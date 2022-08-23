American car consumers' love affair with the SUV remains strong, which is why it makes sense that automakers looking to attract customers to electric vehicles are bringing battery-electric and hydrogen fuel-cell electric to this segment of the industry. Like their electric car kin, these electric SUVs are—for the most part—no longer the penalty boxes of EVs of yore. Almost every one of the vehicles covered in this list manages more than 200 miles of EPA-rated range on a full charge. Even better, these EVs are relatively affordable. Looking to spend even more money? Well, that's what luxury electric SUVs are for. This list, however, covers the electric SUVs available for 2022 from today's mainstream automotive brands.

