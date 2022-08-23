SOMERVILLE, Mass. & BATH, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 24, 2022-- SmartBear, a leading provider of software development and visibility tools, has hired world-class artificial intelligence (AI) leader Jim Wu as VP of AI and Data Science working in the SmartBear Innovation Labs and product management leader Anthony Bryce as VP of Product Management. Both are supporting the company’s strategy to provide critically-needed visibility for developers to manage quality outcomes across the entire software development lifecycle (SDLC) as the market shifts to modern developer-led practices. Jim previously served Nuance Communications for more than 14 years, most recently as VP, Corporate Research. Anthony served BMC Software for 12 years, most recently as Director of Product Management. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220824005142/en/ SmartBear adds world-class AI leader Jim Wu and industry expert Anthony Bryce to leadership team (Photo: Business Wire)

