Read full article on original website
Related
3 Top Dividend Stocks With 9% to 15% Dividend Increases in 2022
The best dividend stocks to consider buying now include those of two leading utilities and one of a maker of popular candies and snack foods.
InvestorPlace
3 High-Growth Stocks With Multibagger Potential by 2025
The search for multibagger high-growth stocks is still on, despite what has been a rough year for this grouping in 2022. Indeed, investors have gravitated toward value, rotating out of higher-growth equities at a rapid clip. This rotation appears to still be underway, with many companies in the higher-valuation camp...
InvestorPlace
3 Hot Growth Stocks Poised to Triple by 2027
Growth stocks have paid the biggest price amid the 2022 bear market. In actuality, many of these names topped out in early 2021, with the bear market wearing on for more than 18 months now. That has investors wondering if any of these hot growth stocks can bounce back. I...
NASDAQ
Recent Price Trend in NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) is Your Friend, Here's Why
Most of us have heard the dictum "the trend is your friend." And this is undeniably the key to success when it comes to short-term investing or trading. But it isn't easy to ensure the sustainability of a trend and profit from it. Often, the direction of a stock's price...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NASDAQ
Is Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?
The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Helix Energy (HLX) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
InvestorPlace
7 Long-Term Stocks to Buy Before the Bull Market Returns
Add greater depth to your portfolio by considering this list of long-term stocks to buy before the bull market returns. QuantumScape (QS): Solid-state batteries are the future of EV battery tech and QS is in the ascendency. Shopify (SHOP): Resilient business model and robust financial flexibility to continue improving its...
Stock Market Today: Caterpillar's Revenue Miss Sends Dow Down 402 Points
Stocks struggled to get off the ground on Tuesday amid concerns that a visit to Taiwan by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will raise political tensions between Washington and Beijing. This marks the first visit by a House speaker to Taiwan since 1997 – and sparked warnings by China of retaliatory measures. It claims the self-ruled island as part of its territory.
2 Great Dividend Stocks You Can Buy for Less Than $50
These income-generating giants are a bargain at these prices.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NASDAQ
Is Trending Stock Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) a Buy Now?
Lumen (LUMN) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Shares of this metal forging and stampings have returned -0.6% over the past month versus the...
NASDAQ
These 4 Measures Indicate That ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well
Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?
NASDAQ
Freeline Therapeutics Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (FRLN) Could Find Support Soon, Here's Why You Should Buy the Stock Now
Shares of Freeline Therapeutics Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (FRLN) have been struggling lately and have lost 7% over the past week. However, a hammer chart pattern was formed in its last trading session, which could mean that the stock found support with bulls being able to counteract the bears. So, it could witness a trend reversal down the road.
NASDAQ
Is Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) a Great Value Stock Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Considering these trends, value investing...
NASDAQ
Dollar General (DG) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
Dollar General (DG) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.98 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.93 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.69 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 1.71%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
BRP Inc. (DOOO) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
The market expects BRP Inc. (DOOO) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended July 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
NASDAQ
Dollar Tree Inc. Q2 Income Rises, Beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates. The company's earnings totaled $359.9 million, or $1.60 per share. This compares with $282.4M, or $1.23 per share, in last year's second quarter. Analysts...
NASDAQ
Is Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Automatic Data Processing (ADP) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Automatic Data Processing is a member of...
NASDAQ
III vs. ACN: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
Investors interested in stocks from the Consulting Services sector have probably already heard of Information Services Group (III) and Accenture (ACN). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look. We have found that the best way to...
NASDAQ
Hain Celestial (HAIN) Q4 Earnings Miss Mark, Sales Rise Y/Y
The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. HAIN posted soft fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein both sales and earnings lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line also fell year over year. Management cited that the fiscal fourth quarter witnessed unprecedented volatility and several challenges, mainly in Europe. Shares of this manufacturer,...
NASDAQ
Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
Shoe Carnival (SCVL) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.04 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.06 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.54 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -1.89%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
Ichor Holdings Ltd Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for ICHR
In trading on Thursday, shares of Ichor Holdings Ltd (Symbol: ICHR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $35.65, changing hands as high as $36.03 per share. Ichor Holdings Ltd shares are currently trading up about 4.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ICHR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Comments / 0