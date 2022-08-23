Read full article on original website
calley
2d ago
Police are out of hand in the state of Arkansas. They rude and hateful if you are stopped and incidences like these are way over board.
3
Remnant
2d ago
I can tell you that’s not how you deal with someone who resists arrest. The worst cop there that has no business being a cop was the Jewish looking dude with the tattoos. He went above and beyond his duty. 3 on 1 should be more than enough to control the perpetrator. More than anything those officers are lucky that guy being beat wasn’t black. This would have been shoved in everyone’s face on every channel all over the world.
Reply(2)
2
KHBS
New surveillance video provides more insight into violent arrest in Mulberry, Arkansas
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. — Surveillance video from the Kountry Xpress gas station in Mulberry does not last very long and the view of Sunday’s arrest is somewhat obstructed, but opinions vary on exactly what it shows. Crawford County Sheriff Jim Damante told 40/29 News that Randal Worcester, 27,...
Oklahoma family responds after video of man beaten by Arkansas law enforcement goes viral
A father and aunt is heartbroken and livid after seeing a new viral video showing their family member being pinned down and beaten by law enforcement officials in Arkansas.
Force used in Crawford County arrest labeled 'excessive' by experts
CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The attorney for a man seen on video being punched and kneed by Arkansas officers said Tuesday that the violent arrest is part of an alleged pattern of excessive force by a sheriff's deputy, and policing experts said some of the blows appeared to be unjustified or even criminal.
KHBS
Bentonville neighborhood scene of shooting death
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A man was shot and killed in Bentonville at the Town Square Apartments on Thursday morning. Cpl. Adam McInnis with the Bentonville Police told 40/29 News police went to an address on Rose Garden Ln. after they got a call shortly before noon. There, officers found...
swark.today
Chris Jones Statement on Recent Police Arrest Incident in Crawford County
LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS — Chris Jones, the Democratic nominee for governor or Arkansas, issues the statement in regards to the recent police arrest incident in Crawford County, Arkansas. Jones supports law enforcement as a vital part of safe and healthy communities, while also calling for reform of the criminal justice system and an end to police brutality.
Bentonville police investigating shooting that left one man dead
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Bentonville Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead on Thursday, Aug. 25. The Bentonville Police Department (BPD) and the Bentonville Fire Department (BFD) responded to a call on Rose Garden Lane where shots had been reportedly fired. Police say the caller told them that another male had shot a man.
Couple leave underwear behind after luring trucker out of casino and robbing him
MIAMI, Okla. – A Kansas couple who allegedly teamed up to lure a truck driver to a casino parking lot where he told authorities he was robbed are being held in the Ottawa County jail, said Drug Task Force Director Mike Eason on Sunday. Kalen Ray McRay, 35, of Independence, Kan., and Karla Joan […]
KHBS
Crawford County, Arkansas deputy subject of additional claims of excessive force
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. — Two people said they were previously mistreated by one of the deputiescaptured on video making a violent arrest near Mulberry, Arkansas. Deputy Levi White works with the Crawford County Sheriff's Department. He was placed on paid leave after the arrest of Randall Worcester on Sunday.
KTLO
Murder charge filed in Franklin County body case
Maurice Anthony Richardson, 60, of Fort Smith, was charged today with first degree murder in connection with the death of Tonia Tram Tran. Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police served the arrest warrant on Richardson at the Sebastian County Jail. State police arrested Richardson on Saturday on theft charges related to the homicide.
Rape reported at Walton Hall at University of Arkansas
The University of Arkansas Police Department is investigating an acquaintance rape at Walton Hall that was reported on August 23.
3 Arkansas officers suspended after video captures beating
MULBERRY, Ark. (AP) — Federal authorities said Monday they have started a civil rights investigation following the suspension of three Arkansas law enforcement officers after a video posted on social media showed two of them beating a man while a third officer held him on the ground. The officers were responding to a report of a man making threats outside a convenience store Sunday in the small town of Mulberry, about 140 miles (220 kilometers) northwest of Little Rock, near the border with Oklahoma, authorities said. Arkansas State Police said the agency would investigate the use of force. State police identified the suspect as Randal Worcester, 27, of Goose Creek, South Carolina. The attorney for the two deputies said Monday that Worcester attacked one of the deputies, giving him a concussion.
FBI looking for fugitive last seen in Arkansas
The FBI is looking for the public's assistance in finding a fugitive last seen in Arkansas.
Know your rights: What can you do if you witness a violent incident?
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A viral video of a Mulberry police officer and two Crawford County Sheriff's deputies allegedly using excessive force has sparked a lot of questions. One of them is: what should you do if you witness something like a violent arrest?. In the video, an individual...
Poteau man killed in domestic violence incident
On August 23, the Poteau Police Department reported that a man was killed by a woman that shot him in self-defense during a "domestic violence incident."
KATV
Fort Smith man charged with murder after woman's body found on abandoned driveway
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Fort Smith man was charged Thursday in the homicide investigation of a woman whose body was found along an Arkansas highway earlier this month. According to the Arkansas State Police, Maurice Anthony Richardson, 60, was charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of 53-year-old Tonia Tram Tran.
Arkansas State Police identify Franklin County body
State police have released info about a body found in west Arkansas.
Slate
What So Many Refuse to See in a Horrifying New Arkansas Police Video
A horrifying incident this weekend in Mulberry, Arkansas, has marked the latest chapter of America’s ongoing conversation about police violence. On Sunday, two Mulberry police officers and one Crawford County sheriff’s deputy were seen on video tape repeatedly beating a suspect whom they have since claimed they were attempting to detain. No sooner than the video began to circulate in the media did the typical cycle of response begin. The officers have been placed on administrative (paid) leave pending an investigation, elected officials have denounced the behavior of the police while urging calm from the community and simultaneously hedging bets with calls to wait for all of the facts, and lawyers for the victim have initiated widespread calls for answers. In the media, the backdrop of midterm elections and the multiple investigations involving former President Donald Trump have made it difficult for any meaningful coverage of this incident to break through the news cycle. Even as the video is horrific in nature, our collective conscious around another example of toxic policing rests somewhere between exhaustion and desensitized. It’s challenging to find meaning in what occurred, and more unclear on how to place it within any larger context. The reason for all this is Congress’ failure to pass any sort of meaningful police reform legislation. Until that happens, we will be doomed to repeat this cycle in perpetuity.
KHBS
Fort Smith police release new surveillance images in search for deadly hit-and-run suspect
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith police released new surveillance images from a deadly hit-and-run. They hope the public may be able to recognize something in the images that could lead to an arrest. Scroll down to see the new images, followed by the article with information. “We want...
Arkansas deputies, police officer suspended after viral video appears to show beating
MULBERRY, Ark. — Two Arkansas sheriff’s deputies and one police officer have been suspended in connection with a viral video that appears to show authorities beating a suspect outside a Crawford County convenience store, officials said. Update 1:40 p.m. EDT Aug. 22: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office identified...
KTLO
Two arrested for passing counterfeit bills at local business
Two people have been arrested for using counterfeit money to pay for purchases they made at a local business. Thirty-eight-year-old Kenny Joe Jinkins and 33-year-old Keisha Eva Jinkins are in the Baxter County Detention Center, each charged with three counts of forgery and one misdemeanor count of theft. Kenny Joe Jinkins is shown in court documents as being from Little Rock, but electronic jail records list him as being from Gassville. Court records show Keisha Eva Jinkins’ address is in Gamaliel, but electronic jail records indicate she is from Lamar.
THV11
Little Rock, AR
