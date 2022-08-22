Read full article on original website
Daily Dividend Report: MO, NRIM, NXPI, SYY, EIX
Altria Group (MO) voted to increase our regular quarterly dividend by 4.4% to $0.94 per share versus the previous rate of $0.90 per share. The quarterly dividend is payable on October 11, 2022 to shareholders of record as of September 15, 2022. The ex-dividend date is September 14, 2022. Northrim...
Why I Own Albemarle Stock
Motley Fool contributor Nick Rossolillo joins me to discuss why he invests in Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) stock. Lithium demand is growing thanks to energy storage and electric vehicles taking off. And Albemarle is ready. Nick likes this company's strong U.S. presence and high volume production. It separates itself from the pack in the lithium mining market, where many companies are closer to ideas than to mines or refineries.
Jack Henry (JKHY) to Unveil Financial Crimes Defender Platform
Jack Henry & Associates JKHY gears up for launching a financial crimes platform named Jack Henry Financial Crimes Defender. JKHY equipped the platform’s analytics engine with the globally largest RiskOps platform called Feedzai. With the Financial Crimes Defender platform, Jack Henry aims to provide financial institutions with advanced technological...
Why Micro Focus Stock Exploded Higher Friday Morning, While Open Text Slumped
Shares of Micro Focus International (NYSE: MFGP) charged sharply higher on Friday morning, surging as much as 96.8%. At the same time, shares of Open Text (NASDAQ: OTEX) slumped as much as 13.4%. As of 12:30 p.m. ET, Micro Focus stock was still up 94.2%, while Open Text was down 12.8%.
Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/27/2022
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets. VF CORP (VFC) is a large-cap growth stock in the Apparel/Accessories industry....
Here's Why You Should Retain American Airlines (AAL) Stock
The uptick in air-travel demand (particularly on the leisure front) bodes well for American Airlines AAL. However, escalated fuel costs, a primary headwind, are limiting its bottom-line growth. Factors Favoring AAL. The gradual improvement in air-travel demand is a huge boon for Delta, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #3...
Bank of Marin (BMRC) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
Bank of Marin (BMRC) appears an attractive pick, as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade primarily reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates, which is one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The Zacks rating relies solely on a company's changing...
With A 15% Return On Equity, Is Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) A Quality Stock?
One of the best investments we can make is in our own knowledge and skill set. With that in mind, this article will work through how we can use Return On Equity (ROE) to better understand a business. We'll use ROE to examine Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM), by way of a worked example.
IQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR (IQ) Stock Moves -0.76%: What You Should Know
IQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR (IQ) closed the most recent trading day at $3.94, moving -0.76% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 3.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%. Coming into today, shares of the company...
NEP vs. ORA: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors with an interest in Alternative Energy - Other stocks have likely encountered both NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) and Ormat Technologies (ORA). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. We have found that the best way to...
OKTA Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Okta, Inc. OKTA is set to report second-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Aug 31. For the fiscal second quarter, Okta anticipates a non-GAAP net loss in the range of 32-31 cents per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for loss has remained steady at 30 cents per share over the past 30 days.
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 26th
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 26th:. StarTek SRT: This company which is a global provider of process management services and owns and operates branded vertical market Internet web sites, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.9% over the last 60 days.
PayPal (PYPL) Expands Portfolio With Grant Payments Launch
PayPal Holdings PYPL introduced Grant Payments in collaboration with the National Philanthropic Trust (NPT) and Vanguard Charitable. With the help of Grand Payments, donor-advised fund sponsors, community foundations and other grant makers can make fast online donations to charities in a safe and seamless manner. Moreover, PayPal will let grant...
Energy Sector Update for 08/26/2022: BORR,TTE,CVE,CVE,TO,PBA,PPL.TO
Energy stocks added to their Friday declines this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) both falling 0.7%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index also was retreating 2.5% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 1.5%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil...
Financial Sector Update for 08/26/2022: OSTK,ICE,AFRM,AROW,ITUB
Financial stocks were sharply lower late in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index sinking 2.5% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) off 2.7%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 4.0% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was slipping 2.3%. Bitcoin was declining 4.3% to...
Can Scorpio Tankers (STNG) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?
Scorpio Tankers (STNG) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this shipping company reflects growing...
3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Global Ship Lease (GSL)
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also,...
Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon
Readers hoping to buy Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Therefore, if you purchase Crane Holdings' shares on or after the 30th of August, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 14th of September.
Will Harte-Hanks (HHS) Gain on Rising Earnings Estimates?
Harte-Hanks (HHS) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this marketing company is driving...
Director Damien Lamendola Just Bought 12% More Shares In Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI)
Potential Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI) shareholders may wish to note that the Director, Damien Lamendola, recently bought US$312k worth of stock, paying US$1.07 for each share. That's a very decent purchase to our minds and it grew their holding by a solid 12%. Marpai Insider Transactions Over The Last Year. In...
