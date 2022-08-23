Above Left to Right: THNB Executive Vice President–Brenda Howard, President—Russell Alexander, Skylar Fondren and Chairman of the Board–John A. Bryan Sr. Skylar Reese Fondren of Avinger has become the 2022-23 Texas Heritage National Bank (THNB) Scholar of NTCC. The $3,000 scholarship provided by the bank goes this year to the top Presidential Scholar of the NTCC Honors Program. Fondren will inherit this prestigious designation from other previous vanguard students of NTCC. The scholarship has paved the way for impressive transfer scholarships down the line, to Rice, The University of Texas at Austin, Texas State, North Texas State, and Grand Canyon University.

AVINGER, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO