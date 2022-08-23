Read full article on original website
Related
Gilmer Mirror
Walking Among the Flowers 👠 🌸
“Give a girl the right shoes, and she can conquer the world.”. Projects like the “Botanical Footwear” collage by the Women’s Art Force at Winnsboro Center for the Arts remind us of how important collaboration is and how great things can happen when teams pull together. In...
Gilmer Mirror
Upshur 4-H Fundraisers
Are you interested in supporting Upshur Co 4-H member activities? We have the best mums coming soon! And this year… We are also ordering Poinsettias and Rosemary Christmas Tree Scones! See the attached flyers for more info. Customers pick up their own mums at the Yamboree Livestock grounds in...
Gilmer Mirror
Texas Heritage National Bank awards 7th Presidential Scholarship
Above Left to Right: THNB Executive Vice President–Brenda Howard, President—Russell Alexander, Skylar Fondren and Chairman of the Board–John A. Bryan Sr. Skylar Reese Fondren of Avinger has become the 2022-23 Texas Heritage National Bank (THNB) Scholar of NTCC. The $3,000 scholarship provided by the bank goes this year to the top Presidential Scholar of the NTCC Honors Program. Fondren will inherit this prestigious designation from other previous vanguard students of NTCC. The scholarship has paved the way for impressive transfer scholarships down the line, to Rice, The University of Texas at Austin, Texas State, North Texas State, and Grand Canyon University.
Gilmer Mirror
NTCC Board of Trustees honors Frankie King, holds August meeting
The Northeast Texas Community College Board of Trustees met for a public hearing and its regular August Meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 23. A reception was held before the meeting to honor Frankie King, who retired from the board in May. King, of Camp County, served from 2019-2022 in Place One. King was presented with a plaque commemorating his service.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gilmer Mirror
Gilmer @ Chapel Hill Game Info & Notes 8-26-2022
Mascot: Bulldogs Colors: Blue & Gold District: 9-4A DI Enrollment: 1,066 Head Coach: Jeff Riordan (4th season, 21-17 at Chapel Hill; 87-35 overall) Offensive Formation: Multiple Spread. Defensive Formation: Multiple. 2021 Season Summary. Record: 11-4, 3-3 in District; 4A D-I Semifinalists. Returning Lettermen: 26. Returning Off. Starters: 10. Returning Def....
Comments / 0