ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theelectricgf.com

Business Bites: Western Feed Corral; Malmstrom contracts; El Comedor, La Cocina set to open in September; Healthy Habits class at GF Clinic

Western Feed Corral has moved to a new location at 2502 Vaughn Road with an expanded inventory. They’re holding a grand opening for the new space Aug. 25-27. The Malmstrom Air Force Base Contracting Squadron awarded a contract for the repair of the Building 500 feeder to Wadsworth Builders Company, Inc. for $116,890.
GREAT FALLS, MT
K96 FM

West Nile Virus Confirmed in Two Montana Counties

Montanans urged to take steps to avoid mosquito bites. State and local public health officials are reporting the season’s first West Nile virus (WNV) detections in positive mosquito samples in Dawson and Lewis and Clark counties. The first horse infected with WNV this season was also confirmed earlier this week in Lewis and Clark County. To date, no human cases of WNV have been identified this season.
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Festival#Localevent#Shell Powwow
Fairfield Sun Times

City sees improvements to parks and facilities

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The City of Great Falls is seeing many improvements to it's parks and facilities thanks to the Parks and Rec Department and the adoption of Park District No. 1. In 2016, the Park and Recreation Department had a master plan that showed over $12 million worth...
GREAT FALLS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Season’s first West Nile virus in Montana

Use your 4 D’s; Deet, drain, dawn & dusk and dress! Use Deet, drain standing water, stay indoors if possible, at dawn and dusk and wear long sleeves and a hat. State and local public health officials are reporting the season’s first West Nile virus (WNV) detections in positive mosquito samples in Dawson and Lewis and Clark counties.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Great Falls, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy