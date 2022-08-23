ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stewartstown, PA

WBAL Radio

Details emerge about fatal house fire in Reisterstown

A 69-year-old woman died Friday night in a two-alarm house fire in Reisterstown, Baltimore County fire officials said. WBAL-TV 11-News has found out the name of the victim and the cause of this devastating fire that happened inside a Reisterstown home. "It's a very quiet neighborhood. Very peaceful," neighbor Tina...
REISTERSTOWN, MD
WBAL Radio

Baltimore police command changes include appointment of new chief of staff

Command changes at the Baltimore Police Department announced Friday includes the appointment of a new chief of staff. Michelle Wirzberger, who is currently the department's director of government affairs, was promoted Monday to chief of staff. Wirzberger has held several BPD leadership positions. "Michelle has been a fixture in the...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Leaders host hearing to address growing violence among youth in Baltimore

Baltimore City leaders gathered Thursday evening to hear from the community about a rise in youth violence. Baltimore City Councilman Robert Stokes, D-District 12 said there will be many hearings they will have crime among the youth. Stakeholders said it's a pressing issue that seems to be getting worse. "It's...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Wes Moore declines Morgan State gubernatorial forum, Dan Cox accepts

Democratic governor nominee Wes Moore has declined an invitation to participate in a Gubernatorial forum at Morgan State University. Morgan State University's campus newspaper, The Spokesman, plans to host the forum at the school at the end of September. Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox accepted the invitation to participate. A...
BALTIMORE, MD

