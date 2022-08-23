ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Comments / 0

Related
CAR AND DRIVER

The Real Cost of Owning an Electric Car

The Nissan Leaf was the first mass-market electric car sold in the United States. Yes, there were EVs available before the Leaf (General Motors' EV1 and Tesla's Roadster are two well-known examples), but it was Nissan that tried to thread the needle of zero-emission mobility with a cost of entry low enough to sell tens of thousands—as opposed to a few hundred or thousand—of EVs to interested customers.
CARS
Robb Report

Meet ‘Flying Tiger,’ Volkswagen’s New 4-Passenger, Fully Autonomous Flying Taxi

Click here to read the full article. Volkswagen has decided to switch gears and start building flying taxis. VW China unveiled a new eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) last week with some quite impressive performance specs. The Vertical Mobility project, or V.MO. for short, is a fully autonomous electric aircraft that could eventually carry four passengers and their luggage up to 120 miles (200 km) without a pilot, according to VW.   The first prototype, which was created in partnership with UK design firm Tangerine and Chinese aviation manufacturer Sunward, has been nicknamed Flying Tiger due to its distinctive black-and-gold livery. Fittingly,...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tires#Electric Cars#Tire Tread#Systems Engineering#Ev
electrek.co

Chevy or Ford lover? See which of their gas models are now going all-electric

Are you a fan of American-made cars like Ford and Chevy? Then you will love the electric models these automakers plan on releasing in the next few years. It doesn’t get much more American made than a Chevy or Ford. On July 23, 1903, Henry Ford sold the first Ford Model A, sparking the US auto industry. Chevy was founded shortly after in November 1911, with its first classic model cars rolling out in 1912.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

Best Electric SUVs for 2022

American car consumers' love affair with the SUV remains strong, which is why it makes sense that automakers looking to attract customers to electric vehicles are bringing battery-electric and hydrogen fuel-cell electric to this segment of the industry. Like their electric car kin, these electric SUVs are—for the most part—no longer the penalty boxes of EVs of yore. Almost every one of the vehicles covered in this list manages more than 200 miles of EPA-rated range on a full charge. Even better, these EVs are relatively affordable. Looking to spend even more money? Well, that's what luxury electric SUVs are for. This list, however, covers the electric SUVs available for 2022 from today's mainstream automotive brands.
CARS
TechCrunch

Aston Martin Valhalla plug-in hybrid to shape future EVs

Executives said that the 937-horsepower Valhalla supercar exhibited at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance on Sunday showcases lessons in driver engagement, visual effects and sound that could surface in its first EV in 2025. “If we get that performance hybrid recipe right, it’s something we could see elsewhere later...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Cars
CAR AND DRIVER

Meyers Manx 2.0 EV Designer Talks Dune Buggies and More

When Bruce and Winnie Meyers sold Meyers Manx to Phillip Sarofim and designer Freeman Thomas in 2020, the transaction left many questioning what the new owners would do with the company known for its dune buggy kit car based on a 60-year-old Volkswagen platform. Sure, they could keep knocking out bright little fiberglass bodies based on Bruce’s brilliant original design, but Sarofim and Thomas don't seem like guys who want to run a small-scale nostalgia business.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy