ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesboro, GA

Georgia Southern's Business Innovation Group Partners with Local Entrepreneur, Alumnus Garrett Clark as ‘Community Catalyst’

By Staff Report
savannahceo.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
savannahceo.com

United Way of the Coastal Empire and Creative Coast Partner for Investor Readiness for Nonprofits Program

United Way of the Coastal Empire is proud to announce the second annual Investor Readiness for Nonprofits Program scheduled to begin in mid-September. In partnership with Creative Coast, this executive leadership development program is designed to effectively teach nonprofit leaders how to engage investors, donors, and philanthropic organizations. Additionally, the six-week course teaches valuable skills including discovering investors, communicating the ‘story’ of an organization, and targeting messages for different demographics.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
savannahceo.com

Savannah Technical College Now Offers Light-duty Diesel Engine Training

Savannah Technical College started offering light-duty diesel engine training in Fall 2022. This new technical certificate of credit (TCC) is available as a short-term training option in the Automotive Technology program, which is offered at the College’s Savannah and Hinesville campuses. The College purchased a 2022 Ram 2500 Big Horn Crew Cab 4x4 with a 6.7 Liter Cummins Turbo Diesel Engine to support this new light-duty engine training.
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Statesboro, GA
Business
City
Statesboro, GA
Local
Georgia Business
savannahceo.com

Securities & Charities Division Highlights Best Practices with State Law Enforcement

On Tuesday, the Secretary of State Securities and Charities Division led the Investment and Donor Fraud: Detect and Investigate Financial Exploitation seminar during the GBI’s Georgia Crime Information Center (GCIC) Training Symposium in Savannah. The Securities and Charities Division was selected due to the division’s ongoing collaboration with state and local law enforcement agencies to protect Georgians from financial scams.
GEORGIA STATE
savannahceo.com

Savannah Sees Drop in July Unemployment Rate

Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Savannah recorded an unemployment rate of 2.7 percent in July, down four-tenths of a percent over the month. A year ago, the rate was 4 percent. "This summer, we have seen unemployment rates drop while job numbers have climbed," said Commissioner Mark...
SAVANNAH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy