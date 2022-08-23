Read full article on original website
New York YIMBY
193 Greenpoint Avenue
New York YIMBY
193 Greenpoint Avenue Tops Out in Greenpoint, Brooklyn
Construction is progressing on 193 Greenpoint Avenue, a five-story residential building in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Designed by Naresh Mahangu of NY Building Associates and developed by Brooklyn Builders Inc., the 53-foot-tall structure will yield four residential units spread across 6,503 square feet as well as 603 square feet of ground-floor retail space. The building will also have a cellar level. JBS Works is the general contractor for the property, which is located near the corner of Greenpoint Avenue and McGuinness Boulevard.
New York YIMBY
16 Dupont Street
Excavation Underway for 40-Story Residential Tower at 16 Dupont Street in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Excavation is progressing at 16 Dupont Street, the site of a 40-story residential tower in the Greenpoint Landing master plan in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Designed by GKV Architects and developed by Park Tower Group, the 400-foot-tall structure will yield 365,651 square feet with 378 residences, as well as 2,548 square feet of commercial space and 138 enclosed parking spaces. Monadnock Construction is the general contractor for the property, which is located at the intersection of Dupont, West, and Commercial Streets.
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 104-30 Jamaica Avenue in Richmond Hill, Queens
Permits have been filed for a six-story mixed-use building at 104-30 Jamaica Avenue in Richmond Hill, Queens. Located between 104th Street and 107th Street, the lot is one block east of the 104th Street subway station, serviced by the J and Z trains. William Li of TW Real Properties Inc. is listed as the owner behind the applications.
New York YIMBY
Excavation Begins for 500-Unit Project at 2-33 50th Avenue in Long Island City, Queens
New York YIMBY
2-33 50th Avenue
Excavation Begins for 500-Unit Project at 2-33 50th Avenue in Long Island City, Queens. Excavation is underway at 2-33 50th Avenue, the site of a 12-story residential building in Long Island City, Queens. Designed by S9 Architecture and developed by The Vorea Group under the 50th & 5th LIC LLC, the 125-foot-tall structure will yield 500 units spread across 414,946 square feet, as well as 28,000 square feet of commercial space and 503 square feet for a community facility. Congress Builders is the general contractor for the property, which is bound by 49th Avenue to the north, 50th Avenue to the south, and 5th Street to the east.
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 3128 Bailey Avenue in Jerome Park, The Bronx
Permits have been filed for a six-story mixed-use building at 3128 Bailey Avenue in Jerome Park, The Bronx. Located between Albany Crescent and Fort Independence Street, the lot is two blocks from the 231st Street subway station, serviced by the 1 train. Yaniv Zohar is listed as the owner behind the applications.
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 1309 Findlay Avenue in Concourse, The Bronx
Permits have been filed to expand a two-story structure into a four-story residential building at 1309 Findlay Avenue in Concourse, The Bronx. Located between East 169th Street and East 170th Street, the lot is near the 170th Street subway station, serviced by the B and D trains. NY Creative Developers Inc. is listed as the owner behind the applications.
New York YIMBY
Tiffany Court Plaza Affordable Housing Project Debuts at 980 Westchester Avenue in Foxhurst, The Bronx
Tiffany Court, a new 151-unit affordable housing property recently debuted at 980 Westchester Avenue in The Bronx. The property is located in Foxhurst, residential micro-neighborhood that borders the Bronx River, the Bruckner Expressway, and Morrisania. Developed by The Doe Fund and Bolivar Development with support from New York City’s Housing...
New York YIMBY
HPD Pursues Climate Resilient, Affordable Housing Project at 351 Powers Avenue in the South Bronx
New York City’s Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD) has announced a request for proposals to construct a climate resilient, 100 percent affordable housing complex at 351 Powers Avenue in the South Bronx. Located between East 141st Street and East 143rd Street in the Mott Haven neighborhood, the site is an undeveloped, city-owned lot totaling approximately 17,400 square feet.
New York YIMBY
New Construction Permits Filed for 2043 Webster Avenue in Fordham Heights, The Bronx
Permits have been filed for a seven-story mixed-use building at 2043 Webster Avenue in Fordham Heights, The Bronx. Located between East 178th Street and East 180th Street, the lot is near the Tremont Avenue subway station, serviced by the B and D trains. Arjan Gjushi is listed as the owner behind the applications.
New York YIMBY
Leasing Launches for 3Eleven at 311 Eleventh Avenue in West Chelsea, Manhattan
Douglaston Development has launched leasing at 3Eleven, a 60-story residential skyscraper at 311 Eleventh Avenue at the convergence of West Chelsea and Hudson Yards. Designed by FXCollaborative, the 695-foot-tall structure yields 938 units with 703 market-rate rentals and 235 homes reserved for affordable housing. Move-ins are expected to commence this fall.
