Excavation and foundation work are progressing at 2-20 and 2-21 Malt Drive, the site of a three-tower mixed-use complex in the Hunters Point South master plan in Hunters Point, Queens. Designed by SLCE Architects and developed by TF Cornerstone, the project consists of a 34-story, 390-foot-tall structure yielding 575 units at 2-20 Malt Drive and a two-tower development at 2-21 Malt Dive with a 38-story, 440-foot-tall high-rise and 25-story, 310-foot-tall sibling. The unit count for 2-21 Malt Drive has not been disclosed. Bud North LLC and Bud South LLC are the contractors for 2-21 and 2-20 Malt Creek, respectively, which will rise from a subdivided plot bound by 54th Avenue to the north, Newton Creek to the south, and 2nd Street to the west.

QUEENS, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO