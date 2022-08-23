ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

1 injured in early morning shooting at apartment complex

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to an early morning shooting at an apartment complex on North Lobdell Boulevard. The police say that a female victim was taken to the hospital after being shot in the 2000 block of Lobdell Boulevard. A male suspect has been detained for questioning.
