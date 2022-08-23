ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA

savannahceo.com

Georgia Farmers Stepping in to Mentor the Next Generation

The average Georgia farmer is almost 60 years old. That’s according to the latest Agriculture Census. Now some Georgia farmers say they’re willing to mentor the next generation. Adam McLendon said if you are a parent, farmers like him are willing to invest in your child’s future. Reaching...
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia's Absentee Ballot Request Window Now Open

Georgia voters choosing to vote by mail for the November election may now submit applications for absentee ballots online, by email, mail, fax, or in person up until October 28th. In order to avoid any potential delays, voters are encouraged to submit their requests for ballots as soon as possible. Applications should be submitted to your local county elections office.
GEORGIA STATE

