Excavation Begins for 500-Unit Project at 2-33 50th Avenue in Long Island City, Queens. Excavation is underway at 2-33 50th Avenue, the site of a 12-story residential building in Long Island City, Queens. Designed by S9 Architecture and developed by The Vorea Group under the 50th & 5th LIC LLC, the 125-foot-tall structure will yield 500 units spread across 414,946 square feet, as well as 28,000 square feet of commercial space and 503 square feet for a community facility. Congress Builders is the general contractor for the property, which is bound by 49th Avenue to the north, 50th Avenue to the south, and 5th Street to the east.

QUEENS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO