Watch Ozzy Osbourne close the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham
In a city famed for its history of heavy music – from Judas Priest to Napalm Death – there was surely only one man up to the task of rounding off Birmingham's Commonwealth Games closing ceremony... Ozzy Osbourne. Joined onstage by the Godfather Of Heavy Metal and Black...
Dio: Dreamers Never Die documentary to screen in cinemas in September/October
Official Ronnie James Dio doc to screen in cinemas worldwide for two days only: ticketing details here
The Moody Blues albums you should definitely own
Originally just another R&B band, through innovation the Moody Blues would create one of the sounds of the late 60s/early 70s
Eric Clapton Uneasy About Rejecting Jesus on Ozzy Osbourne Collab
Ozzy Osbourne is gearing up to release his thirteenth studio album, Patient Number 9, on September 9. Ahead of the album release, Osbourne dropped the title track (which features Jeff Beck) and the song “Degradation Rules (feat. Tony Iommi).” Also ahead of his upcoming release, Osbourne has shared a behind-the-scenes conversation that he had with another collaborator, Eric Clapton, about one of the record’s tracks.
Dave Mustaine reflects on Marty Friedman’s Megadeth departure: “What happened to Marty was definitely not okay”
The Megadeth leader recalls the circumstances surrounding Friedman's exit from the band with a sense of regret in the new issue of Guitar World. Megadeth leader Dave Mustaine has reflected on the departure of guitarist Marty Friedman, who left the thrash metal outfit in 2000. In an interview in the...
8 of the Best British Bands From the ’60s
Before the 1960s, British bands and artists had a difficult time finding success with listeners in the United States. It was possible—a few brave Brits had found popularity in the States—but it wasn’t until the ’60s that these artists really got a hold of the average American music fan. It was soon dubbed the British Invasion.
Black Sabbath’s Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi Reunite for Commonwealth Games
Click here to read the full article. Two of Black Sabbath’s original iron men — Ozzy Osbourne and guitarist Tony Iommi — made a surprise reunion in their hometown of Birmingham, England, on Monday night with a performance at the city’s Commonwealth Games. They performed their classic “Paranoid” alongside two musicians who joined them on their final tour, The End: Adam Wakeman, who played bass and keyboards, and drummer Tommy Clufetos. After teasing the intro to “Iron Man” with Osbourne bellowing “I am Iron Man” backstage, the group sparked up “Paranoid.” Osbourne rose up from the stage to the deafening cheers...
Reading and Leeds Festivals: Nirvana dancer Tony reflects on their 'gig of the decade'
Thirty years ago, when Nirvana played their now historic headline set at the Reading Festival, one man from Nottingham had the best view on the site. Antony Hodgkinson, aka Tony the interpretive dancer, joined Kurt Cobain, Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic on stage for roughly half of the gig, expressing their grunge rock sound - best exemplified by the thunderous Smells Like Teen Spirit - through the medium of freestyle dance.
Arctic Monkeys Return with Seventh Album ‘The Car’
The Arctic Monkeys are returning with their seventh album The Car and it arrives October 21. Written by singer Alex Turner and produced along with James Ford, who has worked with the band on each of their albums since their 2007 release, Favourite Worst Nightmare, The Car was recorded at Butley Priory in Suffolk, RAK Studios in London and La Frette in Paris.
Album review: Machine Head – ØF KINGDØM AND CRØWN
Following 2019’s bloated, boring Catharsis and half the band’s long-term line-up subsequently jumping ship, it was easy to think that Machine Head were done, or at the very least in trouble. It comes as a welcome surprise, then, that ØF KINGDØM AND CRØWN is one of the best things you will hear in 2022. Storming back into raging form, Robb Flynn and the revamped band have delivered a monster.
The 1975 say UK tour news is coming next week
The 1975 have said that news about an upcoming UK tour will arrive in the coming week. The 1975 are gearing up to release their fifth studio album, ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’, which is set to arrive on October 14 via Dirty Hit. They’ve already previewed the record with the singles ‘Part Of The Band’ and ‘Happiness’.
Michael Monroe Revisits ‘Hammersmith Palais’ on Demolition 23. Reissue: Exclusive Premiere
Michael Monroe has been a consummate workaholic ever since his early days fronting Finnish glam-punk band Hanoi Rocks as a fresh-faced twentysomething. The singer launched a solo career in the mid-'80s and subsequently collaborated with several rock 'n' roll heavy hitters, including Billy Idol guitarist Steve Stevens and E Street Band member Steven Van Zandt.
Korn’s Fieldy Shares Teaser for New Stillwell Song
Korn bassist Fieldy has dropped a teaser for a brand new Stillwell song. Fieldy's band will be releasing the song on Sept. 16. Stillwell are made up of Fieldy as its bassist/guitarist, drummer Wuv Bernado from P.O.D. and frontman/guitarist Q-Unique from The Arsonists. The band formed in 2006 and has been on and off ever since depending on the schedules of the group's members.
