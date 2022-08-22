Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Student Debt Relief: Inspired by NJBridget MulroyWashington, DC
36 Years Later, Black Teen Still Accused Of Hanging HimselfJeffery MacSilver Spring, MD
5 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Trump Supporter Who Took Private Jet To Capitol Riot Pleads GuiltyKevin AlexanderWashington, DC
This City in Virginia Was Just Named One of the Best in AmericaTravel Maven
Related
Hyattsville Teen Arrested for Police Officer Assault
Takoma Park Police say that they have arrested and charged a Hyattsville teen for first-degree assault, attempting to disarm a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, and theft under $100. On August 21st, at approximately 5:56 pm, Takoma Park Police responded to the 1300 block of University Blvd. (Walgreens) for the...
mocoshow.com
Three Arrested and Charged with Armed Robberies of Two AT&T Stores
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have arrested and charged, Jalonte Malik Cole, 27, Sammie David Smith, 28, and Rayvon Marquis Drayton, 25, for the Thursday, August 18, 2022, armed robbery of an AT&T store in the 12000 block of Rockville Pike in Rockville.
Police cruiser crashes, flips while responding to shooting in SE DC
WASHINGTON — A police cruiser flipped when it crashed while responding to a shooting between an officer and a suspect in Southeast D.C. Thursday night. According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the incident unfolded around 8:30 p.m. when 911 received multiple calls about a man with a gun walking around the 3600 block of 6th Street in Southeast D.C.
rockvillenights.com
Women attacked, one by gang of 5 men, in latest assaults at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
The summer's eighth and ninth assaults at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda this week targeted women, according to people familiar with the incidents. A 2nd-degree assault reported to Montgomery County police at the mall this past Sunday evening resulted in a female victim being transported to the hospital with serious injuries, including a concussion. On Tuesday night, August 23, 2022 at 8:02 PM, a mall worker called 911 after witnessing a group of five male teenagers or young men attacking a woman on the top level of a mall parking garage.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WJLA
Arrest warrant obtained for suspect of fatal shooting inside Mall at Prince George's
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — The Prince George’s County Police Department on Friday obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect wanted in a fatal shooting at a mall in the City of Hyattsville. earlier this month. This comes after 20-year-old Darrion Herring was found suffering from gunshot...
D.C. Police Arrest 21 Year-Old Suspect Threatening Victim With Gun
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police detectives have made an arrest after a...
alxnow.com
Woman robbed of personal items on W. Reed Avenue in Arlandria
A 29-year-old woman was robbed of personal items by an acquaintance in Arlandria last Wednesday (August 17). The incident occurred in the 100 block of W. Reed Avenue oat around 10 p.m. The area is near the busy intersection of Glebe Road an Mount Vernon Avenue. The victim was not...
WJLA
44-year-old man found dead inside apartment in Landover; police investigating as homicide
LANDOVER, Md. — A 44-year-old man was found dead inside of a Landover, Md. apartment Thursday afternoon following a call for a welfare check, Prince George's County Police Department said. PGPD officers were called to the 3200 block of 75th Avenue for a welfare check when they found, 44-year-old...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox5dc.com
Father, stepmother charged for death of 5-year-old in Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - A father and stepmother from Prince George's County have been charged in the death of their 5-year-old daughter, according to police. The child, Pradeline Delinois, was found unresponsive by Capitol Heights Police Department officers after they responded to the 5100 block of Cumberland Street on August 18.
fox5dc.com
Man stabbed, killed in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON - A man was stabbed and killed early Friday morning in Southeast D.C. Police say they responded to the 100 block of 56th Street around 1:20 a.m. where they found two men with stab wounds. Authorities say one of the men was pronounced dead at the scene. The second...
Waldorf woman charged with Attempted Murder following Domestic Dispute
Waldorf, MD- On August 20 at 3:26 a.m., officers responded to the 11600 block of Billingsley Road for the report of a domestic-related assault that occurred at a different location. When officers arrived, they spoke with a man who indicated the suspect, Dayana Garcia-Munoz, 24, of Waldorf, assaulted him at their house and then fired […]
fox5dc.com
Police exchange gunfire with suspect in Southeast
WASHINGTON - An officer and a suspect exchanged gunfire in Southeast Thursday evening after police were called to the area for a shooting. D.C. police responded to the 3600 block of 6th Street around 8:37 p.m. No victims were found at the scene, and police said one person is in custody.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Suspect Charged for Strong-Armed Robbery of Gaithersburg Ace Hardware Store
Gaithersburg, MD – A suspect has been identified and charged for a strong-armed robbery at an...
3 men found unconscious outside Hyattsville apartment complex, death investigation underway
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — A death investigation is underway in Hyattsville after three men were found unconscious outside of an apartment building late Wednesday night, according to police. Officers with the City of Hyattsville Police Department responded shortly before 11 p.m. to Queens Chapel Road, nearby Lancer Drive, after receiving...
1 dead, 1 critically hurt in Southeast DC stabbing
WASHINGTON — A man is dead and another is hospitalized with critical injuries following a stabbing in a Southeast D.C. home. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 100 block of 56th Street Southeast for a report of a stabbing around 1:20 a.m. on Friday. Once on scene they found one man dead on the scene, and another suffering injuries described as critical. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
NBC Washington
21-Year-Old Killed, 2 Injured in Shootings in DC's Chinatown
A 21-year-old man was killed late Thursday in the Chinatown area of Washington D.C., and less than three hours later, two people were injured in a separate shooting just a block south, police say. Officers heard what sounded like fireworks about 8:15 p.m. near Seventh and I streets NW and...
Repeat Offender Busted After Hardware Store Theft In Temple Hills, Police Say
A Temple Hills man has been charged in connection to the strong-armed robbery of a hardware store employee in Montgomery County, authorities say. Terry Claude Tompkins, 41, is accused of robbing the employee at the Ace Hardware store on the 800 block of Wayne Avenue around 4 p.m., Saturday, July 30, according to Montgomery County police.
fox5dc.com
Police search for driver in deadly hit-and-run crash in Prince George's County
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. - Police in Prince George's County are searching for a driver involved in a deadly crash that happened Wednesday morning in Upper Marlboro. According to Prince George's County Police, the crash happened around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday in 10000 block of Frank Tippet Road. Investigators say that the...
Female cyclist fatally struck in Bethesda
Officers responded to the 5200 Block or River Road for a female cyclist struck. According to police, the cyclist was struck by a flatbed truck.
7-month-old girl found safe and unharmed, police say
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — UPDATE: Montgomery County Police said in a tweet Wednesday morning that both Lyric Winter White and Ronald White, Jr. have been found. The baby is unharmed, according to police. Police in Montgomery County are searching for a missing infant and her father and are asking for...
Comments / 0