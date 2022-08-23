Read full article on original website
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Make sure you can vote in Louisiana fall elections featuring Congress, mayors
Louisiana has a blockbuster lineup of fall elections, and Republican Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin said it's particularly important this year for established voters and those who want to cast ballots to check their registration or beat the deadline to register because many district boundaries changed with the state's new redistricting maps.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Farewell to Fala, the latest lost village of south Louisiana
The winds were strengthening. Hurricane Ida was churning toward the coast. And deep in the wetlands of southeast Louisiana, one day before his ancestral fishing village would be destroyed, Rodney Verdin was lashing his shrimp boat to the mighty live oak down the bayou just as his family always has.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Louisiana wages went up from early 2021, but inflation made the increase nonexistent
The average weekly wage for Louisiana workers rose 8.6% from the first quarter of 2021 through the first quarter of 2022, according to newly released data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, but workers also experienced one of the worst 12-month periods for inflation over that same span. Louisiana...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Here's what Biden's student loan relief plan means for Louisiana borrowers
Hundreds of thousands of Louisiana borrowers are eligible to have a portion of their student loan debt wiped out under a plan announced Wednesday by President Joe Biden. Biden’s plan will cancel up to $10,000 in student debt for most borrowers and up to $20,000 for those who received Pell Grants, which are awarded to students who have shown exceptional financial need.
