Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Make sure you can vote in Louisiana fall elections featuring Congress, mayors

Louisiana has a blockbuster lineup of fall elections, and Republican Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin said it's particularly important this year for established voters and those who want to cast ballots to check their registration or beat the deadline to register because many district boundaries changed with the state's new redistricting maps.
Farewell to Fala, the latest lost village of south Louisiana

The winds were strengthening. Hurricane Ida was churning toward the coast. And deep in the wetlands of southeast Louisiana, one day before his ancestral fishing village would be destroyed, Rodney Verdin was lashing his shrimp boat to the mighty live oak down the bayou just as his family always has.
Here's what Biden's student loan relief plan means for Louisiana borrowers

Hundreds of thousands of Louisiana borrowers are eligible to have a portion of their student loan debt wiped out under a plan announced Wednesday by President Joe Biden. Biden’s plan will cancel up to $10,000 in student debt for most borrowers and up to $20,000 for those who received Pell Grants, which are awarded to students who have shown exceptional financial need.
