New York YIMBY
65 Private Drive’s Curtain Wall Nears 40-Story Parapet at Calyer Place in Greenpoint, Brooklyn
Curtain wall installation is shaping up on 65 Private Drive, a 40-story residential tower and the tallest component in the four-tower Calyer Place master plan in Greenpoint, Brooklynthat’s being designed by Cooper Robertson & Partners. SLCE Architects is designing the buildings, while M&H Realty is the developer of the 439-foot-tall structure thats rising at the intersection of West and Oak Streets along the East River.
New York YIMBY
New Construction Permits Filed for 2043 Webster Avenue in Fordham Heights, The Bronx
Permits have been filed for a seven-story mixed-use building at 2043 Webster Avenue in Fordham Heights, The Bronx. Located between East 178th Street and East 180th Street, the lot is near the Tremont Avenue subway station, serviced by the B and D trains. Arjan Gjushi is listed as the owner behind the applications.
New York YIMBY
The Huron Two-Tower Development Tops Out at 29 Huron Street in Greenpoint, Brooklyn
Construction has topped out on The Huron, a pair of 13-story residential towers at 29 Huron Street in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Designed by Morris Adjmi Architects and developed by Quadrum Global, the structures rise from a multi-story podium and will yield 171 condominium units in studio to four-bedroom layouts and 30,000 square feet of amenities. Ryan Serhant of SERHANT is leading sales and marketing for the property, which is bound by Green Street to the north, Huron Street to the south, West Street to the east, and the East River to the west.
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 7616 Bay Parkway in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn
Permits have been filed to expand a two-story structure into a six-story mixed-use building at 7616 Bay Parkway in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn. Located between 76th Street and 77th Street, the interior lot is within walking distance of the Kings Highway subway station, serviced by the N train. Hanjun Bai of H&Z Building Corp. is listed as the owner behind the applications.
New York YIMBY
Leasing Launches for 3Eleven at 311 Eleventh Avenue in West Chelsea, Manhattan
Douglaston Development has launched leasing at 3Eleven, a 60-story residential skyscraper at 311 Eleventh Avenue at the convergence of West Chelsea and Hudson Yards. Designed by FXCollaborative, the 695-foot-tall structure yields 938 units with 703 market-rate rentals and 235 homes reserved for affordable housing. Move-ins are expected to commence this fall.
New York YIMBY
29 Huron Street
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 242 East 106th Street in East Harlem, Manhattan
Permits have been filed for a ten-story affordable housing building at 242 East 106th Street in East Harlem, Manhattan. Located between Second and Third Avenues, the lot is near the 103rd Street subway station, serviced by the 6 train. Ascendant Neighborhood Development is listed as the owner behind the applicants and will be developing the site with The Community Builders.
New York YIMBY
Foundations Underway for Three-Tower Development at 2-20 and 2-21 Malt Drive in Hunters Point, Queens
Excavation and foundation work are progressing at 2-20 and 2-21 Malt Drive, the site of a three-tower mixed-use complex in the Hunters Point South master plan in Hunters Point, Queens. Designed by SLCE Architects and developed by TF Cornerstone, the project consists of a 34-story, 390-foot-tall structure yielding 575 units at 2-20 Malt Drive and a two-tower development at 2-21 Malt Dive with a 38-story, 440-foot-tall high-rise and 25-story, 310-foot-tall sibling. The unit count for 2-21 Malt Drive has not been disclosed. Bud North LLC and Bud South LLC are the contractors for 2-21 and 2-20 Malt Creek, respectively, which will rise from a subdivided plot bound by 54th Avenue to the north, Newton Creek to the south, and 2nd Street to the west.
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Units Still Available at 1709 Park Place in Crown Heights, Brooklyn
There are still three affordable housing units available via lottery at 1709 Park Place, a four-story residential building in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. Designed by Draft Master Engineering and developed by Gaby Uziel under 1709 Park Place LLC, the structure yields eight residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are three units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $62,572 to $156,130.
New York YIMBY
KPMG Signs 450,000-Square-Foot Lease at Two Manhattan West in Midtown West, Manhattan
KPMG will soon relocate its headquarters to Two Manhattan West, a new 58-story office skyscraper in Midtown West, on the edge of Hudson Yards. At 450,000 square feet, the transaction is the largest office deal to close in New York City this year. Interior construction is still underway at the...
New York YIMBY
Renderings Revealed for Just Home Supportive Housing Development at 1900 Seminole Avenue in Morris Park, The Bronx
NYC Health + Hospitals and the Department of Housing Preservation & Development (HPD) recently announced Just Home, a forthcoming housing project for formerly incarcerated New Yorkers with life-threatening medical conditions. Located at 1900 Seminole Avenue in the Morris Park section of The Bronx, the initiative will create approximately 70 studio and two-bedroom apartments.
