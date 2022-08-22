Readers hoping to buy Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Therefore, if you purchase Crane Holdings' shares on or after the 30th of August, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 14th of September.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO