Ellwood City, PA

ellwoodcity.org

PHOTOS: Riverside Panther Night 2022

Riverside School District held its annual Panther Night Thursday evening at Riverside Memorial Stadium. The program included the introduction of the Panthers fall sports programs and the Riverside marching band. Across town, Ellwood City held its annual Pie Festival at Lincoln High School. The LHS marching band performed selections from...
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
ellwoodcity.org

Robert R. “Bob” Harper, 88

Robert R. “Bob” Harper, 88 of Ellwood City passed away at UPMC Passavant Cranberry on Saturday, August 27, 2022. Born in Ellwood City on March 18, 1934, Bob was the son of the late, Manuel & Alice Mitchell Harper. He is survived by his wife, the former Catherine L. Mount, whom he married on September 20, 1980. Bob had retired after over 30 years of service as a lineman for the Ellwood Electric Department. Bob was a veteran of the Army and an avid country music and Elvis fan. Bob was a well know bass player and singer in the Ellwood area. He played with Dave Mac, The Cortez Brothers and his last band was Jim Strange and the Strangers. Bob also coached men’s softball years ago.
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
ellwoodcity.org

Ellwood City Public Library Activities For Week of August 29

The Ellwood City Area Public Library offers a variety of weekly activities. Information is available by calling the library at 724-758-6458. The Library has partnered with Seneca Library District, Oil Creek Library District, Erie County Public Library and Crawford County Federated Library System for e-books. You can now use the Overdrive or Libby App. to borrow books from the above Libraries. Please call the library with any questions.
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
fatherpitt.com

The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse

Aluminum, vinyl, Insulbrick, and Perma-Stone: old Pa Pitt calls them the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse. They are the four most common artificial sidings applied to Pittsburgh houses, especially frame houses. (But not exclusively frame houses: siding salesmen were aggressive enough to go for brick houses if they sensed weakness in the buyer.) They are responsible for more uglification in the city than any other single force. That is not to say that it is impossible to use them well, only that they are almost never used well. We can find perfect illustrations within a block of each other on the South Side.
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Annual Band Jam Comes To Cooper’s Lake This Weekend

The 9th Annual Band Jam and Grass Roots Music Festival officially kicks off tomorrow with a special event in Slippery Rock. A Singer-Songwriter “In the Round” gathering is planned from 7 to 9 p.m. at Cooper’s Lake Campground. This free of charge event will include at least...
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

WPIAL Football Week 0 Friday Night Scoreboard

High school football officially starts tonight and be sure to stick with Pittsburgh Sports Now throughout the evening as we’ll provide you with constant in-game updates, highlights and final scores all evening long. Update (10:26 PM)- Update (10:00 PM)- Update (9:50 PM)- Update (9:42 PM)- Update (9:35 PM)- Update...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WFMJ.com

Moving Vietnam Memorial Wall makes its way to Hermitage

The moving memorial wall honoring veterans of the Vietnam War is stationed in Hermitage for the next five days. Motorcyclists from the area gave the wall an escort to its location at 2690 E State Street. The memorial wall mimics the same one in the nation's capital but is half...
HERMITAGE, PA

Community Policy