Entertainment

BBC

Olivia family ask 'who took our baby away from us?'

Olivia Pratt-Korbel was a "unique, chatty, nosey little girl who broke the mould when she was born", her family has said. The nine-year-old was shot as her mother struggled with two men at their home in Liverpool on Monday night. Paying tribute her family said: "Although her life was short,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Guide dog left squashed on Canada flights, owner says

A blind woman has criticised an airline after her dog was left "squashed" in a cramped space for two transatlantic flights. Chloe McBratney's labrador Emily was confined to a footwell on her flight from London to Canada and back. WestJet apologised, but said special arrangements were not made with the...
PETS
BBC

Killed for blasphemy: 'Like a spear pierced my heart'

Deborah Samuel was a 21-year-old Christian student in a college in northern Nigeria. A mob of classmates beat her to death after accusing her of blasphemy over a voice note she had shared on WhatsApp. Her mother and father told the BBC their lives have dramatically changed since her killing....
PUBLIC SAFETY
NME

Ed Sheeran announces intimate London Union Chapel charity gig

Ed Sheeran has announced an intimate one-off concert in London to raise funds for mental health support charity Shout. The ‘=’ singer-songwriter will perform at the 900-capacity Union Chapel in Islington on Tuesday, October 11 as part of the ‘Wellstock x For One Night Only’ event series.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Deliveroo driver murder: Man jailed for life for road-rage killing

A man has been jailed for life for murdering a Deliveroo moped rider who he stabbed to death in a road-rage attack in north London. Takieddine Boudhane, 30, died following the confrontation in Finsbury Park on 3 January 2020. Van driver Nathan Smith, 28, of Archway, denied murder but was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TechCrunch

Heroku announces plans to eliminate free plans, blaming ‘fraud and abuse’

In a blog post, Bob Wise, Heroku general manager and Salesforce EVP, blamed “abuse” on the demise of the free services, which span the free plans for Heroku Dynos and Heroku Postgres as well as the free plan for Heroku Data for Redis. “Our product, engineering, and security teams are spending an extraordinary amount of effort to manage fraud and abuse of the Heroku free product plans,” Wise said. “We will continue to provide low-cost solutions for compute and data resources.”
TECHNOLOGY
BBC

The National Wales news website faces closure

The National Wales news website is set to close after 18 months in business. Bosses had already shut the original print paper after eight months, to focus on its online content. The website's owner Newsquest, one of the largest news groups in Britain, confirmed that it is "consulting on the...
ECONOMY
BBC

Richard III: How things have changed since we dug up a king

The discovery of the medieval English king Richard III, who fought battle in vain in 1485, has become almost as memorable as the life of the man himself, with details such as his unlikely resting place - a car park - capturing the public imagination. A film has been made...
U.K.
BBC

Journalists at leading Scottish newspapers call off strike action

Journalists at multiple Scottish news titles have withdrawn plans to strike on Friday after talks resumed over a pay dispute. Staff at Reach, which includes the Daily Record and Sunday Mail, had been due to walk out on 26 August. But the strike by National Union of Journalists (NUJ) members...
ECONOMY
The Guardian

UK businesses: tell us about securing an energy contract

Businesses are struggling to secure energy contracts ahead of the October price cap rise. Some small businesses have reported suppliers refusing to renew their fixed-rate energy contracts, leaving them on unpredictable variable tariffs. We’d like to hear from small businesses about their experience of applying for a new energy contract...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Liverpool Edge Hill: Historic railway site gains heritage protection

What is said to be the cradle of railway travel has been earmarked as a nationally important archaeological site after a long campaign. The government recognition for Edge Hill Engine Station in Liverpool crowns 40 years of work by volunteers. Opening in 1830 as the first locomotive terminus, it was...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Angad Singh: India deports Emmy-nominated US journalist

The family of an American journalist of Indian-origin has alleged that he was deported to New York soon after he landed in Delhi on Wednesday night. Angad Singh, who produces documentaries for Vice News, was on a personal visit to India, his mother Gurmeet Kaur said. Mr Singh, who has...
INDIA
BBC

Felixstowe port disruption could escalate until Christmas says union

Disruption at the UK's largest container port could escalate until Christmas unless workers are given an improved pay offer, a union boss said. The general secretary of Unite, Sharon Graham, was addressing the picket line at the Port of Felixstowe on Wednesday. Her visit comes four days into an eight-day...
BUSINESS
Reuters

UK leadership candidate Sunak attacks COVID lockdown response

LONDON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Former finance minister Rishi Sunak, one of two candidates vying to be Britain's next premier, criticised the way outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson handled the COVID-19 pandemic, saying it had been a mistake to "empower" scientists and that the downsides of lockdowns were suppressed.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

Developer Visibility Focus Advances at SmartBear with Senior AI and Observability Hires

SOMERVILLE, Mass. & BATH, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 24, 2022-- SmartBear, a leading provider of software development and visibility tools, has hired world-class artificial intelligence (AI) leader Jim Wu as VP of AI and Data Science working in the SmartBear Innovation Labs and product management leader Anthony Bryce as VP of Product Management. Both are supporting the company’s strategy to provide critically-needed visibility for developers to manage quality outcomes across the entire software development lifecycle (SDLC) as the market shifts to modern developer-led practices. Jim previously served Nuance Communications for more than 14 years, most recently as VP, Corporate Research. Anthony served BMC Software for 12 years, most recently as Director of Product Management. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220824005142/en/ SmartBear adds world-class AI leader Jim Wu and industry expert Anthony Bryce to leadership team (Photo: Business Wire)
SOFTWARE

