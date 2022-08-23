ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

This Haunted Hotel Is So Close To Sioux Falls

Not to be confused with the hotel in Greece or Idaho Springs, Colorado, you will definitely want to be prepared for your stay at the historic Argo Hotel in Crofton, Nebraska. Because some say it's haunted!. Yes, haunted. Owner Frank Marsh says, "I'm more of a believer now. Some of...
CROFTON, NE
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

NSIC Announces 2022-2023 Championship Information

BURNSVILLE, Minn. – The NSIC has announced the dates, formats and locations for the 2022-23 league championships and post-season tournaments. The NSIC sponsors 18 sports, with teams advancing to post-season tournaments in the sports of soccer, volleyball, men's & women's basketball, baseball, softball and women's tennis. Championship meets are held in the sports of men's & women's cross country, women's swimming & diving, men's and women's indoor/outdoor track & field, and men's & women's golf. Football and wrestling regular season championships are based on regular season standings, with no NSIC post-season tournament.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

The Alps Are Closer To Sioux Falls Than You Think

Always wanted to take a vacation to the Alps? If the hike of a lifetime has been on your bucket list then you won't have to travel far. Really!. Within a 4-hour drive from Sioux Falls, you can explore the not-so-famous Bohemian Alps. Just head to Omaha, Nebraska, and take a right. You'll come upon the rolling hills just north of Lincoln and an area that consists of twelve small towns filled with tradition.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Sioux Falls Airport Major Upgrades Include More Snacks!

The Sioux Falls Regional Airport may not be one of the biggest hubs in the Midwest. However, airport management has been putting forth maximum effort to make traveling easier for Sioux Falls residents as well as for visitors just passing through the Sioux Empire. In case you haven't noticed, many new amenities have been added to the airport.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KXRB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

