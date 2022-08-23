United Way of the Coastal Empire is proud to announce the second annual Investor Readiness for Nonprofits Program scheduled to begin in mid-September. In partnership with Creative Coast, this executive leadership development program is designed to effectively teach nonprofit leaders how to engage investors, donors, and philanthropic organizations. Additionally, the six-week course teaches valuable skills including discovering investors, communicating the ‘story’ of an organization, and targeting messages for different demographics.

CHATHAM COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO