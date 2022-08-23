Read full article on original website
The Real Cost of Owning an Electric Car
The Nissan Leaf was the first mass-market electric car sold in the United States. Yes, there were EVs available before the Leaf (General Motors' EV1 and Tesla's Roadster are two well-known examples), but it was Nissan that tried to thread the needle of zero-emission mobility with a cost of entry low enough to sell tens of thousands—as opposed to a few hundred or thousand—of EVs to interested customers.
2 Reasons Why Electric Cars Burn Through Tires Faster Than Gas-Powered Vehicles
Here's a look at the two main reasons why tires for electric vehicles (EVs) burn out faster than tires made for ICE cars and require tougher materials. The post 2 Reasons Why Electric Cars Burn Through Tires Faster Than Gas-Powered Vehicles appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
A 17-year-old engineer's magnet-free motor prototype could make electric vehicles more sustainable
His new prototype had 39 percent greater torque over a traditional motor.
Meet ‘Flying Tiger,’ Volkswagen’s New 4-Passenger, Fully Autonomous Flying Taxi
Click here to read the full article. Volkswagen has decided to switch gears and start building flying taxis. VW China unveiled a new eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) last week with some quite impressive performance specs. The Vertical Mobility project, or V.MO. for short, is a fully autonomous electric aircraft that could eventually carry four passengers and their luggage up to 120 miles (200 km) without a pilot, according to VW. The first prototype, which was created in partnership with UK design firm Tangerine and Chinese aviation manufacturer Sunward, has been nicknamed Flying Tiger due to its distinctive black-and-gold livery. Fittingly,...
Chevy or Ford lover? See which of their gas models are now going all-electric
Are you a fan of American-made cars like Ford and Chevy? Then you will love the electric models these automakers plan on releasing in the next few years. It doesn’t get much more American made than a Chevy or Ford. On July 23, 1903, Henry Ford sold the first Ford Model A, sparking the US auto industry. Chevy was founded shortly after in November 1911, with its first classic model cars rolling out in 1912.
Best Electric SUVs for 2022
American car consumers' love affair with the SUV remains strong, which is why it makes sense that automakers looking to attract customers to electric vehicles are bringing battery-electric and hydrogen fuel-cell electric to this segment of the industry. Like their electric car kin, these electric SUVs are—for the most part—no longer the penalty boxes of EVs of yore. Almost every one of the vehicles covered in this list manages more than 200 miles of EPA-rated range on a full charge. Even better, these EVs are relatively affordable. Looking to spend even more money? Well, that's what luxury electric SUVs are for. This list, however, covers the electric SUVs available for 2022 from today's mainstream automotive brands.
What vehicles are being recalled in August 2022? Jeep, Toyota, BMW, Ford among car recalls
U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued recalls for the week of July 28 through Aug. 4, including vehicles from Jeep, Toyota.
Aston Martin Valhalla plug-in hybrid to shape future EVs
Executives said that the 937-horsepower Valhalla supercar exhibited at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance on Sunday showcases lessons in driver engagement, visual effects and sound that could surface in its first EV in 2025. “If we get that performance hybrid recipe right, it’s something we could see elsewhere later...
Will the 2023 Ford Maverick Hybrid Get AWD?
As a compact pickup truck, the Ford Maverick is pretty popular. Can you get a 2023 hybrid model with all-wheel drive? The post Will the 2023 Ford Maverick Hybrid Get AWD? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
4 Advantages of Buying a 2022 Infiniti QX60 Over an Acura MDX
The 2022 Infiniti QX60 compares well with the 2022 Acura MDX. Here are a few reasons that the Infiniti could be the better choice. The post 4 Advantages of Buying a 2022 Infiniti QX60 Over an Acura MDX appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Meyers Manx 2.0 EV Designer Talks Dune Buggies and More
When Bruce and Winnie Meyers sold Meyers Manx to Phillip Sarofim and designer Freeman Thomas in 2020, the transaction left many questioning what the new owners would do with the company known for its dune buggy kit car based on a 60-year-old Volkswagen platform. Sure, they could keep knocking out bright little fiberglass bodies based on Bruce’s brilliant original design, but Sarofim and Thomas don't seem like guys who want to run a small-scale nostalgia business.
