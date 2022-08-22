ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Takoma Park, MD

Source of the Spring

Hyattsville Teen Arrested for Police Officer Assault

Takoma Park Police say that they have arrested and charged a Hyattsville teen for first-degree assault, attempting to disarm a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, and theft under $100. On August 21st, at approximately 5:56 pm, Takoma Park Police responded to the 1300 block of University Blvd. (Walgreens) for the...
HYATTSVILLE, MD
WUSA9

Police cruiser crashes, flips while responding to shooting in SE DC

WASHINGTON — A police cruiser flipped when it crashed while responding to a shooting between an officer and a suspect in Southeast D.C. Thursday night. According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the incident unfolded around 8:30 p.m. when 911 received multiple calls about a man with a gun walking around the 3600 block of 6th Street in Southeast D.C.
WASHINGTON, DC
rockvillenights.com

Women attacked, one by gang of 5 men, in latest assaults at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda

The summer's eighth and ninth assaults at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda this week targeted women, according to people familiar with the incidents. A 2nd-degree assault reported to Montgomery County police at the mall this past Sunday evening resulted in a female victim being transported to the hospital with serious injuries, including a concussion. On Tuesday night, August 23, 2022 at 8:02 PM, a mall worker called 911 after witnessing a group of five male teenagers or young men attacking a woman on the top level of a mall parking garage.
BETHESDA, MD
alxnow.com

Woman robbed of personal items on W. Reed Avenue in Arlandria

A 29-year-old woman was robbed of personal items by an acquaintance in Arlandria last Wednesday (August 17). The incident occurred in the 100 block of W. Reed Avenue oat around 10 p.m. The area is near the busy intersection of Glebe Road an Mount Vernon Avenue. The victim was not...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
fox5dc.com

Man stabbed, killed in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON - A man was stabbed and killed early Friday morning in Southeast D.C. Police say they responded to the 100 block of 56th Street around 1:20 a.m. where they found two men with stab wounds. Authorities say one of the men was pronounced dead at the scene. The second...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Police exchange gunfire with suspect in Southeast

WASHINGTON - An officer and a suspect exchanged gunfire in Southeast Thursday evening after police were called to the area for a shooting. D.C. police responded to the 3600 block of 6th Street around 8:37 p.m. No victims were found at the scene, and police said one person is in custody.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

1 dead, 1 critically hurt in Southeast DC stabbing

WASHINGTON — A man is dead and another is hospitalized with critical injuries following a stabbing in a Southeast D.C. home. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 100 block of 56th Street Southeast for a report of a stabbing around 1:20 a.m. on Friday. Once on scene they found one man dead on the scene, and another suffering injuries described as critical. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

21-Year-Old Killed, 2 Injured in Shootings in DC's Chinatown

A 21-year-old man was killed late Thursday in the Chinatown area of Washington D.C., and less than three hours later, two people were injured in a separate shooting just a block south, police say. Officers heard what sounded like fireworks about 8:15 p.m. near Seventh and I streets NW and...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

7-month-old girl found safe and unharmed, police say

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — UPDATE: Montgomery County Police said in a tweet Wednesday morning that both Lyric Winter White and Ronald White, Jr. have been found. The baby is unharmed, according to police. Police in Montgomery County are searching for a missing infant and her father and are asking for...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

