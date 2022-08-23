Read full article on original website
PHOTOS: Riverside Panther Night 2022
Riverside School District held its annual Panther Night Thursday evening at Riverside Memorial Stadium. The program included the introduction of the Panthers fall sports programs and the Riverside marching band. Across town, Ellwood City held its annual Pie Festival at Lincoln High School. The LHS marching band performed selections from...
Rock the Rails in Sharon gives back to community
Rock the Rails happened in Sharon on Saturday.
Roads to close for local bar event
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) -- Some roads in Youngstown will be closed on Saturday will be closed for Golden String Radio's Pabstolutely event.
Kayakers, canoeists take on 1st lake-to-lake paddle in Mercer County
k on a 30-mile course starting at Pymatuning State Park, while the adventure class journeyed 15 miles starting at Kidd's Mill Covered Bridge Park.
Robert R. “Bob” Harper, 88
Robert R. “Bob” Harper, 88 of Ellwood City passed away at UPMC Passavant Cranberry on Saturday, August 27, 2022. Born in Ellwood City on March 18, 1934, Bob was the son of the late, Manuel & Alice Mitchell Harper. He is survived by his wife, the former Catherine L. Mount, whom he married on September 20, 1980. Bob had retired after over 30 years of service as a lineman for the Ellwood Electric Department. Bob was a veteran of the Army and an avid country music and Elvis fan. Bob was a well know bass player and singer in the Ellwood area. He played with Dave Mac, The Cortez Brothers and his last band was Jim Strange and the Strangers. Bob also coached men’s softball years ago.
Ellwood City Public Library Activities For Week of August 29
The Ellwood City Area Public Library offers a variety of weekly activities. Information is available by calling the library at 724-758-6458. The Library has partnered with Seneca Library District, Oil Creek Library District, Erie County Public Library and Crawford County Federated Library System for e-books. You can now use the Overdrive or Libby App. to borrow books from the above Libraries. Please call the library with any questions.
Local park’s baseball field to see upgrade
Buhl Park's baseball field is getting an upgrade.
The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse
Aluminum, vinyl, Insulbrick, and Perma-Stone: old Pa Pitt calls them the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse. They are the four most common artificial sidings applied to Pittsburgh houses, especially frame houses. (But not exclusively frame houses: siding salesmen were aggressive enough to go for brick houses if they sensed weakness in the buyer.) They are responsible for more uglification in the city than any other single force. That is not to say that it is impossible to use them well, only that they are almost never used well. We can find perfect illustrations within a block of each other on the South Side.
Annual Band Jam Comes To Cooper’s Lake This Weekend
The 9th Annual Band Jam and Grass Roots Music Festival officially kicks off tomorrow with a special event in Slippery Rock. A Singer-Songwriter “In the Round” gathering is planned from 7 to 9 p.m. at Cooper’s Lake Campground. This free of charge event will include at least...
Trifecta game: Chambers’ 3 TD day lifts Farrell by North East
Brandon Chambers scored in three different ways for Farrell in their season opening win over North East.
WPIAL Football Week 0 Friday Night Scoreboard
High school football officially starts tonight and be sure to stick with Pittsburgh Sports Now throughout the evening as we’ll provide you with constant in-game updates, highlights and final scores all evening long. Update (10:26 PM)- Update (10:00 PM)- Update (9:50 PM)- Update (9:42 PM)- Update (9:35 PM)- Update...
Tree falls on Mahoning County roadway
The Mahoning County Engineer's Office was called when the tree landed on a guard rail.
Kennedy Catholic battles, but falls in season opener
Eagles quarterback puts up big numbers in loss to Cambridge Springs.
Butler County mother frustrated after her special needs children put on wrong school bus
BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — A Butler County mother contacted us frustrated after her children didn’t get off their school bus. The school district responded, saying they experienced what they call ‘first day of school challenges.’. “Bus got to my house. Kids got off the bus, but my...
Moving Wall honoring veterans comes to Mercer County
Tears, memories and honor were the reactions of people who visited a half-sized replica of the Vietnam Veteran's Memorial Wall in Hermitage this weekend.
Mohawk football players hire lawyer amid investigation
Western Pennsylvania Attorney Dallas Hartman says he's representing two freshman football players who Hartman says may have been among the most "severe" victims stemming from allegations of potentially unlawful activity at Lawrence County's Mohawk High School.
Sharpsville snaps Wilmington’s opening week win streak
Quarterback Caullin Summers leads the Blue Devils to a convincing win.
Moving Vietnam Memorial Wall makes its way to Hermitage
The moving memorial wall honoring veterans of the Vietnam War is stationed in Hermitage for the next five days. Motorcyclists from the area gave the wall an escort to its location at 2690 E State Street. The memorial wall mimics the same one in the nation's capital but is half...
Swastikas, other graffiti found on Trumbull County road
A Vernon Township man hopes that whoever vandalized the street he lives on thinks twice before he or she does it again.
