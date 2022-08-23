Read full article on original website
wlrn.org
Tight congressional races and school boards shaken up after Florida primaries
Florida’s primaries were held Tuesday, with a focus on education this time around. Governor DeSantis endorsed 30 school board candidates throughout Florida, and they did well. In Miami-Dade, Monica Colucci and Roberto Alonso won their elections for the school board, championing what the governor calls the “DeSantis Education Agenda.”
wlrn.org
Analysis: What's ahead after Florida's primary election?
Floridians voted in the state’s primary election Tuesday, including the nomination of Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist. WMFE’s Brendan Byrne spoke with Dick Batchelor, former state lawmaker and Democratic analyst and Chris Carmody, Republican strategist and shareholder at Grey-Robinson about the results and what’s ahead for the general election in November.
Almost Every Sheriff in Florida Backs Ashley Moody for Attorney General Over Aramis Ayala
With the primaries now over, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody announced on Thursday that 64 of the 66 elected sheriffs in the state are backing her over former Orange County State Attorney Aramis Ayala. Moody did not face any opposition in the Republican primary on Tuesday, while Ayala scored a...
Orange and Volusia counties to recount primary votes Friday
Election officials in two local counties are going to pull the ballots and count again. Four local races are going through a recount Friday because the results were so close. The recounts are happening in Orange and Volusia counties because of races where neither candidate got above the 50% needed to secure a win.
MSNBC
Voter fraud at a Florida GOP stronghold leads to a light sentence (again)
To the extent that the United States has a retirement community known to national audiences, it’s probably The Villages in central Florida. As regular readers probably recall, it’s also earned a reputation as a far-right Republican stronghold. A couple of years ago, for example, when Donald Trump promoted...
wlrn.org
Crist, Demings and other Dems celebrate wins, work to unite party
Charlie Crist and Nikki Fried sat next to each other, with an empty chair in between, during a Thursday night rally at a Broward County golf club. The event was designed to project party unity following Tuesday's primary elections, during which Crist trounced Fried in the bid for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination.
Florida Primary Results: Governor, Senate, And Attorney General
The Rubio for Senate campaign released the following statement after Val Demings officially became the Democratic nominee: “Marco Rubio has consistently delivered huge wins for Florida families, working across the aisle to improve the lives of people throughout the state. Meanwhile, Pelosi Puppet Val Demings
WESH
Florida primary election candidates being asked to pick up campaign signs
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — It’s time to say goodbye to the campaign signs posted across Central Florida. Now that the primary has ended, candidates and their supporters have 30 days to pick up what they’ve posted. That's according to state code. Over in the city of Kissimmee,...
Recount ordered for some close primary races in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A recount has been ordered for some neck-and-neck races from Tuesday’s Florida primary in Volusia County, according to the Supervisor of Elections office. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The Volusia County Canvassing Board officially acted on the results of Tuesday’s primary....
Gov. DeSantis denounces Biden’s ‘very unfair’ student loan relief package
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis denounced President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program Thursday, labeling it unconstitutional and unfair to Americans who didn’t amass significant education debt. He also argued it would feed inflation. “It’s very unfair, you know, to have a truck driver have to pay back a loan for somebody that got, like, a PhD […] The post Gov. DeSantis denounces Biden’s ‘very unfair’ student loan relief package appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Four Florida State House Members Lose Seats
Four state House members will not return to the Legislature after losing in Tuesday’s primary elections, while another representative is poised to head to the Senate. Democratic House members Travaris McCurdy and Daisy Morales of Orlando and James Bush of Miami were ousted. Meanwhile,
What Charlie Crist’s primary victory means for Florida | Editorial
Democrats in Florida spoke with exceptional clarity on Tuesday. They are fed up with losing close statewide elections to Republican extremists, and they realize that only Charlie Crist can stop Ron DeSantis’ one-man reign of authoritarianism and intolerance. Crist trounced Democratic rival Nikki Fried by 25 points, a result that surprised even him. “It blew me away,” Crist told the Sun ...
floridapolitics.com
Poll: Aramis Ayala holds lead in Attorney General race but many voters remain uncommitted
Jim Lewis and Daniel Uhlfelder aren't far behind. Former Orange County State Attorney Aramis Ayala holds the edge in the Democratic Primary for Attorney General. But plenty of voters remain undecided heading into the Democratic Primary, according to St. Pete Polls. A final survey conducted for Florida Politics shows that...
MSNBC
He drove Uber while campaigning for Congress in Florida, and he just won primary
Florida Democrat Maxwell Frost won the state's 10th congressional district primary this week, and he joins Morning Joe to discuss his campaign and message. Frost also discusses driving Uber while campaigning as a means of supporting himself. If elected, he would be the first Generation-Z member of Congress.Aug. 25, 2022.
fiscalrangers.com
Laura Loomer "loses" in vote counts, but refuses to concede due to fluctuations in vote counts
Yesterday, Aug. 23rd, was primary voting day in Lake County and the rest of Congressional District 11. Laura Loomer was beating incumbent Dan Webster until the very last hours of the election period with his totals rose strangely. Thus she said she will not concede until an investigation of vote counts is concluded. See the chart below.
fox35orlando.com
Turn your Florida Primary election signs into 'Fuelcubes': Here's how
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Primaries are over and you probably still see a bunch of signs in your yard or lining the streets. Instead of tossing them in the garbage, Winter Park, Orange County, and Orlando want you to recycle them so they can be turned into an alternative energy source.
mynews13.com
DOJ: 5 Florida 'B Squad' members arrested in connection with Jan. 6 Capitol riots
Five Florida men — and "self-styled militia members" — have been arrested in connection with the Jan. 6, 2020, attack on the U.S. Capitol, the Department of Justice announced Wednesday. What You Need To Know. Five Florida residents were arrested Wednesday and charged in connection with the Jan....
‘The Future We Deserve’: This Florida Gen Z Candidate Thinks He Can Chart a New Path For the Youth
If he wins Rep. Val Demings’s open seat, this blunt-talking activist would be the first Gen Zer and the only Afro-Cuban in Congress.
arizonasuntimes.com
State Prohibits Florida Retirement System from Investing in Funds That Prioritize ESG
Gov. Ron DeSantis and the trustees of the State Board of Administration, CFO Jimmy Patronis and Attorney General Ashley Moody passed a resolution Tuesday updating the state’s investment and proxy voting policies for its retirement system and pension plan. The resolution prohibits state fund managers from investing state money in funds that comply with the ideological agenda of environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG). The resolution also calls for an internal review of the state’s governance policies over the voting practices of the Florida Retirement System Defined Benefit Pension Plan.
Roll Call Online
Who won the key races in Florida, New York and Oklahoma
Voters in three states picked nominees and filled open seats Tuesday for House and Senate seats that will help decide which party controls the agenda in Congress starting next year. Here are some highlights of the contests. Florida. Cherfilus-McCormick wins rematch: Democratic Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick won a rematch with former...
