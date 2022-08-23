ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewes, DE

Cape Gazette

Rehoboth Beach to hold Piping Out Boardwalk parade Sept. 5

Rehoboth Beach’s historic tradition of Piping Out the Summer on Labor Day with a joyous musical parade on the Boardwalk is again being led by the Rehoboth Beach Historical Society and Museum. Revelers with musical instruments of any and all varieties are asked to gather on the Boardwalk at...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Nanticoke Indian powwow to include 9/11 tribute Sept. 11

The Nanticoke Indian Tribe’s 44th Annual Powwow is set for 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10 and 11, at Hudson Fields, 30045 Eagle Crest Road, Milton. Parking is free. Entrance fees are $10 for adults, $5 for ages 11-17, and free for children 10 and...
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Art by Anne Buck to adorn Milton Holiday House Tour book cover

The Women's Club of Milton announced it has selected Anne Buck’s watercolor, “Snow Day” for the cover of its 2022 Holiday House Tour book. Linda King, Holiday House Tour chair, said “We are honored to have Anne’s lovely winter-themed watercolor featured on our tour book cover and other publicity this year.”
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Coffee Rendezbrew celebrates ribbon cutting

The Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting Aug. 18 to celebrate Coffee Rendezbrew as a new member. Coffee Rendezbrew created four brews reminiscent of Sussex County beach towns: Bethany Beach - with bursts of sweet, creamy blueberry cobbler; Dewey Beach - bourbon and warm pecans; Lewes Beach - chocolate, caramel and sweet cream vanilla; and Rehoboth Beach - sweet cinnamon, pralines and warm pecans.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Delaware Celebration of Jazz donates $25K to Beebe oncology

Board members from the Delaware Celebration of Jazz, which produces the Rehoboth Beach Jazz Festival, recently presented Beebe Medical Foundation with $25,000 in proceeds from the 2021 event. The Delaware Celebration of Jazz team also hosted a jazz concert in Dover at Bally’s Dover Casino, which raised $5,000 for Beebe...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Save Our Lakes Alliance3 to host workshop Sept. 10

The coastal communities of Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, Henlopen Acres and North Shores are beloved because of their close proximity to the Atlantic Ocean, the Lewes-Rehoboth canal, and area lakes and bays. Yet these valued resources and other elements can threaten communities as the result of dangerous conditions created by climate change and sea level rise.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Addictive Tacos cuts ribbon in Rehoboth Beach

Rehoboth Beach Main Street recently hosted a ribbon cutting for Addictive Tacos at 33A Baltimore Ave., Rehoboth Beach. For details on the business, go to addictivetacos.com. Addictive Tacos ribbon-cutting attendees shown are (l-r) Jerry Filbin, Terry Kistler, Cindy Lovett, owner and chef Andrea Neal, Jill Dunham and Richard Byrne.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Brittingham Farms celebrates ribbon cutting in Millsboro

The Greater Millsboro Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony July 28 to celebrate and welcome new member Brittingham Farms. The family farm features fields of lavender and sunflowers, lavender-infused products, lambs and wool, along with farm produce. Visitors are welcome from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday to Saturday, at 22518 Phillips Hill Road, Millsboro.
MILLSBORO, DE
Cape Gazette

Grotto Pizza announces promotions at the beach

Jeff Gosnear, vice president of Rehoboth Beach-based Grotto Pizza, recently announced the promotion of Jen Bridges and Japayl Knight to general manager positions. Bridges is the new general manager of the Ocean City Boardwalk location in Maryland; Knight oversees the South Bethany location. “Jen and Japayl are hardworking team members...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Mary Jean Pfleger, devoted nurse

Mary Jean Pfleger, 74, of Ocean City, Md., passed away Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. She was born Aug. 7, 1948, in Philadelphia, Pa., to the late, Robert Jopling and Ruth Young Jopling. Jean worked as a nurse prior to her retirement. Mary Jean is preceded in death by her loving...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

Happy National Dog Day 2022!!

LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Genevieve “Jean” C. Hughes, Wilmington Trust retiree

Genevieve “Jean” C. Hughes, 87, of Harbeson, formerly of Chadds Ford, Pa., passed away Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at Atlantic Shores Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Millsboro. Jean was born in Philadelphia, Pa., July 19, 1935, daughter of the late Stanley Narkey and the late Genevieve (Seaman) Narkey....
HARBESON, DE
Cape Gazette

Ignite Fitness Kickboxing donates supplies to local schools

Ignite Fitness Kickboxing partnered with Spark After School Program to donate over 7,000 educational supplies to elementary schools in Kent County. The Ignite Fitness Kickboxing team was proud to support Academy of Dover, WB Simpson, Allen Frear, Fairview, North Dover and Booker T. Washington elementary schools. Ignite provides health/wellness coaching,...
KENT COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

The ghoulish side of Sussex County

My last column was devoted to the unique, quirky and odd side of Sussex County. Well, there is more. I could have saved this one for Halloween, but let's strike while the iron is hot. Haunted Sussex. Maggie's Bridge, located just outside the small village of Woodland, west of Seaford,...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Station on Kings to demo at Lewes farmers market Aug. 27

The Historic Lewes Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 27, at George H.P. Smith Park. Everyone’s favorite lunch spot, the Station on Kings, will demos at 10 a.m. Chef Marcus will prepare a delicious prosciutto and peach toast served on the Station’s house-made cranberry walnut bread.
LEWES, DE
starpublications.online

Beef and dumpling dinner

St. Stephen’s United Methodist Church will be having a beef and dumpling dinner on Sept. 11 at the VFW in Delmar. Drive thru carry out only from 12:30 until 4 p.m. The cost is $18 per dinner.
DELMAR, DE
PhillyBite

Five of the Best Seafood Restaurants in Delaware

DELAWARE - If you're looking for some of the best seafood restaurants in Delaware, you've come to the right place. Look no further if you're looking for a casual, family-friendly atmosphere and fresh, local fare. Here are five places to go for seafood that will leave you craving more. Meding's Seafood & Grill in Milford, Harry's Seafood and Grill in Wilmington, and The Reef Seafood & Steak in Wilmington.
WILMINGTON, DE
Cape Gazette

The Larry David of Sussex County

It's sometimes a juggling act to think up paintings and columns at the same time. I had a running list of ideas for awhile, and usually something will come up or happen to churn the windmills of my mind. I get my best ideas when I first wake up in the morning, after a night of my vivid dreams following a melatonin chew.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE

