by market research company Statista, anonymously surveyed 70,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 500 employees to come up with the state-by-state rankings. See more.
metroatlantaceo.com
AH Board Votes to Negotiate Master Developer Agreement For Atlanta Civic Center
The Atlanta Housing Board of Commissioners voted Wednesday to negotiate with a development partner to embark on an ambitious path to create a vibrant, mixed-use community that includes affordable and market-rate housing, office, retail, hospitality, education and open space in Atlanta's historic Civic Center site. "The vision for this development...
metroatlantaceo.com
goBeyondProfit CEO Interview: Heath Fountain of Colony Bank
Colony Bank is a $2.70 billion dollar financial services company with 41 locations throughout Georgia and Northern Alabama and is the largest Georgia based community bank headquartered outside of Atlanta. And while you may think of community banking as a traditional business mold, Heath Fountain, President and CEO of Colony Bank, shared several innovative and even thought-provoking approaches for generous leadership.
metroatlantaceo.com
Live Thrive Fundraiser Featuring Yacht Rock Revue, Oct 20
Live Thrive, a nonprofit sustainability organization and founder of CHaRM, the Center for Hard to Recycle Materials, has announced its annual fundraiser A CHaRM’ing Evening. A CHaRM’ing Evening is the annual fundraiser for Live Thrive in support of its educational initiatives and the operational costs to run CHaRM, Atlanta’s only permanent drop-off facility that aims to improve environmental health by encouraging reuse and diverting thousands of pounds of household hazardous waste and hard-to-recycle items from Metro-Atlanta landfills and water systems.
