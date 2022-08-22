ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

InvestorPlace

3 High-Growth Stocks With Multibagger Potential by 2025

The search for multibagger high-growth stocks is still on, despite what has been a rough year for this grouping in 2022. Indeed, investors have gravitated toward value, rotating out of higher-growth equities at a rapid clip. This rotation appears to still be underway, with many companies in the higher-valuation camp...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

3 Hot Growth Stocks Poised to Triple by 2027

Growth stocks have paid the biggest price amid the 2022 bear market. In actuality, many of these names topped out in early 2021, with the bear market wearing on for more than 18 months now. That has investors wondering if any of these hot growth stocks can bounce back. I...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Celanese Corporation
NASDAQ

Is Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Helix Energy (HLX) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

7 Long-Term Stocks to Buy Before the Bull Market Returns

Add greater depth to your portfolio by considering this list of long-term stocks to buy before the bull market returns. QuantumScape (QS): Solid-state batteries are the future of EV battery tech and QS is in the ascendency. Shopify (SHOP): Resilient business model and robust financial flexibility to continue improving its...
STOCKS
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Caterpillar's Revenue Miss Sends Dow Down 402 Points

Stocks struggled to get off the ground on Tuesday amid concerns that a visit to Taiwan by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will raise political tensions between Washington and Beijing. This marks the first visit by a House speaker to Taiwan since 1997 – and sparked warnings by China of retaliatory measures. It claims the self-ruled island as part of its territory.
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Is Trending Stock Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) a Buy Now?

Lumen (LUMN) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Shares of this metal forging and stampings have returned -0.6% over the past month versus the...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

These 4 Measures Indicate That ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NASDAQ

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (FRLN) Could Find Support Soon, Here's Why You Should Buy the Stock Now

Shares of Freeline Therapeutics Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (FRLN) have been struggling lately and have lost 7% over the past week. However, a hammer chart pattern was formed in its last trading session, which could mean that the stock found support with bulls being able to counteract the bears. So, it could witness a trend reversal down the road.
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Is Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Considering these trends, value investing...
MARKETS
NASDAQ

Dollar General (DG) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Dollar General (DG) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.98 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.93 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.69 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 1.71%. A quarter...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NASDAQ

BRP Inc. (DOOO) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?

The market expects BRP Inc. (DOOO) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended July 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Dollar Tree Inc. Q2 Income Rises, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates. The company's earnings totaled $359.9 million, or $1.60 per share. This compares with $282.4M, or $1.23 per share, in last year's second quarter. Analysts...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NASDAQ

III vs. ACN: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

Investors interested in stocks from the Consulting Services sector have probably already heard of Information Services Group (III) and Accenture (ACN). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look. We have found that the best way to...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Hain Celestial (HAIN) Q4 Earnings Miss Mark, Sales Rise Y/Y

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. HAIN posted soft fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein both sales and earnings lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line also fell year over year. Management cited that the fiscal fourth quarter witnessed unprecedented volatility and several challenges, mainly in Europe. Shares of this manufacturer,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NASDAQ

Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates

Shoe Carnival (SCVL) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.04 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.06 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.54 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -1.89%. A quarter...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NASDAQ

Ichor Holdings Ltd Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for ICHR

In trading on Thursday, shares of Ichor Holdings Ltd (Symbol: ICHR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $35.65, changing hands as high as $36.03 per share. Ichor Holdings Ltd shares are currently trading up about 4.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ICHR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
STOCKS

