brproud.com
1 injured in early morning shooting at apartment complex
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to an early morning shooting at an apartment complex on North Lobdell Boulevard. The police say that a female victim was taken to the hospital after being shot in the 2000 block of Lobdell Boulevard. A male suspect has been detained for questioning.
wbrz.com
Teenager detained after child was shot at Baton Rouge apartment Friday morning
BATON ROUGE - A teenager was questioned Friday morning after another child was shot and wounded at an apartment complex. The shooting was first reported shortly before 8 a.m. at the Copper Ridge apartments on Lobdell Boulevard, south of Greenwell Springs Road. Sources told WBRZ that a girl was taken...
Arrest made in shooting on MLK last week
A woman was shot multiple times at an apartment on Martin Luther King Drive, police said at the time.
One man shot, another injured in Wednesday Jeanerette shooting; warrants out
Jeanerette Police say they have seized guns, drugs and money in an investigation that started with a shooting at about 10 p.m. Wednesday night.
theadvocate.com
Sheriff's office: 1 dead, 4 injured in St. Helena Parish shooting late Thursday
A late-night shooting near Greensburg in St. Helena Parish left one person dead and four injured, the sheriff’s office said Friday. Officers were dispatched around 11:35 p.m. Thursday to an area near the Last Stop Mini Mart, northwest of the town, said St. Helena Sheriff’s Office spokesman Joe Chaney.
wbrz.com
Sheriff: One dead, four injured in St. Helena shooting overnight
ST. HELENA PARISH - Five people were shot, one fatally, during a shooting at a convenience store in St. Helena Parish. Joe Chaney, chief of operations for the St. Helena Sheriff’s Office, said the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday at the Last Stop Money Mart in Greensburg. Chaney...
L'Observateur
St. James Sheriff’s Office seeks information regarding Vacherie shooting
On Thursday, August 25, 2022, around 11:45 pm, deputies were dispatched to Church Street in Vacherie, LA in reference to a subject being shot in the arm. Initial responding units located the victim with a single gunshot wound to the right upper arm / shoulder area and rendered aid. The male victim was transported to a hospital for his injuries.
theadvocate.com
School bus with students onboard crashes Friday, no injuries reported, Baton Rouge police say
A school bus was involved in a two-vehicle crash Friday morning on Hollywood Street in Baton Rouge, and some students were on board at the time, police said. BRPD spokesman Lt. Don Coppola said around 5 students were on the bus when the crash happened in the 4700 block of Hollywood Street, near Beechwood Drive.
Denham Springs police officer suspected of inappropriate relationship with juvenile
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a Denham Springs police officer accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a minor, according to officials. Chief Rodney Walker said the allegations were made against Officer Joseph Reid Copeland earlier in the week, which resulted in the...
wbrz.com
Person shot near Spanish Town Road Thursday morning
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a reported shooting Thursday morning near Spanish Town Road, only blocks from another shooting that happened late Wednesday night. Officials said they are responding to the 700 area of North 19th Street. Police say one male victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to...
WAFB.com
Central Police searching for driver responsible for crashing into front gate
Attorney Ben Crump joins La. woman denied abortion (Full News Conference) In response to a Louisiana woman being denied an abortion for a nonviable fetus, civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump held a news conference at the Louisiana State Capitol with Nancy Davis Friday morning, Aug. 26. Updated:...
brproud.com
Man left in serious condition after late night shooting on N. 17th St.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a reported shooting late on Wednesday night. Officers arrived in the 200 block of N 17th St. at approximately 10 p.m. and found one man suffering from gunshot wounds. That man was taken to a local...
wbrz.com
Police investigating overnight shooting on Convention St.; one in serious condition
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a reported shooting that happened Wednesday night and left one person in serious condition. The Baton Rouge Police Department said it responded to a reported shooting around 10 p.m. near Convention and North 17th Streets. Police say one male victim was taken to a hospital, and officials said he was in serious condition as of Thursday morning.
fox8live.com
Fatal shooting suspects believed to be in Lafayette area, Bogalusa police say
BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - Bogalusa police said on Wednesday that shortly after the drive-by shooting that resulted in the death of a 50-year-old woman, a lead was established on a suspect vehicle and that their detectives are in Lafayette Parish to continue the investigation. “The vehicle is being processed and...
brproud.com
Victim identified in Wednesday morning drive-by shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a drive-by shooting in the 2800 block of Madison Avenue on Wednesday morning. Police confirm that 24-year-old Kavonta Veals died on the scene from an apparent gunshot wound. A second victim, a 22-year-old female, was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
wbrz.com
Man arrested for attempted murder after Monday night shooting on Gardere
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested for attempted second-degree murder after a shooting near Gardere Lane late Monday night left a man injured and shot in the leg. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office arrested Frank Parker, 50, following a shooting along Leake Avenue. Officials say Parker arrived at the home where the shooting happened and saw the male victim walking to the front entrance. Parker reportedly said "Oh, I got you now!" before firing once at the victim, returning to his vehicle and fleeing.
wbrz.com
Police investigating deadly drive-by shooting in neighborhood off Plank Road
BATON ROUGE - One person was hurt and another was killed in a drive-by shooting in a neighborhood off Plank Road late Wednesday morning. Baton Rouge police officers said 24-year-old Kevonta Veals was shot and killed around 11 a.m. near his home on Madison Avenue. Officers said a 22-year-old female...
wbrz.com
Arrest made in attempted rape at Baton Rouge park earlier this month
BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a man accused of trying to rape a woman in a BREC park earlier this month. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the victim was brutally attacked in a BREC park on South Harrell's Ferry Road on Aug. 10. Police arrested the suspect, identified as 21-year-old Dominick Moore, on Thursday.
wbrz.com
Deputies arrest woman for shooting person in Denham Springs neighborhood Monday morning
DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies arrested a woman who allegedly shot a person in Livingston Parish Monday morning. Tuesday, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said there is an arrest warrant for Shelby Perritt's involvement in the shooting that happened around 7 a.m. on Rosewood Street, in a neighborhood off Lockhart Road.
brproud.com
Man arrested for multiple financial crimes; APSO searching for accomplice
BAYOU L’OURSE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office have arrested a 46-year-old man and are attempting to arrest a 42-year-old woman for their connection to financial crimes. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call on Oct. 5, 2021, which deputies were informed...
