Savannah Technical College Now Offers Light-duty Diesel Engine Training
Savannah Technical College started offering light-duty diesel engine training in Fall 2022. This new technical certificate of credit (TCC) is available as a short-term training option in the Automotive Technology program, which is offered at the College’s Savannah and Hinesville campuses. The College purchased a 2022 Ram 2500 Big Horn Crew Cab 4x4 with a 6.7 Liter Cummins Turbo Diesel Engine to support this new light-duty engine training.
Savannah Sees Drop in July Unemployment Rate
Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Savannah recorded an unemployment rate of 2.7 percent in July, down four-tenths of a percent over the month. A year ago, the rate was 4 percent. "This summer, we have seen unemployment rates drop while job numbers have climbed," said Commissioner Mark...
Bethesda Academy Receives $10,000 Grant to Study Historic Campus Grounds and History, Linking Past to Present
Bethesda Academy, an independent private day school for boys and young men and the oldest child-care institution in the U.S., was awarded a $10,000 grant by the General Society of Colonial Wars for historical research and an archeological dig on the 650-acre Savannah campus. Founded as an orphanage by evangelist...
Securities & Charities Division Highlights Best Practices with State Law Enforcement
On Tuesday, the Secretary of State Securities and Charities Division led the Investment and Donor Fraud: Detect and Investigate Financial Exploitation seminar during the GBI’s Georgia Crime Information Center (GCIC) Training Symposium in Savannah. The Securities and Charities Division was selected due to the division’s ongoing collaboration with state and local law enforcement agencies to protect Georgians from financial scams.
Theresa Atkins on Georgia Tech-Savannah Learners and Leaders Series
Theresa Atkins is Director of Industry Strategic Partnerships at Georgia Tech-Savannah. She discusses their breakfast sessions and topics. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
United Way of the Coastal Empire and Creative Coast Partner for Investor Readiness for Nonprofits Program
United Way of the Coastal Empire is proud to announce the second annual Investor Readiness for Nonprofits Program scheduled to begin in mid-September. In partnership with Creative Coast, this executive leadership development program is designed to effectively teach nonprofit leaders how to engage investors, donors, and philanthropic organizations. Additionally, the six-week course teaches valuable skills including discovering investors, communicating the ‘story’ of an organization, and targeting messages for different demographics.
Read, Run, Rant Book Club on Sunday, August 28th at 7:30 a.m. with Leigh Ebberwein
Discussion of THE SAVANNAH GONDOLIER by Leigh Ebberwein at the August Read, Run & Rant Book Club Meeting. TIME: 7:30 a.m. members of the club meet to run, walk or be active for 30 minutes. At 8 a.m., everyone returns to Foxy Loxy and this is when the conversation begins.
