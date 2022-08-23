ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
wlrn.org

Tight congressional races and school boards shaken up after Florida primaries

Florida’s primaries were held Tuesday, with a focus on education this time around. Governor DeSantis endorsed 30 school board candidates throughout Florida, and they did well. In Miami-Dade, Monica Colucci and Roberto Alonso won their elections for the school board, championing what the governor calls the “DeSantis Education Agenda.”
FLORIDA STATE
wlrn.org

Analysis: What's ahead after Florida's primary election?

Floridians voted in the state’s primary election Tuesday, including the nomination of Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist. WMFE’s Brendan Byrne spoke with Dick Batchelor, former state lawmaker and Democratic analyst and Chris Carmody, Republican strategist and shareholder at Grey-Robinson about the results and what’s ahead for the general election in November.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orange County, FL
Elections
County
Orange County, FL
Local
Florida Elections
State
Florida State
Orange County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
wlrn.org

Crist, Demings and other Dems celebrate wins, work to unite party

Charlie Crist and Nikki Fried sat next to each other, with an empty chair in between, during a Thursday night rally at a Broward County golf club. The event was designed to project party unity following Tuesday's primary elections, during which Crist trounced Fried in the bid for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley Moody
Florida Phoenix

Gov. DeSantis denounces Biden’s ‘very unfair’ student loan relief package

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis denounced President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program Thursday, labeling it unconstitutional and unfair to Americans who didn’t amass significant education debt. He also argued it would feed inflation. “It’s very unfair, you know, to have a truck driver have to pay back a loan for somebody that got, like, a PhD […] The post Gov. DeSantis denounces Biden’s ‘very unfair’ student loan relief package appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

Four Florida State House Members Lose Seats

  Four state House members will not return to the Legislature after losing in Tuesday’s primary elections, while another representative is poised to head to the Senate. Democratic House members Travaris McCurdy and Daisy Morales of Orlando and James Bush of Miami were ousted. Meanwhile,
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

What Charlie Crist’s primary victory means for Florida | Editorial

Democrats in Florida spoke with exceptional clarity on Tuesday. They are fed up with losing close statewide elections to Republican extremists, and they realize that only Charlie Crist can stop Ron DeSantis’ one-man reign of authoritarianism and intolerance. Crist trounced Democratic rival Nikki Fried by 25 points, a result that surprised even him. “It blew me away,” Crist told the Sun ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Attorney General#Democratic Voters#Election Local#Criminal Defense Attorney
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
arizonasuntimes.com

State Prohibits Florida Retirement System from Investing in Funds That Prioritize ESG

Gov. Ron DeSantis and the trustees of the State Board of Administration, CFO Jimmy Patronis and Attorney General Ashley Moody passed a resolution Tuesday updating the state’s investment and proxy voting policies for its retirement system and pension plan. The resolution prohibits state fund managers from investing state money in funds that comply with the ideological agenda of environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG). The resolution also calls for an internal review of the state’s governance policies over the voting practices of the Florida Retirement System Defined Benefit Pension Plan.
FLORIDA STATE
Roll Call Online

Who won the key races in Florida, New York and Oklahoma

Voters in three states picked nominees and filled open seats Tuesday for House and Senate seats that will help decide which party controls the agenda in Congress starting next year. Here are some highlights of the contests. Florida. Cherfilus-McCormick wins rematch: Democratic Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick won a rematch with former...
FLORIDA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy