Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Olivia family ask 'who took our baby away from us?'
Olivia Pratt-Korbel was a "unique, chatty, nosey little girl who broke the mould when she was born", her family has said. The nine-year-old was shot as her mother struggled with two men at their home in Liverpool on Monday night. Paying tribute her family said: "Although her life was short,...
BBC
Guide dog left squashed on Canada flights, owner says
A blind woman has criticised an airline after her dog was left "squashed" in a cramped space for two transatlantic flights. Chloe McBratney's labrador Emily was confined to a footwell on her flight from London to Canada and back. WestJet apologised, but said special arrangements were not made with the...
PETS・
BBC
Killed for blasphemy: 'Like a spear pierced my heart'
Deborah Samuel was a 21-year-old Christian student in a college in northern Nigeria. A mob of classmates beat her to death after accusing her of blasphemy over a voice note she had shared on WhatsApp. Her mother and father told the BBC their lives have dramatically changed since her killing....
NME
Ed Sheeran announces intimate London Union Chapel charity gig
Ed Sheeran has announced an intimate one-off concert in London to raise funds for mental health support charity Shout. The ‘=’ singer-songwriter will perform at the 900-capacity Union Chapel in Islington on Tuesday, October 11 as part of the ‘Wellstock x For One Night Only’ event series.
RELATED PEOPLE
BBC
Deliveroo driver murder: Man jailed for life for road-rage killing
A man has been jailed for life for murdering a Deliveroo moped rider who he stabbed to death in a road-rage attack in north London. Takieddine Boudhane, 30, died following the confrontation in Finsbury Park on 3 January 2020. Van driver Nathan Smith, 28, of Archway, denied murder but was...
Woman confronts Steve Barclay on NHS outside hospital
Interview with health secretary interrupted by woman who accuses him of ‘doing nothing’ about ambulance waits
TechCrunch
Heroku announces plans to eliminate free plans, blaming ‘fraud and abuse’
In a blog post, Bob Wise, Heroku general manager and Salesforce EVP, blamed “abuse” on the demise of the free services, which span the free plans for Heroku Dynos and Heroku Postgres as well as the free plan for Heroku Data for Redis. “Our product, engineering, and security teams are spending an extraordinary amount of effort to manage fraud and abuse of the Heroku free product plans,” Wise said. “We will continue to provide low-cost solutions for compute and data resources.”
BBC
The National Wales news website faces closure
The National Wales news website is set to close after 18 months in business. Bosses had already shut the original print paper after eight months, to focus on its online content. The website's owner Newsquest, one of the largest news groups in Britain, confirmed that it is "consulting on the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Richard III: How things have changed since we dug up a king
The discovery of the medieval English king Richard III, who fought battle in vain in 1485, has become almost as memorable as the life of the man himself, with details such as his unlikely resting place - a car park - capturing the public imagination. A film has been made...
U.K.・
Energy cap leap looks to be moment when UK recession fears turn into reality
Rocketing gas and electricity prices may usher in some benefits – but none will have much impact this winter
BBC
Journalists at leading Scottish newspapers call off strike action
Journalists at multiple Scottish news titles have withdrawn plans to strike on Friday after talks resumed over a pay dispute. Staff at Reach, which includes the Daily Record and Sunday Mail, had been due to walk out on 26 August. But the strike by National Union of Journalists (NUJ) members...
UK businesses: tell us about securing an energy contract
Businesses are struggling to secure energy contracts ahead of the October price cap rise. Some small businesses have reported suppliers refusing to renew their fixed-rate energy contracts, leaving them on unpredictable variable tariffs. We’d like to hear from small businesses about their experience of applying for a new energy contract...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Liverpool Edge Hill: Historic railway site gains heritage protection
What is said to be the cradle of railway travel has been earmarked as a nationally important archaeological site after a long campaign. The government recognition for Edge Hill Engine Station in Liverpool crowns 40 years of work by volunteers. Opening in 1830 as the first locomotive terminus, it was...
BBC
Angad Singh: India deports Emmy-nominated US journalist
The family of an American journalist of Indian-origin has alleged that he was deported to New York soon after he landed in Delhi on Wednesday night. Angad Singh, who produces documentaries for Vice News, was on a personal visit to India, his mother Gurmeet Kaur said. Mr Singh, who has...
BBC
Felixstowe port disruption could escalate until Christmas says union
Disruption at the UK's largest container port could escalate until Christmas unless workers are given an improved pay offer, a union boss said. The general secretary of Unite, Sharon Graham, was addressing the picket line at the Port of Felixstowe on Wednesday. Her visit comes four days into an eight-day...
UK leadership candidate Sunak attacks COVID lockdown response
LONDON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Former finance minister Rishi Sunak, one of two candidates vying to be Britain's next premier, criticised the way outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson handled the COVID-19 pandemic, saying it had been a mistake to "empower" scientists and that the downsides of lockdowns were suppressed.
Developer Visibility Focus Advances at SmartBear with Senior AI and Observability Hires
SOMERVILLE, Mass. & BATH, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 24, 2022-- SmartBear, a leading provider of software development and visibility tools, has hired world-class artificial intelligence (AI) leader Jim Wu as VP of AI and Data Science working in the SmartBear Innovation Labs and product management leader Anthony Bryce as VP of Product Management. Both are supporting the company’s strategy to provide critically-needed visibility for developers to manage quality outcomes across the entire software development lifecycle (SDLC) as the market shifts to modern developer-led practices. Jim previously served Nuance Communications for more than 14 years, most recently as VP, Corporate Research. Anthony served BMC Software for 12 years, most recently as Director of Product Management. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220824005142/en/ SmartBear adds world-class AI leader Jim Wu and industry expert Anthony Bryce to leadership team (Photo: Business Wire)
Throwing the switch on Scotland’s largest offshore windfarm
A rare bright spot for the UK’s energy supply as Seagreen’s £3bn project begins generating power
The ECB’s review calls for change – now it’s over to the counties
The top-line of Andrew Strauss’s long-awaited high-performance review on the future of county cricket is no change – for the immediate future. But the underlying message is clear: change is on the way if – crucially – the counties vote for it. The 18 first-class counties...
UK's Micro Focus shares nearly double after Canada's OpenText agrees $6 billion takeover
Aug 26 (Reuters) - Shares of Micro Focus (MCRO.L) soared more than 90% on Friday after Canadian software company OpenText (OTEX.TO), agreed to buy the enterprise software maker in an all-cash deal valuing the British company at $6 billion including debt.
Comments / 1