Tight congressional races and school boards shaken up after Florida primaries
Florida’s primaries were held Tuesday, with a focus on education this time around. Governor DeSantis endorsed 30 school board candidates throughout Florida, and they did well. In Miami-Dade, Monica Colucci and Roberto Alonso won their elections for the school board, championing what the governor calls the “DeSantis Education Agenda.”
Analysis: What's ahead after Florida's primary election?
Floridians voted in the state’s primary election Tuesday, including the nomination of Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist. WMFE’s Brendan Byrne spoke with Dick Batchelor, former state lawmaker and Democratic analyst and Chris Carmody, Republican strategist and shareholder at Grey-Robinson about the results and what’s ahead for the general election in November.
Crist, Demings and other Dems celebrate wins, work to unite party
Charlie Crist and Nikki Fried sat next to each other, with an empty chair in between, during a Thursday night rally at a Broward County golf club. The event was designed to project party unity following Tuesday's primary elections, during which Crist trounced Fried in the bid for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination.
Education election rundown: Miami-Dade incumbent ousted, grand jury casts shadow over Broward race
Change is coming to South Florida's school boards. In Miami-Dade, a longtime incumbent is out. In Broward, a board member fights to keep her seat — while under threat of being removed from office. In Miami-Dade, one of the longest serving school board members is voted out. A longtime...
Rollins professor says Biden student loan forgiveness plan could alleviate teacher shortage
President Joe Biden says his administration will forgive up to $10,000 in student loan debt for most borrowers, and up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients. This loan forgiveness program could help alleviate a statewide teacher shortage. — President Biden (@POTUS) August 24, 2022. According to the Florida Education Association,...
Artemis moon launch could boost Florida’s space efforts
With the next step in America’s return to the moon set for Monday, Florida’s aerospace agency views the launch of the unmanned Artemis 1 mission as reinforcing the importance of space-related business around Cape Canaveral. Dale Ketcham, Space Florida vice president of government and external affairs, said just...
'We are not being indoctrinated.' Students, teachers say Florida's new education laws stifle schools
A series of new laws in Florida that bolster parental rights in education, call for curriculum transparency and say no one should be taught to feel guilt for actions in the past by those of the same race or sex, are stifling educators and creating problems in the classroom, according to some teachers and students.
On anniversary, officials observe Hurricane Andrew's devastation — and its modernizing effects
Hurricane Andrew "forever changed the way we look at" disaster preparedness in Florida, state and local officials said as they observed the Category-5 storm's anniversary in the South Dade city it all but destroyed. Today marks 30 years since Andrew — the worst hurricane ever to hit Florida — devastated...
Frequent SunPass users across Florida will get discounts on tolls starting in September
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a toll discount program for frequent SunPass users that will begin next month. Speaking at the Florida Turnpike headquarters in Orlando on Thursday, DeSantis said the program will apply to motorists using roads owned by the Florida Department of Transportation. The SunPass Savings program will begin...
