ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mulberry, AR

Comments / 6

calley
2d ago

Police are out of hand in the state of Arkansas. They rude and hateful if you are stopped and incidences like these are way over board.

Reply
3
Remnant
2d ago

I can tell you that’s not how you deal with someone who resists arrest. The worst cop there that has no business being a cop was the Jewish looking dude with the tattoos. He went above and beyond his duty. 3 on 1 should be more than enough to control the perpetrator. More than anything those officers are lucky that guy being beat wasn’t black. This would have been shoved in everyone’s face on every channel all over the world.

Reply(2)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHBS

Bentonville neighborhood scene of shooting death

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A man was shot and killed in Bentonville at the Town Square Apartments on Thursday morning. Cpl. Adam McInnis with the Bentonville Police told 40/29 News police went to an address on Rose Garden Ln. after they got a call shortly before noon. There, officers found...
BENTONVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Crawford County, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
State
Arkansas State
Crawford County, AR
Crime & Safety
City
Mulberry, AR
State
South Carolina State
swark.today

Chris Jones Statement on Recent Police Arrest Incident in Crawford County

LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS — Chris Jones, the Democratic nominee for governor or Arkansas, issues the statement in regards to the recent police arrest incident in Crawford County, Arkansas. Jones supports law enforcement as a vital part of safe and healthy communities, while also calling for reform of the criminal justice system and an end to police brutality.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
5NEWS

Bentonville police investigating shooting that left one man dead

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Bentonville Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead on Thursday, Aug. 25. The Bentonville Police Department (BPD) and the Bentonville Fire Department (BFD) responded to a call on Rose Garden Lane where shots had been reportedly fired. Police say the caller told them that another male had shot a man.
BENTONVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#Violent Crime
KTLO

Murder charge filed in Franklin County body case

Maurice Anthony Richardson, 60, of Fort Smith, was charged today with first degree murder in connection with the death of Tonia Tram Tran. Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police served the arrest warrant on Richardson at the Sebastian County Jail. State police arrested Richardson on Saturday on theft charges related to the homicide.
FORT SMITH, AR
The Associated Press

3 Arkansas officers suspended after video captures beating

MULBERRY, Ark. (AP) — Federal authorities said Monday they have started a civil rights investigation following the suspension of three Arkansas law enforcement officers after a video posted on social media showed two of them beating a man while a third officer held him on the ground. The officers were responding to a report of a man making threats outside a convenience store Sunday in the small town of Mulberry, about 140 miles (220 kilometers) northwest of Little Rock, near the border with Oklahoma, authorities said. Arkansas State Police said the agency would investigate the use of force. State police identified the suspect as Randal Worcester, 27, of Goose Creek, South Carolina. The attorney for the two deputies said Monday that Worcester attacked one of the deputies, giving him a concussion.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Slate

What So Many Refuse to See in a Horrifying New Arkansas Police Video

A horrifying incident this weekend in Mulberry, Arkansas, has marked the latest chapter of America’s ongoing conversation about police violence. On Sunday, two Mulberry police officers and one Crawford County sheriff’s deputy were seen on video tape repeatedly beating a suspect whom they have since claimed they were attempting to detain. No sooner than the video began to circulate in the media did the typical cycle of response begin. The officers have been placed on administrative (paid) leave pending an investigation, elected officials have denounced the behavior of the police while urging calm from the community and simultaneously hedging bets with calls to wait for all of the facts, and lawyers for the victim have initiated widespread calls for answers. In the media, the backdrop of midterm elections and the multiple investigations involving former President Donald Trump have made it difficult for any meaningful coverage of this incident to break through the news cycle. Even as the video is horrific in nature, our collective conscious around another example of toxic policing rests somewhere between exhaustion and desensitized. It’s challenging to find meaning in what occurred, and more unclear on how to place it within any larger context. The reason for all this is Congress’ failure to pass any sort of meaningful police reform legislation. Until that happens, we will be doomed to repeat this cycle in perpetuity.
MULBERRY, AR
KTLO

Two arrested for passing counterfeit bills at local business

Two people have been arrested for using counterfeit money to pay for purchases they made at a local business. Thirty-eight-year-old Kenny Joe Jinkins and 33-year-old Keisha Eva Jinkins are in the Baxter County Detention Center, each charged with three counts of forgery and one misdemeanor count of theft. Kenny Joe Jinkins is shown in court documents as being from Little Rock, but electronic jail records list him as being from Gassville. Court records show Keisha Eva Jinkins’ address is in Gamaliel, but electronic jail records indicate she is from Lamar.
GASSVILLE, AR
THV11

THV11

Little Rock, AR
27K+
Followers
6K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Little Rock local news

 https://www.thv11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy